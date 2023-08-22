Credit: Getty Images

Love is in the air! Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott received the best surprise from Captain Jason Chambers in this week’s episode. Who is Aesha Scott’s boyfriend? Keep reading to learn about who she is dating now after her messy breakup with Below Deck Mediterranean star Jack Stirrup.

Below Deck Down Under is Bravo’s reality TV series following the personal and professional lives of stewardesses, deckhands and other yachties aboard a 150-foot-plus superyacht in Australia. Season 2 takes place aboard the 167-foot conversion superyacht Northern Sun.

Viewers first saw Aesha Scott when she was second stew on Seasons 4 and 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean. In the last three years, she has quickly risen the ranks and is now the chief stew on both seasons of Down Under. Despite appearing on the Australian based-spinoff, she hails from Tauranga, New Zealand, where she has spent most of her life living by the ocean.

The 31-year-old reality TV star returned to Below Deck Down Under in Season 2 in July 2023 – and her time on the ship has been nothing short of eventful. In August 2023, she came to the aid of third stewardess Margot Sisson, who was involved in a sexual harassment incident on board that led to the firing of two crew members. Sisson later thanked Scott for quickly acting after she was informed of the serious situation.

“I’d like to start by saying a big thank you to [Aesha Scott] and express the love I have for her,” Sisson wrote in a series of Instagram stories that she eventually posted to her feed. “The way she recognized the vulnerability of the situation I was in and her courageous intervention on my behalf was both heroic and so admirable. I thank the universe for her every day, as well as the producers who quickly stepped in.” She continued: “Aesha, you have the heart of gold, I look up to you, and I will forever be grateful.”

As things calmed down after the incident, a few episodes later, Scott encountered a sweet surprise that involved her current beau. Learn who he is and what happened with her ex-boyfriend, Jack Stirrup, below.

Is Aesha Scott s till with Jack Stirrup?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Stirrup (@jackstirrup_)

Is Aesha Scott still with Jack Stirrup? The answer is no. Aesha Scott is no longer dating her Below Deck Mediterranean co-star. The former couple started dating at sea but ultimately broke up after Season 4 of the spinoff finished airing in 2019. When Stirrup returned home to the U.K., he rekindled his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and the two had a child together in April 2020.

“After that season, and when he went off back to his ex-girlfriend or whatever, he called me and he really apologized,” Aesha recalled to Page Six in March 2022. She also noted that she doesn’t regret the relationship. “It was a fun time and I don’t regret it… He made doing that season that much more fun and I loved his company. It was a great time.”

In July 2023, Aesha told The Daily Dish that she stayed friends with Jack after he flew to France to apologize for their breakup. “We kind of carried on our friendship after that, because, at the end of the day, we did get on really, really well,” she said, while also acknowledging that they do not communicate today. “But then when I started seeing Scott, I cut that off because I thought it was respectful to my new relationship, even though it was just friendship.”

Who is Aesha Scott’s boyfriend?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesha Scott (@aesha_jean)

Who is Aesha Scott’s boyfriend? Aesha Scott is currently in a relationship with her long-distance boyfriend, Scott “Scotty” Dobson. The pair started dating three years ago and have even lived in an old, reconverted ambulance traveling America. Aesha has been open about her relationship with Scotty over her years starring in the Below Deck spinoffs.

In Season 2, Episode 11 of Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason Chambers surprised the chief stew by bringing her boyfriend on the boat to take part in the crew’s day-off plans, which included diving, snorkeling and more. While everyone was getting ready, Jason summoned Aesha to the bow of the ship. A taxi dropped off Scott, and when Aesha set eyes on him, she immediately started crying. Scott eventually revealed in the episode that he had been texting Captain Chambers to coordinate the visit.

“This is my boyfriend! He’s real!” she exclaimed when she saw him. “Scott and I have been together for over two years now and we’re still madly in love,” Aesha said in an interview aired during the episode. “Right now, we live in Breckenridge, Colorado. It’s our little base there over in the states. Scott works at the bar. He’s independent, he’s adventurous, he’s my best friend in the world. I love him so much.”

She continued later in the episode, “We’re not super similar, but Scott just really sees me for exactly who I am and loves every part of it,” she said. “He just gets me.”

Aesha also revealed her and her boyfriend’s post-charter season plans. The couple recently was living in the States, but said that they want to permanently move to New Zealand, where they both are from. “Scott and I spend so much time apart, but we’re saving and hoping to buy a house in New Zealand,” she also said. “So, at the moment, we’re just very focused on that and making plans for our future together.”

She previously told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that they were saving money to settle together. “We’re just saving at the moment to buy property in New Zealand this summer,” she said, also confirming that they plan to take serious steps together in their relationship. “He’s definitely, you know, he’s the person. We’ll get married and have kids and all of that, for sure, eventually,” she continued. “I think we’re in just such a busy phase in our lives that we just, you know, there’s no rush.”

Below Deck Down Under airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

For more on Bravo, check out our photo gallery of soap stars who need to be on The Real Housewives.