Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Emma Slater is opening up about her divorce. In a recent podcast interview, she finally revealed the reason for her public split with fellow DWTS dancer Sasha Farber. Why did Emma Slater and Sasha Farber divorce? Keep reading to find out.

Dancing With the Stars is ABC’s popular dance competition where professional dancers team up with celebrities to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Emma Slater joined the dance competition in Season 14 as a troupe dancer. After three seasons, she became a professional dancer for Season 17 in September 2013. Her now ex-husband, Sasha Farber, also got his start on DWTS as a troupe member in Season 14 and was promoted to be a professional dancer in Season 17 as well.

Farber and Salter first started dating in 2011. The DWTS couple broke up in 2014 but announced that they were back together shortly after in 2015. A year later, Sasha surprised viewers by proposing to Slater during a live broadcast of Dancing With the Stars in Season 32. They tied the knot in March 2018 at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles. Fellow DWTS pros Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson and Jenna Johnson served as bridesmaids, while Derek Hough was one of Farber’s groomsmen.

“We are on top of the world right now. It was the most amazing day. It was absolutely amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant,” Slater told Us Weekly in March 2018 of her nuptials. “It was incredible. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t normal. This isn’t normal. This should not be happening.’ It went so well and it was a party from the moment we got upstairs to the reception till really late.”

Farber added, “Ed Sheeran left us a little message and Emma didn’t know about it, I surprised her, so it was really cool. It was the perfect night. It was the perfect night with the perfect people.”

So after several years of marriage, why did Dancing With the Stars couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber divorce in 2023? We have the answer below.

Why did Emma Slater and Sasha Farber divorce?

Why did Emma Slater and Sasha Farber divorce? Salter revealed in Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast that she and Faber divorced because she didn’t want to have kids just yet.

“It’s really the kid thing,” Slater said in the August 15, 2023, episode (which you can listen to below). “It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.”

“We’re still like family, so it isn’t really like the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all,” she also told host Nick Viall. “We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go [away].”

She continued, “I do want kids. I don’t know what it is, I’m just figuring that out for myself. It’s not something I take lightly and I don’t want to enter into something that I’m not sure about because I would never do that.” She added that she and Farber had conversations about family planning throughout their relationship, but she felt a “resistance” in the last few years. “So, that’s been the real friction and the real hard part,” she added. “It had nothing to do with him. He’s always been very much himself. It’s me that’s found it difficult to understand why I’m feeling different.”

In February 2023, Emma Slater filed for divorce from her husband, Sasha Farber. At the time, the couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split, according to Us Weekly. The official divorce papers came six months after initial reports that the couple had separated.

After their public split, the former couple continued to work together as professional choreographers on DWTS. When asked about her current love life, Slater said that she is not seeing anyone at the moment. “Honestly, I have visions of a guy walking into my life … I see like a tall guy with, like, blue eyes and, maybe, British or someone,” she said in the podcast. “Like, that would be ideal. I don’t know why that’s coming to my head. [And] blonde. I don’t know a guy like that.”

Viall then quipped, “So, the exact opposite of your ex.” She responded, “So, Sash I absolutely love and I think he’s gorgeous and I just have so much respect for him, but it’s more of [that] I just see this vision,” she went on.

Dancing With the Stars is available to stream on Disney Plus.

