It’s almost time! Dancing With the Stars will be coming back soon – and it’s going to look a lot different than last year. When does Dancing With the Stars return for Season 32? Here’s everything that we know.

Dancing With the Stars is ABC’s popular dance competition where professional dancers team up with celebrities to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy. The show premiered in 2005 and has run for 31 seasons. Each week, competitors are eliminated based on public voting and scores received from the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are slated to return as judges following the death of retired judge Len Goodman in April 2023.

When the next season of DWTS returns, there will be a few major changes noticeable to fans. First, the show’s co-host Tyra Banks will be replaced with DWTS pro alumna Julianne Hough (who will host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro). The Disney+ show will also return to ABC, becoming the first series to simulcast across both ABC and Disney+ after a year of exclusivity on the streaming platform. Finally, dance pro Cheryl Burke, who has appeared for 26 seasons, will not be coming back.

In July 2023, the show confirmed that the first Season 32 contestant is Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. The 38-year-old reality TV personality is joining the cast after her very public split from her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, who had an affair (dubbed “Scandoval”) with their co-star Raquel Leviss. “That’s right, I’m Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season,” she announced on Good Morning America.

Bachelorette star Charity Lawson will also be participating in this year’s competition. ABC shared the news during Monday’s (Aug. 21) episode of The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. Lawson follows former Bachelorette stars like Gabby Windey (who placed second) and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown (who won their respective seasons). As for the entire DWTS Season 32 cast, their names and pairings will be revealed on Good Morning America on September 13, 2023.

So, when does Dancing With the Stars return for Season 32? Keep reading to find out.

When does Dancing With the Stars return for Season 32?

When does Dancing With the Stars return for Season 32? ABC has not released the exact premiere date for DWTS Season 32, but we do know that it will be coming this fall. The show will be returning to ABC after the last season aired exclusively on Disney+. Episodes from Season 32 will stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

On Aug. 21, the show’s official Instagram account shared a promo for the upcoming season that shows Ribeiro and Hough busting some dance moves. “It’s a new spin on Dancing with the Stars!,” the caption read.

In the comments, DWTS pros celebrated the news of the season’s return. “What a promo!!!!!!” Emma Slater exclaimed. “That trick in the end though! Let’s go @therealalfonsoribeiro,” replied Alan Bersten.

The show also shared the official promo poster in a separate post. In the poster, Hough and Ribeiro are pictured together in front of a giant disco ball (an ode to the Mirrorball trophy that’s won by one pair each season).

Bersten – who has danced profesional on the show for seven seasons – told The Messenger in August 2023 that he wants to be paired up with Madix for Season 32 because of her “good attitude.”

“She looks like she’s very comfortable and ready and willing to be a part of the show, and I think that’s one of the best things about a celebrity — their willingness to learn and willingness to be there,” Bersten said. “You can teach somebody how to dance, but you can’t teach them how to want to be there. So I think attitude is one of the most important things. And Ariana seems like she has the best attitude.”

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn the premiere date for DWTS Season 32.

