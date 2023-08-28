Credit: Getty Images

Ring the wedding bells! Longtime pro and current Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough recently tied the knot. Who is Derek Hough’s wife? See who the judge is married to below – plus, learn which unexpected guest was included as a groomsman.

Dancing With the Stars is ABC’s popular dance competition where professional dancers team up with celebrities to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy. The show premiered in 2005 and has aired for 31 seasons. Each week, competitors are eliminated based on public voting and scores received from the judges.

From 2007 to 2006, Hough competed as a professional dancer for 17 seasons. The three-time Emmy winner has been awarded the Mirrorball trophy six times with his celebrity partners, which include Brooke Burke (Season 7), Nicole Scherzinger (Season 10), Jennifer Grey (Season 11), Kellie Pickler (Season 16), Amber Riley (Season 17) and Bindi Irwin (Season 21).

Hough first joined as a judge in 2020 to replace Len Goodman, who was temporarily absent from the panel due to COVID-19 concerns. The award-winning choreographer is slated to return for the upcoming 32nd seaso with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, following Goodman’s death. His sister, Julianne Hough (who is also a longtime DWTS pro), will replace Tyra Banks and co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro this season.

In an interview with Variety in August 2023, Hough spoke about the upcoming season, including the addition of his sister as host. “Jules is such an important part of the show. She was there from the early years and [became] the first double champ. She really set a standard early on,” he explained. “She can speak from the experience of being on the show [as a pro and judge]. She’s going to add a lot of value. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

As we wait for the Season 32 cast to be announced on September 13 on Good Morning America, Hough and his fiancée are officially married! Learn about his wife and the details of their special day, below.

Who is Derek Hough’s wife?

Who is Derek Hough’s wife? Derek Hough’s wife is fellow Dancing With the Stars dancer Hayley Erbert. The couple met in 2014 when Erbert was hired for Derek and Julianne’s Move Live! tour. One year later, the two stars appeared on Dancing With the Stars and they started dating. Erbert was a dancer on the show for seven seasons and four tours.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in June 2022, then wed over a year later in Monterey County, California, in front of 106 guests. When deciding their wedding venue, the pair said that they wanted to be surrounded by “trees and plants” – and Northern California was the perfect setting.

“We’re in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees,” Erbert exclusively told People. “They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We’re here, planting our seeds to grow our family.”

As for their marriage, Hough explained, “It’s so interesting what a small sort of piece of metal can do to your whole persona and your whole outlook on everything, where all of a sudden it’s sort of like, oh, I have this promise that I carry with me all the time,” the DWTS judge said. “And to want to be a man to live up to that promise daily for that person and for yourself and for others, it’s a powerful thing. It’s a beautiful thing. So for me, I’m excited to continue to aspire to be that man each and every day for her, for our animals and for our future family.”



Fellow DWTS pro dancer Mark Ballas was the best man, while pro Britt Stewart was photographed in the bridal party. In attendance was DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as three of Hough’s former partners, Amy Purdy, Maria Menounos and Shawn Johnson.

Surprisingly, Julianne’s ex-husband, Brooks Laich, was also a groomsman in her Hough’s wedding. Julianne and Brooks divorced officially in June 2022 after getting married three years earlier in June 2017. The former NHL hockey player was pictured on the opposite end of Julianne in a group photo of the bridal party shared by People.

It looks like Derek has maintained a friendship with her sister’s ex-husband. An insider told Us Weekly in June 2020 a few days after Brooks and Julianne’s split that Derek did “not have any animosity” toward him, and that he “saw that they were figuring out themselves as individuals and that they weren’t a match as a couple, but that doesn’t take away their love for Brooks as a person.”

Following their wedding festivities, the couple are planning to honeymoon in Italy. “We’ve never been. I mean, I’ve been for a competition, but that was it. We’ve never experienced it properly,” Hough said. “So it’s really great because it’s a place that we’re going to be able to experience together for the first time.” They are slated to make stops in Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany and Florence.

The bride concluded: “We went to Disney a couple of weeks ago, and there was the cutest little old couple, and they were swing dancing. There was a band playing, and I was like, that’s so sweet. I want to do that when we’re older,” Erbert also told People. “That’s what I look forward to – dancing until the end of time together and loving each other until the end of time.”

