The countdown begins! The celebrity dancing competition is almost here – and we’re just as excited to see our favorite judges as we are the new contestants. Who are the Dancing With the Stars judges in 2023? See who is coming back and exiting ahead of Season 32 below.

Dancing With the Stars is ABC’s popular dance competition where professional dancers team up with celebrities to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy. The show premiered in 2005 and has run for 31 seasons. Each week, competitors are eliminated based on public voting and scores received from the judges.

When the show returns in a few weeks, fans will notice a few major changes. First, three-season host Tyra Banks will be replaced with DWTS pro alumna Julianne Hough (who will now host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro). The Disney+ show will also be returning to ABC after the last season aired exclusively on the streaming platform. Episodes from Season 32 will stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day. Finally, longtime professional dancer Cheryl Burke will not be coming back for Season 32.

As for this season’s contestants, ABC announced the first two stars who will be joining the competition: Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson. The former is joining the cast after her very public split from her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, who had an affair with their co-star, while the latter is fresh off of her Bachelorette season and engagement to Dotun Olubeko. The names and pairings for the entire Season 32 cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on September 13, 2023.

ABC has not yet released the exact premiere date for DWTS Season 32, but we do know that it will be coming this fall. So, who will be on the official judging panel for Season 32? Plus, learn what will happen to Len Goodman’s spot next season.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars judges in 2023?

Who are the Dancing With the Stars judges in 2023? Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are slated to return for the upcoming season, according to Variety. Inaba and Tonioli have judged the dancing competition since the show’s inception in 2005. Meanwhile, Hough competed as a pro dancer for 17 seasons before switching over to judging permanently in 2020.

In an interview with Variety in August 2023, Hough spoke about the upcoming season, including the addition of his sister, Julianne Hough, who will co-host alongside Ribeiro.

“Jules is such an important part of the show. She was there from the early years and [became] the first double champ. She really set a standard early on,” he explained. “She can speak from the experience of being on the show [as a pro and judge]. She’s going to add a lot of value. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

What will happen to Len Goodman’s spot on DWTS?

What will happen to Len Goodman’s spot on DWTS? There were rumors in 2022 that dancer Shirley Ballas (the mother of DWTS pro dancer Mark Ballas) might be taking over the seat of the late judge, but that didn’t end up working out. “I spoke to [executive producer and showrunner] Conrad Green. I think at the moment they’re gonna keep it to three judges,” Ballas told the British talk show Loose Women in April 2023.

Longtime DWTS judge Len Goodman passed away in April 2023. He was the head judge on Dancing With the Stars from Seasons 1 to 31, except for Seasons 21 and 29. He announced his retirement from the series in 2022. He also served as the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing — a reality dance competition in which celebrities are partnered with professional dancers — from Seasons 1 to 14.

“This will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars. I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” Goodman said in a statement at the time. “I could not thank you enough the Dancing with the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.”

Goodman’s manager, Jackie Gill, confirmed that the longtime judge died from bone cancer. “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” Gill said in a statement to the BBC. “A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Tonioli reflected on the loss of Goodman after his death. He told Extra, “I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t say anything for a week. I knew, he told me, but you’re never really prepared.” He continued, “He would say, ‘I had a fantastic run, better than I could have possibly imagined. Have a drink, have fun and celebrate.’”

Inaba also paid tribute to her former colleague in an Instagram post after his passing. “A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend,” Inaba penned in the caption. “Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone. 💔 You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss.”

