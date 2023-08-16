Good Doctor Spinoff on Life Support? Here’s Why The Good Lawyer May Be Over Before It Even Begins

1 / 11 <p>Will Glassman retire from surgery? What will happen to Andrews? Did Danny really leave San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital? With the amount of unanswered questions in Season 6’s finale, it’s understandable why fans are so interested in <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/the-good-doctor/" target="_blank"><em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 7 cast</a> and which cast members are coming back and leaving.</p> <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/good-doctor-cast-dating/" target="_blank"><em>The Good Doctor</em></a> is ABC’s medical drama series following Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon from the small city of Casper, Wyoming, who relocates to San Jose, California, to work at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, where his near-photographic recall and ability to note minute changes and details prove useful to the hospital’s medical team. The series premiered in 2017 and is based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name. </p> <p>In an interview with The West Australian in 2018, Freddie Highmore, who plays Dr. <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/dr-shaun-murphy/" target="_blank">Shaun Murphy</a>, revealed that he wasn’t aware exactly how successful <a href="https://thewest.com.au/entertainment/tv/freddie-highmore-blissfully-unaware-of-good-doctors-success-ng-b88710859z" target="_blank"><em>The Good Doctor</em></a> due to the “bubble” he films in.</p> <p>“It’s obviously lovely that it’s been so well received both in America and elsewhere around the world, but it’s sort of funny for most of us who work on the show because we don’t quite have an awareness of its wider success,” he said.</p> <p>He continued, “It’s very much this lovely bubble that we work in and telling these small intimate stories on a daily basis from our little hospital set on the outskirts of Vancouver, so it’s funny when you leave that bubble and become aware that there are people who are watching the show.”</p> <p>While <em>The Good Doctor</em> is filled with triumphs, that doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been heartbreak too. As fans know, anything can happen at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. So who’s in <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/good-doctor-cast-children/" target="_blank"><em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 7 cast</a>? Read on for what we know about which cast members are coming back and leaving.</p>

Is <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/freddie-highmore-movies-tv-shows/" target="_blank">Shaun Murphy coming back for <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 7</a>? The answer is likely. Freddie Highmore — who has played Dr. Shaun Murphy since Season 1 of <em>The Good Doctor</em> — hasn't confirmed if he's leaving or coming back for Season 7. However, there are no major clues storyline-wise that he's leaving. </p> <p>In <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 6 finale, "Love's Labor," Shaun and his wife, Lea Dilallo, welcome their first child together, a son named Steven Aaron Murphy, which hinted that there's more story to tell about Shaun in Season 7.</p> <p>"First of all, it's just kind of mad that we've arrived at the point where he is, indeed, a father," Highmore told <a href="https://parade.com/tv/good-doctor-season-6-finale-spoilers-freddie-highmore-interview" target="_blank">Parade</a> in May 2023 after <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 6 finale. "I know that [co-creator] David Shore had in his mind the idea that Shaun being a father could at some point be the end of the whole show. It made me quite nostalgic filming that episode, looking back at the journey that he'd been on and everything he's gone through. And I guess at the same time, it also makes you look towards the future, because it feels like this whole new reinvention of who he is."</p> <p>He continued, "I'm not a father myself, but I can only imagine the way in which it will shake Shaun's world and change him fundamentally as a person. So it will be really exciting in Season 7 to get to explore probably the biggest change in Shaun that we've ever had."</p> <p>Highmore also teased how Shaun's tidy and orderly personality will be tested with his baby in <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 7. "I certainly think that will play into the next season," he said. "Obviously, it's this joyous beautiful moment for them in the finale, getting to see Shaun and Lea in one of the most magical moments—if not the most magical moment—that humans can go through. I feel like for now it's [about] the beauty, the hugeness of it. And, of course, that's tinged with a slight bittersweet sense, since Glassman isn't actually there to celebrate with them."</p> <p>He continued, "But as you say, I think moving forward, it won't be a smooth ride. It's not just this beautiful journey of the two of them holding their baby very sweetly and lovingly forevermore. It's certainly going to be a challenge for both of them individually and as a couple. What it's like on a daily, hourly basis to have a baby…I think those things can form the basis of entire episodes for Shaun, because those small steps can be so difficult and challenging and interesting to watch and go through."</p>

Is <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/665240/glassman-leave-good-doctor/" target="_blank">Aaron Glassman coming back for <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 7</a>? The answer is unclear. Ricard Schiff — who has played Dr. Aaron Glassman since Season 1 of <em>The Good Doctor</em> — hasn't confirmed if he's leaving or coming back for Season 7. However, fans believe that his storyline at the end of The Good Doctor Season 6 could be setting up his exit. </p> <p>In Season 6, Episode 20, "Blessed, Dr. Shaun Murphy shows Dr. Audrey Lim a scan of Glassman's brain, which has a spot believed to be permanently damaged brain tissue from a stroke. In the next episode — Season 6, Episde 21, "A Beautiful Day" — Lim makes the decision to remove Glassman from his surgeries, but he resists and threatens to sue if he is. During a surgery later in the episode, Glassman forgets the next steps and withdraws from the operation. </p> <p>The storyline made fans wonder if <em>The Good Doctor</em> was setting up Glassman retiring as a doctor from San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital as a way for him to leave the series. "please dont leave good doctor plzzz," user lllwho_careslll commented on his Instagram in March 2023. Before Shaun revealed Glassman's tissue damage, fans also speculatedd that his brain cancer from <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 1 came back. "Hopefully Dr Glassman is ok! Hopefully his cancer didn't come back," commented user @ohiogirl84.</p>

