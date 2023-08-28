Credit: Getty Images

More breaking news: Another pro has announced that they won’t be returning next season to Dancing With the Stars. Why’s Witney Carson leaving Dancing With the Stars? We have the reason behind her exit below.

Dancing With the Stars is ABC’s popular dance competition where professional dancers team up with celebrities to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy. The show premiered in 2005 and has aired for 31 seasons. Each week, competitors are eliminated based on public voting and scores received from the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are slated to return as judges following the death of retired judge Len Goodman in April 2023.

When the next season premieres this fall, fans will notice that three-season host Tyra Banks will be replaced with DWTS pro alumna Julianne Hough (who will now host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro). The Disney+ show will also be airing on ABC after the last season aired exclusively on the streaming platform. Episodes from Season 32 will be able to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

In July 2023, DWTS confirmed that the first celebrity contestant was Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. The 38-year-old reality TV personality is joining the cast after her very public split from her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, who had an affair (dubbed “Scandoval”) with their co-star Raquel Leviss. “That’s right, I’m Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season,” she announced on Good Morning America. Bachelorette star Charity Lawson will also be participating in this year’s competition fresh off her season and engagement to Dotun Olubeko.

The entire DWTS Season 32 cast will be revealed on September 13, 2023, on GMA – but as we wait to find out the celebrity contestant and their pairings – some professionals are already announcing that they won’t be dancing in the competition. See the latest star’s announcement below.

Why’s Witney Carson leaving Dancing With the Stars?

Why’s Witney Carson leaving Dancing With the Stars? Carson will not be returning to Season 32 of DWTS because of her current family life. Whitney and her husband, Carson McAllister, have a two-year-old son named Leo and a newborn named Jet, who the couple recently welcomed in May.

“You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us,” Carson, who joined the DWTS cast in Season 18, explained in a TikTok video on August 27, 2023. “Leo’s at an age where he needs consistency and dependability, and he hasn’t had that ever since he’s been born. We’re just really trying to give him that right now. I also feel like I’m not quite mentally and physically ready.”

Carson emphasized that not returning to the show is “not a decision” they took lightly. “We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season. As much as that pains me to say, I just felt very at peace with I,” she continued.

Watch Carson’s full TikTok announcement, below:

The couple moved to Florida earlier this year before giving birth to Jet. On Instagram, Carson said it was a “hard change” but “it’s what’s right for us right now,” Us Weekly reported at the time.

Last season, the pro placed third with Wayne Brady. She revealed that she was pregnant with her second child during the semifinals. According to Carson, this is only a temporary break and the dancer hopes to return to the ballroom one day.

“I love dance that is my passion, so this was definitely a hard decision,” she continued. “But I will be rooting for everybody on the show, I cannot wait to watch. I’m so excited. I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it’s not goodbye. But for now, we will be their No. 1 cheerleader watching. Love you guys.”

In the comments, fan stated that they will miss her but understand her choice to step aside this season. “We will miss you!!! You’re literally my favorite! In this season it’s important to show yourself grace and we still support you!” one TikToker commented. “We will miss watching you dance but completely understand! Leo definitely needs his mom full time at this age and family comes first,” another replied with a heart emoji.



Carson follows Lindsay Arnold – a pro dancer on the show for 14 seasons – who recently revealed that she wouldn’t be coming back for Season 32. (Arnold also opted out of dancing in Season 31 last year when she was trying to conceive her second baby.)

The fellow pro also recently gave birth in May (she welcomed her daughter June) and explained in a TikTok video that it’s a big “sacrifice” to leave home for weeks on end. “I don’t want to separate our family,” the choreographer explained. “I don’t want to put my kids through that right now. I feel like this time of their life is so precious and is moving so fast and I want to cherish every single moment. I don’t want to miss a beat.” Arnold also emphasized that this is her “season to be a mom.”

Other notable Season 32 absences include Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke. Both pros retired from DWTS at the end of Season 31. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

For more on the DWTS Season 32 cast, check out our gallery below to learn which contestants are confirmed and rumored to be joining next season.