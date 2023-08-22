The Good Doctor’s Antonia Thomas Sets Her Return to the Screen
The Good Doctor hasn’t been the same without Dr. Claire Brown. What is Antonia Thomas doing next after The Good Doctor? We have the details about the actress’ exciting new project below.
The Good Doctor is ABC’s medical drama following Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon, who relocates from the small town of Casper, Wyoming, to take a job at the esteemed San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. Shaun also has savant syndrome, a rare condition in which a person with a developmental condition, such as autism, has an amazing talent or ability, according to the SSM Health Treffert Center.
Antonia Thomas played Dr. Claire Brown, a former surgical resident at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, from Seasons 1 through 4 of The Good Doctor. She was an integral part of the medical drama for the first four seasons and was largely seen as Shaun’s confidant. However, Thomas revealed in June 2021 that she was leaving The Good Doctor to explore other acting opportunities.
“I think, ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through,” she told our sister site Deadline at the time. “If there was more time in the year to be able to shoot the show and to be able to go off and do some of the other things that I’m wanting to explore now, I’d do both. It has not been an easy decision for me to leave, so I absolutely would love to come back every now and then.”
Her character was written off of The Good Doctor at the end of the fourth season when Claire decides to remain in Guatemala to provide her medical support overseas. However, she returned to the show in Season 5 in a guest star role to tell her friends that she accepted the job of Chief of Surgery in Guatemala. Her return comes after the actress previously stated she would come back to the medical drama in the future.
“Absolutely. Absolutely,” she told Deadline of her potential return to The Good Doctor one day. “I’ve had conversations with Freddie about coming back, and absolutely, yes… It has not been an easy decision for me to leave, so I absolutely would love to come back every now and then and say hi, bring Claire’s skills from Guatemala and her stories. I’m very much looking forward to that.”
So, what is Antonia Thomas up to since leaving her beloved role on The Good Doctor? Keep reading to find out.
What’s Antonia Thomas doing next after The Good Doctor?
What’s Antonia Thomas doing next after The Good Doctor? The actress will be starring in the Apple TV+ show Still Up. “Bonded by insomnia, best friends Lisa and Danny stay connected to each other late into the night and find their way through a world of wonderfully weird surprises as their relationship deepens,” the show’s description reads.
The first trailer was dropped on Tuesday (Aug. 22), which shows Lisa (Thomas), a free-spirited, aspiring illustrator who is raising her young daughter with Veggie (Blake Harrison), Lisa’s kind and optimistic partner, and Danny (Craig Roberts), an online content creator who suffers from extreme anxiety, according to TV Line. Lois Chimimba, Rich Fulcher and Rich Fulcher will also star in the “almost-romantic comedy” that will be released on Apple TV+ on September 22, 2013.
Watch the new trailer for Still Up, starring Thomas, below.
Back in October 2022, Thomas shared the news about the new project on her Instagram. “Having a ball on this one with Craig, @appletv @variousartistsl,” she penned in the caption. Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Thomas is currently not allowed to promote the Still Up due to strike rules.
After leaving The Good Doctor, Thomas also co-starred in the UK crime drama Suspect for Channel 4, Prime Video’s Small Axe and Netflix’s Lovesick.
