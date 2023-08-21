Credit: Getty Images

Following the announcement that Ariana Madix is the first Dancing With the Stars Season 32 contestant, one dance pro has already shared that he wants to team up with the Vanderpump Rules star. Who is Ariana Madix’s DWTS partner? Keep reading to find out who it could be below.

DWTS is gearing up to return for its 32nd season this fall, and the dancing competition is undergoing a few changes, including hosting duties. Tyra Banks will be replaced with DWTS pro alumna Julianne Hough. Additionally, the Disney+ show will return to ABC, becoming the first series to simulcast across both ABC and Disney+ after a year of exclusivity on the streaming platform. Dance pro-Cheryl Burke, who has appeared for 26 seasons, will not come back. Finally, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are slated to return as judges following the death of retired judge Len Goodman in April 2023.

In July 2023, the show confirmed that the first Season 32 contestant of DWTS was Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. The 38-year-old reality TV personality is joining the cast after her very public split from her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, who had an affair (dubbed “Scandoval”) with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

Former pro-dancer and current judge Derek Hough helped announce the news on Good Morning America on July 7, 2023. “This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix!” Hough said. “Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!”

‘That’s right, I’m Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season,” she said before doing a little dance with Hough. Page Six first reported in April 2023 that the Bravo star was in talks to join the cast of Dancing With the Stars, although nothing was confirmed. At the time, sources said that Madix had” already received all of the approvals and sign-offs from NBC Universal,” which is the parent company of Bravo.

Now, one professional DWTS dancer is making it known that he wishes to be coupled with Madix for Season 32. See who it is, below.

Who is Ariana Madix’s Dancing With the Stars partner?

Who is Ariana Madix’s Dancing With the Stars partner? We’re not sure yet, but DWTS pro dancer Alan Bersten – who has danced on the show for seven seasons – wants to be paired up with Madix for Season 32 because of her “good attitude.”

“She looks like she’s very comfortable and ready and willing to be a part of the show, and I think that’s one of the best things about a celebrity — their willingness to learn and willingness to be there,” Bersten said in an interview with The Messenger in August 2023. “You can teach somebody how to dance, but you can’t teach them how to want to be there. So I think attitude is one of the most important things. And Ariana seems like she has the best attitude.”

He added, “You can tell right away that she’s down to just have fun.” Bersten won Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars with his celebrity partner and Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown, in 2019.

The pro dancer added that the show will offer a space for a celebrity to let go of their past. As we stated above, Madix went through a very public breakup after her boyfriend was caught having an affair with their co-star and it received a lot of media attetion.

“I love dancing because it gives me such a great outlet being able to move and help a celebrity go on this journey,” he explained. “Whether they’re learning about themselves or they want to get something off their chest, whatever it is, dancing is the best outlet because you don’t have to use the words, you can use your body, and I’m all about that body moving.”

To find out who Madix’s official partner is for Season 32, you’re going to have to wait until September 13, 2023, when the DWTS contestants and pairings are revealed on GMA.

