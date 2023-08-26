Credit: Getty Images

We’re anxiously waiting to learn who is in the Dancing With the Stars Season 32 cast. One rumored contestant is this popular Beverly Hills, 90210 actress. Is Tori Spelling joining Dancing With the Stars Season 32? Here’s everything that we know.

Dancing With the Stars is ABC’s celebrity dance competition that premiered in June 2005. The show matches celebrities with professional dancers who compete for the Mirrorball trophy. Season 32 will return to ABC, becoming the first series to simulcast across both ABC and Disney+ after a year of exclusivity on the streaming platform. In other big changes for the competition, Tyra Banks will be replaced with DWTS pro alumna Julianne Hough, and longtime dance pro Cheryl Burke will not return. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are slated to return as judges following the death of retired judge Len Goodman in April 2023.

In July 2023, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was named the first contestant of Season 32. The 38-year-old reality TV personality is joining her very public split from her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, who had an affair (dubbed “Scandoval”) with their co-star Raquel Leviss. “That’s right, I’m Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season,” she said before doing a little dance with Hough.

Page Six first reported in April 2023 that the Bravo star was in talks to join the cast of Dancing With the Stars, although nothing was confirmed. At the time, sources said that Madix had” already received all of the approvals and sign-offs from NBC Universal,” which is the parent company of Bravo.

The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson will also be joining the Season 32 cast of DWTS. ABC revealed the exciting news during Monday’s (Aug. 21) episode of The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. Bachelor Nation has made a few appearances in the dancing competition over the years. Lawson follows Gabby Windey, who came in second place last season. Former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown also won their respective DWTS seasons.

The entire cast of Season 32, including contestants and their pairings, will be announced Good Morning America on September 13, 2023. In the meantime, find out which star is rumored to appear in the celebrity dancing competition below.

Is Tori Spelling joining Dancing With the Stars Season 32?

Is Tori Spelling joining Dancing With the Stars Season 32? We’re not sure yet. However, a source told InTouch Weekly in August 2023 that the 90210 star is reportedly looking to dabble in reality TV to make some money.

“She’s talking about getting fit enough to be on Dancing With the Stars,” the insider said. “She’s desperate to do something to earn her way and is calling all her contacts in the business.” Spelling starred as Donna on Beverly Hills, 90210 for the show’s entire 10-season run from 1990 to 2000.

Unfortunately, Spelling revealed on Sunday, August 20, that she was in the hospital for four days, but the actress did not give details about the cause of her stay. “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way,” she said in a now-expired Instagram story, according to the Los Angeles Times. She continued, “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.” According to Yahoo Entertainment, Spelling was discharged from the hospital and was seen in a wheelchair on August 20, 2023.

Her hospitalization follows an Instagram post the actress shared in May that stated that she and her five children had to visit urgent care after mold was discovered at their home. She also said that her children continued to feel sick and that the mold had “been slowly killing us for 3 years,” according to People. Shortly after, her husband Dean McDermott announced that the couple had split in June 2023 after 18 years of marriage. (The original statement on McDermott’s Instagram account has since been deleted, Us Weekly reported.)

In addition to Spelling, Not Dead Yet and Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez could also be on the shortlist for DWTS Season 32. Fans were impressed when she shared a clip on her Instagram dancing with DWTS pro-Sasha Farber (while she was impressively feeding her newborn baby Charlie at the same time).

“My three favs, my baby Charlie, Not dead yet (NEW EPISODE TONIGHT with the great @pellpix ) and getting back to dancing (you are incredible @sashafarber1 and yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom),” she wrote in the Instagram post with dancing emojis.

Rodriguez is no stranger to ABC. She currently stars in the leading role of ABC’s newest sitcom Not Dead Yet. The show premiered in February 2023 and also features Rick Glassman, Angela Elayne Gibbs, Lauren Ash, Hannah Simone, and more.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about Season 32’s rumored contestants.

