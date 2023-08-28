Credit: Everett Collection

Baby on board! Rosemary and Lee are adjusting to parenthood after the birth of their baby girl. In the meantime, Hearties are dying to know what Rosemary and Lee’s baby’s name is on When Calls the Heart. Keep reading to find out everything that we know!

When Calls the Heart is Hallmark Channel’s drama series following Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher accustomed to her high-society life who receives her first classroom assignment in Coal Valley (now named Hope Valley), a small coal-mining town in western Canada where life is simple but not without its challenges. The show, which premiered in July 2014, is based on Janette Oke’s novel of the same title from her Canadian West book series. The show is currently in its tenth season.

Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith portray Rosemary Coulter and Leeland “Lee” Coulter, respectively, on When Calls the Heart. Rosemary arrived in Season 1 of Hope Valley to rekindle her relationship with Constable Jack Thornton. After her attempts to win Jack back from Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) are unsuccessful, she falls in love with Lee, the owner of the sawmill. The beloved couple started dating in Season 2 and were married by Season 3.

The Coulters have long wanted to start a family, but they struggled with fertility issues. At one point, they almost were ready to adopt. Finally, in the Season 9 finale, it was revealed that the fan-favorite couple was expecting after years of waiting. The couple welcomed their daughter in Season 10, Episode 4, “Great Expectations.” Although Baby Coulter is late, the whole town is there to support Rosemary by the time she goes into labor.

In the latest episode, Rosemary and Lee are adjusting to their lives as parents. Their little one is only three weeks old, so their newborn needs a lot of love and attention (including diaper changes, feedings, naps and more). Although their friends offered to help them out, the reluctant pair assured them that they were fine. Finally, Rosemary agreed to let Elizabeth help her. “I had felt… we wouldn’t be good parents if we asked for help,” Rosemary admitted. “You too have shown us it’s more than alright to ask for help.”

Now that baby Coulter is here, why doesn’t the child have a name yet? Keep reading for fan theories of what Rosemary and Lee’s child could be named in the near future.

What’s Rosemary and Lee’s baby’s name on When Calls the Heart ?

What’s Rosemary and Lee’s baby’s name on When Calls the Heart? We’re not sure yet! While it was revealed that the baby’s middle name is Elizabeth (after her godmother), the show still hasn’t revealed the newborn’s first name. We thought the name might be unveiled in Season 10, Episode 5, but that wasn’t the case.

On August 28, the official Hallmark Channel Twitter account asked fans what they wanted their child’s name to be. “Rosemary @HuttonPascale and Lee @KavanjSmith love being parents! #Hearties what name will they choose for their precious girl?” the account tweeted.

“It’s gotta be something extravagant, nothing else would do for their bundle of perfection!” one user commented. While another suggested naming the newborn “Hope” after Hope Valley. “If they name her after Rosemary’s mother, it’s gonna be a head scratchers because her mother abandoned her. I’m good with any other name though. Maybe Hope?” a user responded. “Or after Lee’s brother, so Patricia? Rosemary named Hope Valley after all. #Hearties.”

We will likely learn more in next week’s episode. The trailer teases that Rosemary will be looking for answers about her mother – which could also lead her to a baby name. In the sneak peek, Rosemary is coming to terms that her mother abandoned her.

“One of the hardest roles to play is a motherless mother,” Faith Carter (Andrea Brooks) says to Rosemary, to which Rosemary responds, “I miss her.” We also see Rosemary speak to Elizabeth about her mother. She says that she has “so many questions” and then asks Elizabeth, “How could she leave me?”

Watch the trailer for Season 10, Episode 6, below.

When Calls the Heart airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel. Tune into next week’s episode to find out what happens next!

