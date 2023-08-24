Credit: Getty Images

A few months after welcoming their second child, these Dancing With the Stars pro dancers are ready to have another! Are Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy expecting a third baby? Learn whether Peta is pregnant again below.

Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are both professional dancers on Dancing With the Stars, ABC’s popular dance competition where professional dancers team up with celebrities to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Chmerkovskiy first appeared on DWTS in Season 2 and has competed in 17 seasons (his younger brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, is also a dancer on the show). Meanwhile, Peta Murgatroyd joined the show for Season 12 as a member of the dance troupe, then later became a regular member of the professional cast in Season 13.

Although they both were on DWTS, the couple met in July 2009 when they were working on Broadway’s Burn the Floor. The duo started dating in 2012, three years after they first met and a year after Peta joined DWTS. After a brief split in 2013, Maks and Peta were spotted again in January 2015 – and almost one year later – they announced their engagement in December 2015. The couple welcomed their first child in January 2017, then tied the knot six months later at City Hall in New York City in July 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy (@shai.aleksander)

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd welcomed their firstborn, son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, on January 4, 2017. A few years later, Peta revealed that she was trying to get pregnant again. In August 2022, the pro-dancer said that she suffered from miscarriages in her tough journey with IVF. “One of the happiest days of my life, and then 10 days later one of the saddest moments I’ll never forget. Standing on the side of the road in West Hollywood, hoping for the best….thinking this was MY time, my turn for ‘happiness,’ she penned in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd)

Then, the couple finally got pregnant and had their second son, Rio John Chmerkovskiy, on June 18, 2023. So, are Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy expecting a third baby? Keep reading to find out.

Are Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy expecting a third baby?

Are Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy expecting a third baby? The answer is not yet – but the couple isn’t against having another one soon. During an Ask Me Anything event with fans, one person asked Peta, “Would you want to try for another baby?” according to The Sun.

“I would so have another one,” she answered, adding, “Hopefully, we get a girl.” The pro dancer then clarified, “If it happens, it happens. That would be amazing.”

Because of the recent arrival of her newborn, it’s unknown whether Murgatroyd will be participating in the upcoming season of DWTS slated to return this fall. (The entire cast of Season 32, their names and pairings will be revealed on Good Morning America on September 13, 2023.) Back in May 2023, the pro dancer was asked via Instagram Story Q&A whether she’ll be on DWTS this fall. She admitted that she “would love to be” on the show again this year, according to ScreenRant. Whether Murgatroyd sits out this season or not, another pregnancy could impact her ability to return to the show for Season 33 in 2024. Only time will tell!

The couple has been honest about their pregnancy struggles and experience with IVF in the past. In May, Chmerkovskiy explained to People, “We had moments of desperation through it all, so the fact that she is in the state that she’s in — it’s sort of like we blinked and here we are,” he said. “It’s very surreal because it’s very, very fresh in my memory, the long nights and the trauma of our losses and all that stuff. So, you know, we are just blessed to be here having an incredible second time around.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd)

In the same interview with People, Chmerkovskiy said that was special for him to see their oldest son, Shai, react to Peta’s pregnancy with their second child, Rio. “He knew the story kept being that mommy has an egg, and then the egg broke. So finally at this point, to tell him this egg didn’t break, it’s a very big moment for him and for us, seeing that baby come. Now there’s kicking, the stomach is moving. Watching my 6-year-old taking in that moment is also very special.”

Additionally, Murgatroyd told People in July 2022 that Shai was “just obsessed with me getting pregnant. “He is asking me every single day when the baby’s going to be there,” she said at the time. “I said, ‘Give it a couple of weeks.’ Counting down the days. He’s going to be the best big brother, I know it,” she added.

Dancing With the Stars is available to stream on Disney Plus.

For more on the DWTS Season 32 cast, check out our gallery below to learn which contestants are confirmed and rumoured to be joining next season.