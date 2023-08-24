Credit: Getty Images

We may have a long wait for Chicago P.D. Season 11, but that doesn’t mean we’re not thinking about what could happen next season. Season 10 ended with a major cliffhanger – and we have a lot of questions about what will happen to certain characters. Keep reading for some Chicago P.D. Season 11 theories that we break down in-depth.

The last time we saw the Intelligence Unit in Season 10, the team was facing white supremacist and crime lord Richard Beck. After being uncover for much of the season, Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) was shot and rushed into a life-saving surgery, while the rest of the team stopped Beck’s terrorist attack. The action-packed season also saw Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) leave (we’re still not over it). The senior detective resigned from the Intelligence Unit to reenlist in the military. Unfortunately for his wife Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), Halstead hasn’t been answering his phone since – resulting in the end of their marriage.

Amid the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we haven’t received any spoilers just yet. (However, fans were worried when Flueger was missing from a behind-the-scenes photo of the Chicago P.D. cast posted in July 2023 from the official One Chicago Instagram account.) Although the writers haven’t made it back to the writers’ room just yet, that doesn’t stop us from looking at the way the writers tend to work as we make our predictions for Chicago P.D. Season 11.

Ruzek survives his gunshot wound

The Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale left us with the fate of Adam Ruzek in question. He was rushed into surgery after Cal shot him, but it looked like he made it through that fine. The last we saw was Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) by his bedside hoping that he would pull through his injuries.

One of our first Chicago P.D. Season 11 theories is that Ruzek will survive. After all, the series has already lost a major team member recently with Halstead’s exit, so it’s unlikely that another one is coming. Plus, it looked like the surgery was successful toward the end of the episode.

Ruzek surviving would be a much better idea than his death. It would open the door for him to deal with the aftermath of surviving such a trauma, in a similar way to Burgess over the last couple of seasons. They would have something to further connect them, which leads us to our next prediction.

Burgess and Ruzek tie the knot

Isn’t it time that we had another wedding in the world of One Chicago? Season 11 would be the perfect setting for their nuptials. Burgess and Ruzek finally rekindled their romance during Season 10. They’d been living together for some time and were working together to raise Mikayla. It’s clear that they love each other, and Ruzek’s latest brush with death is sure to strengthen that bond between the two.

Unfortunately, one of the issues with the One Chicago universe is that happy relationships don’t usually stay happy. While arguments and disagreements are normal for all relationships, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med couples tend to just call it quits when it comes to the slightest issue. It’s time to see that a couple can be happy together – and Ruzek and Burgess deserve that after everything they’ve been through.

Atwater finally becomes a detective

There have been a lot of questions over Kevin Atwater’s (LaRoyce Hawkins) rank in Chicago P.D. One of the big unknowns is why he’s not a detective yet. He’s proven time and time again that he is worthy of that, and it’s time to see Atwater receive the recognition that he’s due.

It’s also time for him to get a much bigger storyline. There were so many changes when it came to him standing up against the blue line. We need to see more of him standing up for what’s right. Atwater has one of the most intriguing backstories going. He tends to be mainly used for race-related storylines, but it’s time to give him something more – and his journey to becoming a detective in the Intelligence Unit should be one of them.

Upton serves Halstead with divorce papers

While we have no idea what’s in store for Upstead in Season 11, it doesn’t look like Halstead is coming back. One of the worst things is that he’s completely avoided Upton’s calls. It’s clear that he doesn’t respect and love her the way that he used to, and it’s time for Upton to act – leading to another of our Chicago P.D. Season 11 theories.

Could Upton come to terms with the fact that Halstead isn’t the man she thought she married? There are a lot of lessons in life, and one of those is to believe someone when they show you who they really are. This is one of those moments. I’ll be the first to say that Halstead’s development in Seasons 9 and 10 goes against everything that we’ve known of him up to that point. However, it is possible that we never really got to know the real character. This is the real side to him, and it’s time for Upton to accept that and move on.

Upton deserves happiness, and that’s not something Halstead is offering right now. Maybe she can meet someone outside of the police force who makes her feel happy. She doesn’t have to rush straight into a relationship with them, but she can see what she doesn’t have with Halstead and realize that she wants more.

Dante’s past comes back to haunt him

We know very little about Dante Torres right now. He’s the newest character on the team, and while he seems like a good man now, it’s clear that he has a difficult past. We’ve learned a little bit about his history on Chicago P.D. Season 10, but it’s time to learn more.

It’s clear that we get to see pasts come back to haunt characters every now and again. For example, Atwater’s past is used a lot, making him an intriguing character. Now, it’s time to see Dante’s past impact his current life, and perhaps he can use it to help various cases the team encounters.

Plus, it will be interesting to see how the Intelligence Unit works with him as his past returns. We’ve seen each of the characters have different viewpoints when it comes to this topic, and Dante being new could mean some team members will distrust him and his motives. But we all know that Voight wouldn’t bring someone onto his team he didn’t trust.

Sergeant Platt will take the lead on a case

Amy Morton is one of the best cast members in Chicago P.D., and it’s time that we get to see more of her. Of course, she may be dealing with some personal things due to Mouch’s life being on the line in Chicago Fire, but as the season progresses, there’s time to deliver more for Sergeant Platt.

But wouldn’t it be great to see her take the lead on a case? She is a desk sergeant, but that doesn’t mean that something can’t affect her personally. It doesn’t mean that she can’t end up with a case that she wants to tackle herself with the help of the team.

Yes, Platt is clearly happy in the position that she’s in, but she could have more just for an episode. Let’s shake things up a little.

