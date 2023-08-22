Double Jeopardy: Mayim Bialik Bows Out as Host — Here’s Why
We have breaking news in the Jeopardy-verse. Co-host Mayim Bialik will not be returning to one of her hosting gigs amid the Hollywood strikes. Is Mayim Bialik still hosting Jeopardy? Keep reading to find out.
Mayim Bialik is an actress best known for playing Amy Farrah Fowler on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory from Season 3 to Season 12. She started as a guest host on Jeopardy in May 2021 after the death of the game show’s former host, Alex Trebek, who died from pancreatic cancer in November 2020. Bialik continued to host Jeopardy and its primetime specials and spin-offs – including Celebrity Jeopardy – until 2022, when she and former contestant Ken Jennings were announced as the permanent hosts.
But after a few months of filming, Bialik refused to host the final week of Jeopardy Season 39 in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike and was replaced by Jennings. According to The Atlantic, Jeopardy is filmed around three months in advance. This meant that while Bialik quit filming Jeopardy Season 39 in May 2023 due to the writer’s strike, her final episodes didn’t air until July 2023 when she was replaced by Jennings.
Now, Bialik will be absent as the host of a popular Jeopardy spinoff. Learn more about what happened below.
Is Mayim Bialik still hosting Jeopardy?
Is Mayim Bialik still hosting Jeopardy? In August 2023, it was revealed that Bialik will not be hosting Season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy, as she continues to support the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Variety reported at the time.
On Aug. 21, ABC announced changes to their fall schedule and noted that co-host Ken Jennings will lead the new season of Celebrity Jeopardy, which premieres Sept. 27. Jennings will be taking over for Bialik, who was the sole host for Season 1 of the star-studded version.
Like Jeopardy, the celebrity spinoff is also produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Writers Guild of America Show that features contributions from WGA writers for its questions and other show segments. Showrunner Michael Davies said in a podcast earlier this month that the material for Celebrity Jeopardy was completed before the WGA went on strike in May 2023, according to Variety.
As for the main show, ABC hasn’t announced when Bialik will return to Jeopardy. If she does come back for the next season, it’s expected that Season 40 will follow the same filming schedule as Season 39 with Jennings filming the first half of the season and Bialik filming the second half.
However, there is growing pressure for Jennings to join Bialik on the picket line. In an interview with Variety in May 2023, Jeopardy writers Michele Loud, Jim Rhine and Billy Wisse explained why they were striking and the importance of writers on the game show. “Our words are on the screen every night,” Loud said. “There is no Jeopardy without writers. Without us it’s just an empty blue screen.” Wisse told Variety that the strike was part of a bigger fight to be “fairly compensated for the labor you give.”
The U.S. Sun reported that Jennings was at the Season 40 tapings of the mothership show, which began filming on Aug. 15. Jennings allegedly entered the studio through an entrance that didn’t require him to walk past the protestors and former players picketing outside.
To make things more complicated, some Jeopardy fans think that the show recently snubbed Bialik, which could hint that she may not come back next season. It happened when Jeopardy shared a photo across its social media accounts celebrating Season 39. Front and center in the photo is co-host Ken Jennings, but Bialik was nowhere to be found.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
For more on primetime shows, check out our photo gallery on the best nighttime soaps ranked.