Weeks after two cast members were fired on Below Deck Down Under for sexual assault, another scandal hits the franchise — this time, involving Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Gary King.

King, who has been a First Officer on Below Deck Sailing Yacht since Season 2, was accused of sexual misconduct by production member Samantha Suarez in a report by Rolling Stone on August 24, 2023. Suarez, who joined the franchise as a makeup department crew member in Below Deck Season 10, claimed that King tried to force himself on her while filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht in Sardinia, Italy, in the summer of 2022. She alleged that she and King met for the first time when the cast and crew arrived in Sardinia to film Season 4.

Rolling Stone reported that the cast and crew both stayed at the same hotel, the DoubleTree by Hilton Olbia-Sardinia, before filming started, and for a few “dark days” before the season, no. one in production or the cast worked. Along with doing hair and makeup for the cast, Suarez said that she also assisted the series’ talent manager with making sure the cast members were sequestered in their hotel rooms and didn’t talk to each other until filming started. She was also tasked with bringing food and water to the cast members as they weren’t allowed to leave their rooms due to COVID-19 protocols.

On a “dark day” in July 2022, Suarez claimed that she accompanied a drunk King back to his hotel room after he filmed interviews for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, where producers allegedly provided him with alcohol. “There is no limit to alcohol consumption whatsoever, which I think poses a really big problem,” she told Rolling Stone. Once they arrived at his hotel room, Suarez claimed that King behaved erratically and started yelling outside his balcony to other cast members to try to find where their rooms were. She claimed that she tried to keep King in his room but eventually told him that she needed to leave to assist other cast members.

Suarez claimed that King allegedly suggested that she get in bed with him and continued to ask her not to leave his hotel room. After a few minutes, Suarez left King’s room and told him that she would return later to get get him water and snacks. When she knocked on his door later that night, King allegedly answered it in his underwear and continued to ask her to stay. “I was like, ‘I have to go — I need to go bring other people water and food,’ and he’s like, ‘No, no, please,’” Suarez said. “So I stepped into the room to set the case of waters down and again, he’s repeating, ‘Don’t leave,’ and I was like, ‘I have to go, I’m not staying.’”

She alleged that when she turned to the door, King came up behind her, grabbed her, pressed her body against his and refused to let her go as she tried to kick and elbow him to get off of her. After she managed to escape, Suarez claimed that she tried to open the door to leave before King allegedly slammed the door shut from behind her. “At that point, I didn’t know what was going to happen. I was freaking out,” Suarez said. “It just happened so fast.” At that moment, Suarez claimed she received a call from the talent manager and answered it, which is when King let her go. “I’m freaking out, and he goes, ‘What’s wrong? What’s going on?’ And I’m like, ‘Just leave me alone,'” she said. “He tried to come up behind me and put his arm around me. He’s in the hallway in his underwear and it’s all weird and f— up, and so I’m just like, ‘Just go back in your room and don’t come out.’”

Suarez told Rolling Stone that she immediately told producers about what happened. The next day, a co-executive producer reached out to ask her about the incident. She then had another meeting with the same producer, as well as executive producers Courtland Cox and Vivian Choi and Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s talent manager, in which she told him that she didn’t feel comfortable to be around King or do his hair and makeup. She claimed that Cox apologized for King’s behavior and said that the producers would have a conversation with him. Cox also allegedly assured Suarez that King would be fired from the show if any other incidents occurred. “It pretty much sucked from there on out,” Suarez said. “I was just in a super depressive state.”

After Rolling Stone‘s report, fans have called for King to be fired from Below Deck Sailing Yacht. “Everybody read the article about Gary and multiple sexual assaults. Not surprising AT ALL,” one user commented on Gary’s Instagram post. Another user commented, “What about when your MUA asks you not to touch her, Gary??”

The report also comes weeks after two cast members were fired from Below Deck Down Under following another sexual harassment scandal. Bosun Luke Jones was fired on Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 7, after he got after he got in bed naked with Third Stewardess Margot Sisson while she was asleep and passed out drunk from a crew night out. That same episode, Second Stewardess Laura Bileskaline was fired for her continued sexual advances toward Deckhand Adam Kodra and her insensitive comments to Sisson following Jones’ firing.

