With record-breaking heatwaves impacting much of the country, perhaps it’s not surprising that all four of the soaps are about to see their hottest storylines kick things up a notch. Crank up the air conditioning, grab a refreshing beverage and let’s dive into some preview about what will go down next week, shall we?

What better place to start than The Bold and the Beautiful, where the end of last week saw Liam throwing cold water on the idea of him ever forgiving Hope. (His behavior was so awful that, even with Sheila gunning for Steffy and Ridge disrespecting his dad, Liam still walked away with our award for Worst Person of the Week!)

If there’s something good to come out of that awfulness, it’s that fans of Thomas and Hope will see that pair getting a second chance in the week ahead. Thomas truly seemed to prove that all that talk about being a better man wasn’t just talk when he essentially set Hope free. Is karma about to reward him by sending her back into his arms?

Meanwhile, Sheila — who really takes the whole “never say never” thing a little too seriously, if you ask us — is determined to be a part of Finn’s life. Last week, she was wandering around saying things like, “Gee, wouldn’t everything be both peachy and keen if Steffy were outta the picture?”

Next week, the walls begin to close in on not only Sheila, but Deacon, when someone who absolutely despises her shows up on the doorstep of Il Giardino’s owner at a very inconvenient time. (Please, soap gods, prevent Sheila from calling Deacon “daddy” again!) And by week’s end, Liam and Ridge find there’s at least one thing they agree on: It’s time to deal with the Sheila problem!

A big shake-up is in store over at Young & Restless, where Victor has had about as much nonsense as he can stand with the whole SNA crew. (As the company’s rather forgettable name suggests, that would be Sharon, Nick and Adam). Now, if we’re being honest, we still don’t get how Sharon allowed her new company to become first a battlefield and then a part of Victor’s corporate empire, but that, as they say, is water under the bridge. (Probably the same bridge Diane’s thought-to-be-lifeless body was found under all those years ago.)

This week, Adam — as is his way — decides it’s time to go into beastmode. The only real question is whether he’ll wind up destroying those against whom he declares war or himself. Because it wouldn’t be the first time the dude suffered self-inflicted wounds while raging against the world.

But perhaps the biggest change comes when Victor takes it upon himself to make the kind of major change that will rock SNA: He’s about to put Nikki in charge! Our favorite thing about that? It’ll put Sharon and Nikki in one another’s path, and that’s always a guaranteed good time. For us, if not them!

Over on Days of Our Lives, two more former Salemites return to town for the upcoming funeral of Victor Kiriakis. On Friday’s episode, Kate was reunited with son Rex, while Chloe opened the door to… well, we didn’t actually see him, but trust us, it was — as she indicted — Philip on the other side.

Obviously, Philip’s return is going to be a bit problematic, given that he could be arrested for having faked his death. (Although half of Salem would be behind bars if that were ever prosecuted.) The bigger problem may be how Brady — whom you’ll recall was accused of murdering his rival — reacts to this latest resurrection!

Sonny, too, returns to Salem for his grandfather’s funeral… and who is one of the first people he runs into? Leo, of course. While they’ve had a rocky-at-best past, both had soft spots in their hearts — and yes, Lady Whistleblower does have a heart — for Victor.

Finally, General Hospital‘s Nina comes across a bit of shocking information, and we can’t help but wonder what she’ll do with it. Now, were she wise, she’d probably just quietly sit on the intel, given that the last thing she really needs to do is stir up trouble with anyone… especially when you consider that she’s sitting on a whopper of a secret herself regarding the real reason Drew is currently behind bars.

One thing that could at least temporarily distract Nina from causing trouble for anyone? The fact that by week’s end, she’ll get to spend a bit of time with Wiley. (Anybody else suspect that Michael will be nearby, making the kind of judgment-filled face he loves to make… as pictured below?)

Meanwhile, if you’re anything like us, you’re anxious for the seemingly-endless torture of poor Sasha to be exposed and Gladys punished for her role in it. Well, good news, because it seems we’ll at least get closer to that next week when Dante sets his cap on getting in to see Sasha in order to find out whether Cody’s suspicions are correct.

