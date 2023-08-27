Credit: Getty Images

Congratulations are in order! Pascale Hutton’s beloved character Rosemary Coulter on When Calls the Heart just had a baby. You might be wondering: Who are Pascale Hutton’s children? Learn more about Rosemary’s kids in real life below.

When Calls the Heart is Hallmark Channel’s drama series following Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher accustomed to her high-society life who receives her first classroom assignment in Coal Valley (now named Hope Valley), a small coal-mining town in western Canada where life is simple but not without its challenges. The show, which premiered in July 2014, is based on Janette Oke’s novel of the same title from her Canadian West book series.

Pascale Hutton portrays Rosemary Coulter, an actress who arrived in Season 1 of Hope Valley to rekindle her relationship with Constable Jack Thornton. After her attempts to win Jack back from Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) are unsuccessful, she falls in love with Leeland “Lee” Coulter (Kavan Smith). Lee is the owner of the sawmill, which brought success and jobs to Hope Valley after a mine explosion closed the mine in the town. The beloved couple started dating in Season 2 and were married by Season 3.

The Coulters have long wanted to start a family, but they struggled with fertility issues. At one point, they almost were ready to adopt. While Hearties hoped the moment would come in Season 8, that unfortunately wasn’t the case. Finally, in the Season 9 finale, it was revealed that the fan-favorite couple was expecting after years of waiting!

The couple welcomed their daughter in Season 10, Episode 4, “Great Expectations.” Although Baby Coulter is late, the whole town is there to support Rosemary by the time she goes into labor. Who are Pascale Hutton’s children in real life? Keep reading to learn about her family outside of When Calls the Heart.

Who are Pascale Hutton’s children?

Who are Pascale Hutton’s children? Hutton has two children with Canadian actor Danny Dorosh (Food for the Gods, The 4400 and It Must Be Love). The pair tied the knot in September 2002. Hutton and Dorosh have two sons estimated to be about 12 years old and eight years old. The actress has decided to keep her family out of the public eye, so we’re not sure of her boys’ names.

She did speak about her family in a rare moment with My Devotional Thoughts in 2017. In the interview, she spoke in-depth about the difficulties of balancing her professional career with her personal life. “It is for me, as I’m sure it is for any working woman out there. It’s a challenge because you want to work. Hopefully, you enjoy your work, which I do. I feel quite passionate about my work,” she said. “But obviously, your heart is always with your kids, and so I feel that tug. Fortunately for me, if we film When Calls the Heart five or six months out of the year, I usually have the rest of the time off where I’m home and a full-time mom. I’m doing pick-ups and drop-offs from school. I’m taking my kids to activities. I’m making their lunches. I’m doing everything.”

Hutton went on and thanked her husband for being there to help with the kids. “I have an incredible support network who helps maintain the balance of our household when things are crazy and I am working a lot. My husband is the most incredible man in the world, and my boys just love him to death,” she gushed. “They think he is the best person who has ever walked the earth. And we also have a wonderful nanny who holds things together behind the scenes. I honestly couldn’t do it without the two of them.”

The actress also explained that she’s made a “conscious decision” to keep all of her work local. “In my earlier days, before kids, I would travel a lot more for work. Now if a job comes up that is in Vancouver, it’s automatically more appealing to me than one that is going to film elsewhere because your kids need you. They need YOU. There’s no substitute for you. There’s no substitute for your time, your presence, your love. There just isn’t. Being home and being present with them is the most important thing.”

In the meantime, we’re so excited to see Rosemary and Lee become first-time parents on When Calls the Heart. Tune into tonight’s episode to watch the couple get their first taste of parenthood.

When Calls the Heart airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