Is Marcus Andrews coming back for <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 7</a>? The answer is unclear. Hill Harper — who has played Dr. Marcus Andrews since Season 1 of <em>The Good Doctor</em> — hasn't confirmed if he's leaving or coming back for Season 7. However, fans believe believe that his storyline at the end of <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 6 could be setting up his exit. </p> <p>In <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 6 finale, "Love's Labor," Andrews resigns as president of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital after the hospital's board pressures him to choose between his job and his girlfriend, nurse Dalisaay Villanueva, who is a main player in the hospital administration's conflict with the nurses' organization. </p> <p>The storyline made fans wonder if <em>The Good Doctor</em> was setting up Andrews' resignation from St. Bonaventure as a way for him to leave the series. </p> <p>As for why Harper could be leaving <em>The Good Doctor</em>, there's speculation that he's exiting the series due to his reported political career. <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/03/actor-hill-harper-poised-to-challenge-slotkin-in-michigan-senate-primary-00104581" target="_blank">Politico</a> reported on July 3, 2023, that Harper was finalizing plans at the time to launch his Senate campaign in Michigan "in the coming weeks." A source told the site that The Win Company, the democratic firm that produced ads for Senator John Fetterman in 2022, also created Harper's launch video.</p> <p>Politico also reported that Harper is expected to run to the left of Elissa Slotkin, a moderate Democratic House member who has represented the swing district for three terms. Sources also told that Harper planned to have a kickoff event in April 2023, but the announcement was delayed. </p>

Is <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/670067/danny-perez-leave-the-good-doctor/" target="_blank">Danny Perez coming back for <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 7</a>? The answer is no. Brandon Larracuente — who played Dr. Daniel "Danny" Perez in <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 6 — confirmed he was leaving the series in an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CrwKmUlPcXx/?hl=en" target="_blank">Instagram</a> post after the Season 6 finale. </p> <p>"In light of last nights season finale of <em>The Good Doctor</em>, I wanted to share some of my favorite moments from my time on set," he captioned a series of photos from filming <em>The Good Doctor</em>. "I loved playing the role of Dr. Daniel Perez and to say it was nothing short of an incredible experience to work with such genuine, talented people would be an understatement. Thank you to the cast, crew, and everyone at ABC for choosing me to be a part of something so special and meaningful. And the biggest thank you to TGD fans for embracing me. I've enjoyed every single moment. Until we meet again. Dr. Perez signing off."</p> <p>In The Good Doctor Season 6 finale, "Love's Labor," Danny resigns from San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital to move back to Texas to recover from his addiction with his family's support and help. The decision came after his love intrest, Dr. Jordan Allen, is forced to give him pain medication as Danny's pain threatened his life. </p> <p>As for why Larracuente is leaving, he announced in an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CrmH2z7PlQ2/?hl=en" target="_blank">Instagram</a> post in April 2023 that he had been cast in Prime Video's upcoming police drama series, <em>On Call</em>, in which he'll play rookie Long Beach, California, police officer Alex Diaz.</p> <p>"Honored to be a part of this series, it's a dream come true to pay homage to my folks who are retired NYPD. This show is gritty, heart wrenching, and real. I can't wait for you guys to see it," he captioned a news article screenshot of his casting. </p>

Is <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/668403/paige-spara-pregnant/" target="_blank">Lea Dilallo coming back for <em>The Good Doctor </em>Season 7</a>? The answer is likely. Paige Spara — who has played Lea Dilallo-Murphy since Season 1 of <em>The Good Doctor</em> — hasn't confirmed if she's leaving or coming back for Season 7. However, there are no major clues storyline-wise that she's leaving. </p> <p>In <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 6 finale, "Love's Labor," Lea and her husband, Shaun Murphy, welcome their first child together, a son named Steven Aaron Murphy, which hinted that there's more story to tell about Lea in Season 7.</p> <p>In an interview with <a href="https://1883magazine.com/paige-spara/" target="_blank"><em>1883</em> magazine</a> in June 2023, Spara opened up about her process while filming the series' more emotional scenes. "Our crew on this show, and Fred, they really, again, have my back," she said. "I mean, they really have served me lessons I will carry with me to every job after this, personally and professionally, like I said."</p> <p>She continued, "But on a day that's personal, I just get quiet, I get present, I don't put pressure on myself or those around me to act a different way. I just try to surrender to how I'm feeling, how everyone's feeling around me."</p> <p>She added, "I acknowledge it and we just get to work. And then it's just, again, revisiting the words on the page. I go over my script and I remind myself, what is the emotional arc that we want to share today? It reminded myself that understanding of what those emotions kind of bring up for me in this character and just allow myself to be open, allow myself to connect and just get quiet and yeah, I get very, very present. I don't ask for anything different, I don't want anything different. I just kind of want to be and react and respond and see what happens and see what makes people feel moved. What I love about our crew is that the camera operators, I mean, they're so freaking amazing, supportive, even Chris, who's our sound guy. Every single one of them will tell me if that moved them in a certain way and that's what I look forward to hearing and then I feel like I can move on. So that's kind of what we do, a lot of freedom, but we just all show up and try to be there for one another really. So I think that really helps."</p>