King declined to comment on his sexual harassment scandal to Rolling Stone. In a statement, a spokesperson for Bravo, which airs the Below Deck franchise, confirmed that Suarez’s claims were investigated. “Bravo is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows,” the statement read. “We require our third-party production companies to have appropriate workplace policies and trainings in place and a clear process on how to report concerns. The concerns Ms. Suarez raised in July 2022 were investigated at that time and action was taken based on the findings.”

A spokesperson for 51 Minds Entertainment, the production company behind the Below Deck franchise, also confirmed Suarez’s complaints were looked into. “51 Minds is committed to providing an environment in which every member of the casts and crews on our productions feel respected and, most importantly, safe,” the spokesperson said. “51 Minds provides mandatory harassment and sensitivity training for every series it produces at the outset of each new season and lays out a clear process on how and to whom to report any questionable activity.”

The spokesperson continued, “With any complaint filed, a timely investigation is launched and, based on the findings, appropriate actions are implemented to ensure the safety of our cast and crew, up to and including termination. With regard to the incident reported by Ms. Suarez involving Mr. King, the case was investigated and reviewed as soon as it was submitted, and production acted accordingly based on the results.”

Rolling Stone also published Suarez’s email to Zach Klein, the COO of 51 Minds Entertainment, in which she recalled King’s behavior toward her. “[King] comes up behind me, puts his arms around me, holds me against his body, physically restraining me from leaving, and says stuff like no don’t go,” she wrote in the email. “I get out of his grip, tell him again that I have to leave, that I am not staying, and I go reach for the door knob and he comes over and puts both his hands on the door, with his whole weight, to push it shut. This whole time he’s laughing. I ask him to please let me out of the room, that I have to go. I then get a phone call from [the talent manager]. He sees and hears that I answer and he finally moves away from the door, allowing me to open it. I step outside, not even able to listen to what [the talent manager] is saying to me because I’m so overwhelmed at that point, and Gary grabs his room key, comes out of his room, again, is only in his underwear, letting the door close behind him.”

Suarez continued in her email, “Now that I’ve been able to sit down and process the situation little by little the past couple of days, I realize that I am not okay. It feels like it was taken more as a misunderstanding, than it was as a physical assault/sexual harassment… My feelings/emotions about what happened feel diminished. I can’t help but think, had it been a crew member, it would have been handled differently. I honestly feel quite traumatized by the whole situation.”

Suarez also claimed that an HR representative for 51 Minds’ parent company, Banijay America, told her not to talk about the incident with other crew members because “it was becoming water cooler talk” on the set and it seemed like Suarez was “trying to rally the troops” against the show. After the incident, Suarez claimed that she only saw King in passing a couple times, but never directly interacted or communicated to him.

Another crew member, who remained anonymous because they still work on Below Deck, told Rolling Stone that they’ve also witnessed King “constantly” make women on set feel uncomfortable. “He’s next-level scary with women,” they said. A second crew member, who also remained anonymous, told Rolling Stone that they witnessed King grab a female cast member’s butt and touch her inappropriately even though she said, “No.” The crew member also claimed that, while filming at a beach club in Sardinia, they saw King grab another crew member’s genitals. The crew member alleged that they reported the issue on a walkie talkie to the control room with producers and heard no response back. “The girl was literally saying, ‘No, stop, don’t,’” the crew member says. “I’m explaining this over my walkie and no one’s acknowledging it.”

The crew member continued, “It was insane. There were multiple incidents of sexual harassment in front of multiple producers after this person had been given verbal warnings multiple times.” The crew member also claimed that the incidents were filmed but didn’t air on Bravo. “I had to promote and make this guy who just assaulted someone look awesome,” the crew member said. “That was my job, to make this person look cool, capable, and exciting.”

Suarez, for her part, also accused production of not doing enough to hold King accountable. “You’re an executive producer on the show and you’re not even worried that your cast member put his hands on me and is being a creep currently while being on TV?” Suarez said. “Somebody shouldn’t be able to keep a platform for being a gross creep.”

She continued, “Nobody knew how to handle [my situation] and I think that’s why it was handled so poorly, because nobody knew what to do or what the right thing to do was. I was told there weren’t any protocols and the only thing was to reach out to HR but even then, nothing was really happening. Why can’t you just get on TV and be like, ‘Gary had to be removed from the show for his misconduct?’ If anything, that would make me respect the producers and the show and everything a lot more if they were just honest instead of trying to sweep things under the rug, which is what feels like happened.”

