We get it: The minute Friday’s episode of your favorite soap ended, you found yourself asking, “Wait… what happens next?” That is, after all, the nature of the beast. Fortunately, you have us… and we have exactly the tidbits, teasers and tantalizing tune-in alerts you’re craving. So let’s take a look at some of the big stories which will be unfolding on Bold & Beautiful, Young & Restless, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital next week.

Given that Friday’s Bold & Beautiful ended with Hope and Liam seeming to be on the verge of reuniting, that seems like as good a place to start as any. Fans are certainly torn as to whether Hope should listen to her estranged husband — who made a lot of good points about the ways in which Thomas tortured them in the past — or perhaps her heart, which has been shouting, “He’s a changed man!” for weeks.

One thing we know for sure: Hope and Thomas’ future is going to be decided next week. Now, this being a soap, there’s no saying that the decision they reach will last forever, but it will definitely have a far-reaching impact. Because not only does Liam and Hope’s marriage hang in the balance, but in a way, so does that of Steffy and Finn. After all, should Hope decide to make “Thope” fans happy, that will free Liam up to correct what this week he called the biggest mistake of his life by throwing himself at Steffy!

By week’s end, look for both relationships to have reached major turning points.

The Young and the Restless‘ Genoa City, too, will see its share of relationship shakeups next week. First there’s Victoria, who is about to put Nate to the test. It seems she’s definitely been getting a bit more suspicious of the guy everyone has been warning her about, and of course, we know she should be! And although Victoria told Nate that she’s not really looking for a relationship — thanks in part to the men who’ve hurt her over the years — anyone who’s ever glimpsed beneath her ice queen facade knows her heart years to be set ablaze. But can she trust Nate not to burn her?

Victoria’s brother, Nick, could also wind up with questions regarding the future of his relationship after he has a heartfelt conversation with Sally. The tie she shares with his brother, Adam, will never fully be severed, which leaves us wondering if she can ever fully commit to Nick. This week’s conversation should help them — and us — get clarity where the future is concerned.

Next, we turn our attention to Days of Our Lives‘ Salem, where Sarah is about to learn the oldest lesson in the soap opera book: Secrets will always come to light. (Honestly, you’d think these people would know this by now!) And as viewers know, she’s been keeping a whopper which has only gotten bigger since first we found out about it: She’s pregnant, and with Xander’s baby!

This week, Xander will definitely find out about the baby… but the question is whether or not he’ll put the pieces together and realize that the answer to what’s sure to be his first question — “Who’s the daddy?” — is himself!

Finally, the temporary scribes currently in charge of things over at General Hospital have a very clear opportunity to help sooth upset Spencer/Trina fans. It’s safe to say that many are displeased with the fact that the young Cassadine prince has been spending so much time with Esme when Trina is trying to balance several traumatic situations at the same time.

This week, Spencer manages to show his girlfriend the support she needs, offering her encouragement when she’s reached a potential low point. And later, he’ll do something men in general — and Cassadine’s in particular — often struggle with: Spencer will open up to Trina, hopefully to share that what’s in his heart is her. (It wouldn’t hurt if at the same time, he drew some very deep lines in the sand where Esme is concerned. Just because she’s raising his brother doesn’t mean he needs to be by her side every minute of the day!)

