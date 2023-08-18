Credit: Getty Images

This former Chicago Med star’s family is growing! Torrey DeVitto has adopted two new members to her family – and fans are freaking out! See the adorable photos of Devitto’s new additions, below.

Chicago Med is NBC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. In the series, DeVitto played Dr. Natalie Manning, an emergency department pediatrician, from Seasons 1 to 7. She left the procedural on a full-time basis for unknown reasons. However, it’s likely that after her six-year contract expired, she decided to explore new opportunities outside of Chicago Med.

DeVitto shared an emotional Instagram post in May 2021 at the time of her departure, writing, “All good things must come to an end.” She added: “It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye.”

But that wasn’t the last time, thankfully, that we saw Manning grace our television screens. DeVitto returned for the Season 8 finale when Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) resigned from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center to move to Seattle with her and her son, Owen. Gehlfuss told Variety in May 2023 after the reunion aired that he continued to communicate with DeVitto after she left the show.

“I’ve kept in touch with her, so it wasn’t as if we hadn’t seen each other since she left the show. But it was great to see her,” Gehlfuss explained. “We fell right back in to our work rhythm as if we didn’t have any time off. It was a beautiful moment, and one that I hope bring some closure to the fans. Because this relationship has come full circle for Will and Natalie. I think Will was seeking elements of Natalie in every relationship that followed their breakup. He never really got over her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torrey DeVitto (@torreydevitto)

Following her surprise appearance in the Season 8 finale, the actress has enjoyed an action-packed summer! DeVitto embarked on a trip to Israel with fellow One Chicago star, Chicago P.D.’s Marina Squerciati. DeVitto called it “a strip of a lifetime” – they visited the Old City of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Tsfat, Nazareth and more. She also shared a photo floating in The Dead Sea. “FLOATING. BRB,” she captioned the relaxing pic.

Now, DeVitto is expanding her family by two! Keep reading to learn more about her new furry friends.

Meet Torrey DeVitto’s goats!

On Friday, August 18, 2023, DeVitto shared that she rescued two goats named Pip and Squeak! She shared a slideshow of photos from Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary in Brownsburg, Indiana.

“My new babies have made it home!” she wrote excitedly in the post. “Say hello to Pip and Squeak, my new rescue goats. They are the sweetest little loves who are so personable and social! I couldn’t be more excited to add them to my ever-growing farm family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torrey DeVitto (@torreydevitto)

“Awwww, so sweet!!” one person commented. “Torrey the farmer we love this,” another person added.

She continued, “I also could not be more excited about where I rescued them from. @oinkingacresfarm is such a gorgeous sanctuary for farm animals. They focus on taking in and caring for any surrendered or found animals in the area,” she also wrote. “They are extremely diligent in the adoption process, making sure their animals go to safe, loving homes! It was so cool getting to go there and meet the founder of the sanctuary, Olivia, and her incredible staff and volunteers!”

DeVitto also reminded her followers that “Animal rescue isn’t just for in-house pets, it’s for all animals!” “Always remember to #adoptdontshop when looking for your own newest family members,” she added. “No, I didn’t get the pig that’s pictured here … yet….),” she teased at the end of the post.

Chicago Med is available to stream on Peacock.

Watch Chicago Med $0+

For more on Natalie Manning, check out our gallery below of Natalie and Will Halstead’s relationship timeline on Chicago Med!