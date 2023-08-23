Credit: CBS/Getty Images, ABC/Getty Images

On August 18, one of the most brightly shining stars ever to grace daytime television was dimmed: Nancy Frangione passed away at the age of 70. And if you disagree with that assessment of the actress, we’ll wager that you simply never saw her in action. She was a dynamo, present and thrilling and as reliably entertaining as her most infamous character was unpredictable.

The native of Barnstable, Mass., made her soap debut playing good girl Tara Martin on All My Children in 1977. But the role for which she is most vividly remembered is that of Another World troublemaker Cecile DePoulignac. The much-missed NBC soap knew that it had in Frangione an ace up its sleeve, too. After she wrapped her initial 1981-84 run, she returned over and over and over again.

Arguably, the MVP’s biggest storyline on Another World was Cecile’s love quadrangle with filthy-rich Rachel Cory’s son Jamie Frame, stepson Sandy Cory, who just happened to have been a hustler, and his true love, Blaine Ewing. You can get a sense of just how irresistibly naughty Frangione was in action in the scenes below.

Then again, some viewers might have more passionate feelings about the plot in which Cecile did her damnedest — and her damnedest was pretty damn good! — to keep Cass Winthrop from Kathleen McKinnon.

Cecile was such an unstoppable force of nature — she would have been great pals with the likes of General Hospital’s Carly Benson and Young & Restless’ Phyllis Summers — that she even provoked Rachel to the point of slapping her.

And, of course, no true Cecile fan could possibly forget her most legendary line of dialogue, uttered after she was dumped by Peter Love.

“As God as my witness, I’ll never tell the truth again” ~ Cecile de Polignac #AnotherWorld #RIPNancyFrangione — Matthew Smith (@Ky71Matt) August 23, 2023

Frangione’s other credits include One Life to Live (where she subbed for Andrea Evans as Tina Lord), The Nanny (as Fran Drescher’s cousin Marsha), Highway to Heaven, Matlock and Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. She teamed up with fellow soap stars Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Young & Restless) and Hillary B. Smith (Nora, One Life to Live) in the 1988 TV rom-com Sharing Richard, with Ed Marino as the Richard in question.

From 1982-96, Frangione was married to her Another World leading man Christopher Rich, who played Sandy. They have one daughter, Mariel.

Video: YouTube/FYI, Frocia2MaB