Dancing With the Stars Shake-Up: Pro Exits Ahead of Season 32

We have some sad news. Ahead of Dancing With the Stars’ return, one dancing pro has already revealed that they won’t be coming back to the ballroom for Season 32. Why is Lindsay Arnold leaving Dancing With the Stars? We have the answer below.

Dancing With the Stars is ABC’s popular dance competition where professional dancers team up with celebrities to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy. The show premiered in 2005 and has aired for 31 seasons. Each week, competitors are eliminated based on public voting and scores received from the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are slated to return as judges following the death of retired judge Len Goodman in April 2023.

When the next season premieres this fall, fans will notice that three-season host Tyra Banks will be replaced with DWTS pro alumna Julianne Hough (who will now host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro). The Disney+ show will also be airing on ABC after the last season aired exclusively on the streaming platform. Episodes from Season 32 will be able to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

In July 2023, DWTS confirmed that the first celebrity contestant was Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. The 38-year-old reality TV personality is joining the cast after her very public split from her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, who had an affair (dubbed “Scandoval”) with their co-star Raquel Leviss. “That’s right, I’m Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season,” she announced on Good Morning America. Bachelorette star Charity Lawson will also be participating in this year’s competition fresh off her season and engagement to Dotun Olubeko.

As we wait to learn who will make up the DWTS Season 32 cast (which will be revealed on September 13, 2023, on GMA), one pro has already shared that they won’t be sporting their dancing shoes this season.

Why is Lindsay Arnold leaving Dancing With the Stars?

Why is Lindsay Arnold leaving Dancing With the Stars? The longtime pro said that participating in DWTS “is not going to work out for me and my family” this upcoming season. (She also opted out of dancing in Season 31 last year when she was trying to conceive her second baby.)

“Last season when I kind of announced that I wasn’t doing [the show], it wasn’t like I retired or like I said, ‘I’m done forever. I’ll never ever consider doing the show again,’ because I will… I’ve really been considering the option and seeing if it’s something we can fit into our life … and ultimately this season is not gonna work out for me and my family,” Arnold said in a TikTok video on August 24, 2023 (which you can watch below).

Arnold said that her family’s lifestyle contributed to her decision to not return. She currently lives in Utah with her husband Sam Cusick and their two daughters, while the show films in California. Arnold, who recently welcomed her daughter June in May, explained that it’s a big “sacrifice” to leave home for weeks on end. She also wants to prioritize watching her kids grow up. Arnold, who was pro dancer on the show for 14 seasons, never skipped a season – except when she got pregnant with her first-born Sage, she said.

“I don’t want to separate our family,” the choreographer added. Her last Mirrorball win was in Season 25 with actor Jordan Fisher. “I don’t want to put my kids through that right now. I feel like this time of their life is so precious and is moving so fast and I want to cherish every single moment. I don’t want to miss a beat.” She emphasized that this is her “season to be a mom.”

Thankfully, Arnold has not ruled out returning to the dance competition in the future. She even said that she might have “some fun connections” to the current season. “I’m not gonna say anything other than that, but I’m very excited for this next season. It’s going to be so good,” she said. In the comments, fans theorized that her sister Rylee Arnold (who is a former DWTS Juniors dancer) could be joining the troupe next season. “Is Riley joining the troupe? How fun would that be! I know you can’t answer, but so fun to think about!” one person responded.

Meanwhile, other users applauded Arnold’s decision to make her family the priority. “You are my favorite pro and it definitely makes me a little sad but overall it makes me happier that you are putting your family first!!” one TikToker replied. “Sooo sad but totally understandable!!” another commented.