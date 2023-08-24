Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images, NBC

Often, when someone passes away, we say that they don’t make ’em like that anymore. But in the case of Nancy Frangione, it’s not hyperbole. As Another World villainess Cecile DePoulignac, the actress was a four-alarm fire, a metaphorical storm that raged through Bay City too unpredictably to be forecast. (See her in action below.)

It isn’t just fans of the much-missed NBC soap that were rocked by the news of Frangione’s death on August 18, either. (Read our tribute here.) Those who didn’t just get to watch her work but work with her were shaken, too. “This is a gut punch,” tweeted Mary Page Keller. “Nancy was one of a kind — intrepid, funny and so very talented.”

Keller and Frangione were thrown together in a mid-1980s love triangle that found the former’s sweet Sally Frame vying with conniving Cecile for the affections of sought-after bachelor Peter Love. You may recall that upon losing her fiancé, Cecile, who never met a truth she wouldn’t bend, uttered this gem of a line.

“As God as my witness, I’ll never tell the truth again” ~ Cecile de Polignac #AnotherWorld #RIPNancyFrangione — Matthew Smith (@Ky71Matt) August 23, 2023

Over the years, Another World took Cecile from downright despicable to merely incorrigible. Frangione took the ball and ran with it, demonstrating an aptitude for comedy that made her a natural for sitcom work. (She was Fran Drescher’s sister on The Nanny. Would you check out the accent below!)

On this heartbreaking occasion, scroll through the photo gallery below to pay your respects to Frangione and more soap greats that have been taken from us in 2023.

Video: YouTube/veggieburgermeister, The Nanny