7 / 11 <p>Is Alex Park coming back for <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 7? The answer is likely. Will Yun Lee — who has played Dr. Alex Park since Season 1 of <em>The Good Doctor</em> — hasn’t confirmed if he’s leaving or coming back for Season 7. However, there are no major clues storyline-wise that he’s leaving. </p> <p>In <em>The Good Doctor</em> Seaon 6 finale, “Love’s Labor,” Park reunites with his love interest, Dr. Morgan Reznick, to adopt an orphaned baby named Eden and raise her as a family, which hinted that there’s more story to tell about Park in Season 7. While it’s possible that either Park or Reznick could leave San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital (and The Good Doctor) to focus on raising Eden, it’s more possible that Season 7 will explore their lives as parents.</p> <p>Two months before The Good Doctor Season 6 finale, Lee posted an Instagram post with Fional Gubelmann, who plays Reznick. “Happy Birthday my homie @fionagubelmann ! We came into Season 1 together and still laughing and giving each other crap many seasons later 22 looks good on you!!” he captioned the post. Gubelmann responded in a comment, “How did I get so lucky to have you as one of my dearest friends. You, Jenn and Cash are some of the best humans I know. Thanks for being you and all your support and friendship.”</p>

8 / 11 <p>Is Audrey Lim coming back for <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 7? The answer is likely. Christina Chang — who has played Dr. Audrey Lim since Season 1 of <em>The Good Doctor</em> — hasn’t confirmed if she’s leaving or coming back for Season 7. However, there are no major clues storyline-wise that she’s leaving.</p> <p>In <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 6 finale, “Love’s Labor,” Lim encourages Dr. Aaron Glassman and Dr. Shaun Murphy to reconcile after their fallout over Glassman’s brain tissue damage and his declining ability to perform surgeries. The Season 6 finale also saw the hospital’s president, Dr. Marcus Andrews, resign due to the hospital’s treatment of his girlfriend, nurse Dalisay Villanueva, wihch leaves the job open for someone like Lim, who is the Chief of Surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. (Andrews was also the Chief of Surgery before he became president.) The theory leaves room for more story to tell about Lim in Season 7.</p>

9 / 11 <p>Is Morgan Reznick coming back for<em> The Good Doctor</em> Season 7? The answer is likely. Fional Gubelmann — who has played Dr. Morgan Reznick since Season 1 of <em>The Good Wife</em> — hasn’t confirmed if she’s leaving or coming back for Season 7. However, there are no major clues storyline-wise that she’s leaving. </p> <p>In <em>The Good Doctor</em> Seaon 6 finale, “Love’s Labor,” Reznick reunites with her love interest, Dr. Alex Park, to adopt an orphaned baby named Eden and raise her as a family, which hinted that there’s more story to tell about Reznick in Season 7. While it’s possible that either Reznick or Park could leave San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital (and <em>The Good Doctor</em>) to focus on raising Eden, it’s more possible that Season 7 will explore their lives as parents.</p> <p>Gubelmann also seemed to confirm she was returning for<em> The Good Dotor</em> Season 7 in an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CrO3NlAPeUo/?hl=en" target="_blank">Instagram</a> post in April 2023 announcing that ABC had renewed the series for a seventh season. </p> <p>“Congratulations to everyone!! So excited for another season with our amazing @thegooddoctorabc family!!!” she captioned the post. Hill Harper, who plays Dr. Marcus Andrews, commented on the post with three praise hands emojis. </p>

10 / 11 <p>Is Jordan Allen coming back for <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 7? The answer is likely. Bria Samoné Henderson — who has played Dr. Jordan Allen since Season 4 of <em>The Good Doctor</em> — hasn’t confirmed if she’s leaving or coming back for Season 7. However, therre are no major clues storyline-wise that she’s leaving.</p> <p>In <em>The Good Doctor</em> Season 6 finale, “Love’s Labor,” Jordan is forced to give her love interest, Dr. Daniel “Danny” Perez, pain medication despite his addiction issues. Though Danny forgives Jordan, he decides to break up with her and move back to Texas to recover with his family’s help to avoid relapsing, which hints that there’s more story to tell about Jordan’s reaction to Danny leaving San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital and her dating life after their relationship ends.</p> <p> </p>