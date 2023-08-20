Credit: Courtesy of Hallmark Channel

Hearties are well aware that things are super awkward between Faith and Nathan right now. What happened with Nathan and Faith in When Calls the Heart? Plus, learn what fans think is going on with the duo in Season 10.

When Calls the Heart is Hallmark Channel’s drama series following Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher accustomed to her high-society life who receives her first classroom assignment in Coal Valley (now named Hope Valley), a small coal-mining town in western Canada where life is simple but not without its challenges. The show, which premiered in July 2014, is based on Janette Oke’s novel of the same title from her Canadian West book series. Season 10 of When Calls the Heart premiered on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

Faith Carter, played by Andrea Brooks, joined the When Calls the Heart cast in Season 2 as a nurse from Hamilton. Meanwhile, Kevin McGarry joined in Season 6 as Nathan Grant, a new Mountie of the RNWMP (Royal North-West Mounted Police). In Season 8, Grant professed his love to Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), but she didn’t reprecipitate his love and she ultimately decided to be with Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally), with whom she is now engaged.

After Elizabeth’s rejection, Nathan developed a friendship with his doctor Faith, who is upset after her boyfriend Carson Sheppard left the town for his fellowship – thus ending their relationship. As Nathan and Faith became good friends, things got complicated when Mei Sou (Amanda Wong), a pharmacist, arrived in Season 9. Mei Sou confined Faith about her feelings for Nathan – and a confused Faith told Mei Sou to peruse him without recognizing her own feelings at the time. At the end of Season 9, Hearties didn’t know who Nathan was going to pick in the end.

But now in Season 10, things seem to be different between Nathan and Faith. Keep reading to learn what happened (plus, we’ve compiled some of the most popular fan theories on Reddit).

What happened with Nathan and Faith in When Calls the Heart?

What happened with Nathan and Faith in When Calls the Heart? In the Season 10 premiere, Mei made it clear to Nathan that they are just friends, paving the way for a Nathan and Faith romance this season. However, there was an unexplained awkwardness between them right off the bat.

When the pair finally met after avoiding each other, it looks like something did happen between them that viewers don’t know about. In Season 10, Episode 2, “Hope Springs,” Faith and Nathan are alone when she confronts him. “Nathan, it doesn’t really help to just avoid things,” she told him. “I’m not… since you ended things,” he replied. She then assured him that nothing happened between them in the first place. “But for the record, I didn’t end anything. You know why? Because there was nothing to end!” Faith fired back. Ouch. (Rewatch the dramatic scene in the TikTok video shared by Hallmark below.)

Hearties took to this Reddit thread to share their theories about what is exactly happening between Faith and Nathan in Season 10.

“Speaking of love triangles, I didn’t like hearing Faith bring up Mike in her battle with Nathan. It’s obvious she doesn’t have feelings for him, and I don’t want her to use him as a shield to keep her from having to deal with whatever it is she and Nathan have going on. I wish they would give them both a new plot. This whole ‘I’m mad at you but I’m pretending I’m not…’ is getting tired,” one Reddit user penned.

Meanwhile, another user said that the Nathan/Faith gig was getting old. “The Faith/Nathan thing is getting old already. I agree, she should not use Hickam as a pawn. It would be nice if they explained the tension between the two. Right after Elizabeth made her choice about Lucas, Nathan made a beeline for Faith but nothing seemed to develop. Then Mei came along and that finally ended.”

In real life, McGarry is dating another When Calls the Heart co-star, Kayla Wallace (who plays Fiona Miller). In December 2022, McGarry and Wallace announced that the pair were engaged after two years of dating! In an interview with TV Fanatic in December 2022, Wallace was asked whether her character, Fiona, and Kevin’s character, Nathan, would ever get together. “We saw in Season 9 Fiona and Nathan’s dynamic of friendship, but there’s definitely support that we don’t get to see that often. We don’t get to see the two characters together that often,” she explained. “But I think people might have been imagining things because of their own imagination. Fiona and Nathan are great friends, and we’ve had some fun scenes over the years together.”

We’re going to have to wait until Season 10, Episode 4, to learn more about the almost-romance between the two stars.

When Calls the Heart airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

For more on When Calls the Heart, check out our gallery below to learn who the actors are married to – including which stars are dating each other!