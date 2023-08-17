Whoopi’s Fate on The View Revealed as She Goes Mysteriously ‘Missing’ From Show
The View has confirmed its panelists for the upcoming season. Who are The View’s Season 27 hosts? Keep reading to learn which co-hosts are coming back, including the show’s moderator and mainstay, Whoopi Goldberg.
The View is a talk show created by legendary journalist Barbara Walters. It aired on ABC as part of the network’s daytime programming since 1997. Every episode, the panel of women co-hosts discuss the day’s trending topics, including political and entertainment news. The panel also frequently interviews public figures and celebrities. The original panel of judges featured Walters, broadcast journalist Meredith Vieira, lawyer Star Jones, television host Debbie Matenopoulos and comedian Joy Behar. The View will return for its 27th season in September 2023.
According to Variety, The View had a successful 2022-2024 TV season, “ranking No. 1 among all daytime talk shows among both households and total viewers.” Nielsen reported that the talk show averaged 2.375 million total viewers for the season. That number was higher than all other network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, including Live With Kelly and Mark. This is the third consecutive year, according to our sister site, that The View took the top spot in both viewers and households in daytime.
“I’m really proud that The View is having this moment 26 years into its run,” executive producer Brian Teta told Variety in a statement. “The show is more relevant than ever and it’s a credit to visionaries Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie and the concept they created,” he said. Walters, the creator of the show, and Geddie, a longtime producer, both passed away in the last year.
So, who are the hosts for Season 27 of The View? Plus, learn why some viewers were scared that Goldberg wouldn’t return for the next season.
Who are The View’s Season 27 hosts? Variety reported that all of last season’s co-hosts will be returning for Season 27! Learn more about each panelist, below.
Whoopi Goldberg
Moderator Whoopi Goldberg will continue on The View in the show’s 27th season. The EGOT winner has served as one of the talk show’s main co-hosts for 16 years since 2007. At first, fans were worried that Goldberg wouldn’t be returning for the forthcoming season. This was after the longtime host was absent in the first part of the Season 27 promo.
In the video, the co-hosts (excluding Goldberg) stepped up to the microphone to share three words viewers could expect for the next season. Finally, at the end of the clip, Ana asked, “Where’s Whoopi?” In response, the actress peeked her head out from behind the camera. “I’m right here. We’ll see everybody next season. Keep talking!” the moderator said before retreating behind the camera.
Ana shared the clip to her Instagram, which prompted worried comments from fans. “I got scared for a moment cause I didn’t see Whoopi. She is a must on the View. Love you Whoopi,” one person wrote. Another added: “Don’t scare me like that Ms. Whoopi.”
Sunny Hostin
Sunny Hostin will also stay on The View for Season 27. Hostin joined the talk show in 2016. The lawyer, author and Emmy-winning legal journalist is also the founder of her own media company, Sunny Hostin Productions. She is also a Senior Legal Correspondent and Analyst for ABC News.
Sara Haines
Sara Haines was also named as a returning co-host for Season 27. Haines is an American television host and journalist. In addition to The View, she’s also worked as a correspondent for Today, ABC News and Good Morning America.
Alyssa Farah Griffin
Alyssa Farah Griffin was also confirmed as one of The View’s Season 27 hosts. Farah Griffin joined The View last season. The former White House staffer and political commentator can provide insight into the Trump campaign, as the show plans to heavily cover the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election (which will take place in Season 28), according to Variety.
Ana Navarro
In her second year as an official co-host, Navarro will also continue on The View for Season 27. She first appeared on the panel in a contributing role in 2015 before being elevated to a weekly guest cohost. The political strategist and commentator joined The View and was promoted on a full-time basis in August 2022.
The View Season 27 will premiere on September 5, 2023, on ABC
