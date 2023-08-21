Credit: Getty Images

He will be greatly missed. Ron Cephas Jones – the Emmy-winning actor best known for playing William Hill on This is Us – passed away on August 19, 2023. How did Ron Cephas Jones die? Read about the star’s serious condition that led to his death below.

The actor’s representatives confirmed Jones’ passing through a statement on Satruday. “Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” his representative said, according to People. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

The statement continued, “Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.” Jones started his entertainment career in theatre in the late 1980s and early ‘90s before shifting on screen, where he appeared in small roles like He Got Game, Across the Universe and Half Nelson.

The 66-year-old actor found massive success in hit drama series, This is Us, which premiered on NBC in 2016 and ran for six seasons. He played William Hill, the biological father of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) – earning him four Emmy nominations and two wins in 2018 and 2020. This is Us led to bigger titles for the actor, including TV shows like Mr. Robot, Marvel’s Luke Cake, Looking for Alaska and more.



So, how did Ron Cephas Jones die? Read on to learn about the actor’s cause of death below.

How did Ron Cephas Jones die?

How did Ron Cephas Jones die? The 66-year-old actor died from heart-related issues. “Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue,” his representative confirmed in a statement.

Jones was openly battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and underwent a double lung transplant in 2020 due to the condition. After the surgery, the actor told The New York Times in December 2021 that he spent nearly two months at the UCLA Medical Center on and off of a ventilator. He also had to re-learn how to breathe, eat and walk again.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (also referred to as COPD) is “a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. It includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis,” according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. “COPD makes breathing difficult for the 16 million Americans who have this disease. Millions more people suffer from COPD, but have not been diagnosed and are not being treated. Although there is no cure for COPD, it can be treated.”

This is Us cast members shared tributes and photos of their late co-star after the news of his passing.

Sterling K. Brown, who played Jones’ on-screen son, wrote, “Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us,” in an Instagram post. “@cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there,” he added, sharing a still of himself and Jones from This is Us.

“Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of This Is Us was the greatest gift. He was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever,” wrote Mandy Moore, who played Rebecca Pearson on the drama, in her tribute post to the late actor. “Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there,” she continued. “I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad.”

Fellow This is Us actress Chrissy Metz also shared a tribute post to Jones. “Ron, thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile,” she wrote. “May your transition be full of light and peace. Sending all of my love to Jasmine & his loved ones during this time. You are truly the coolest cat.”

Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas, also stars of This is Us, had their own words to remember their late friend. “I cannot believe he is gone! It doesn’t seem possible,” Sullivan, 43, wrote on Instagram. “He was such a generous and compassionate heart. I am so grateful for the time we spent together. #RIPRCJ.”

“Ron, you were one of the most talented and warm men I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Huertas penned in a separate post. “So giving, both personally and artistically. You will be missed not only by me but the world will miss your spirit,” he continued. “But the remarkable gift of having you grace our stages and screens will live on in our hearts forever. Love ya @cephasjaz…you’re on to the next performance.”

