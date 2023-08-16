Good Doctor Spinoff on Life Support? Here’s Why The Good Lawyer May Be Over Before It Even Begins
We saw our first sneak peek of The Good Lawyer in March 2023. But unfortunately, the first season of the The Good Doctor’s legal spinoff may not premiere for a very long time (or in the worst case, never at all). When does The Good Lawyer come out? Keep reading to find out.
The Good Lawyer is the legal spinoff of the popular ABC medical series, The Good Doctor. Bethlehem Million, Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman star in the anticipated new show produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. When the legal drama was announced back in August 2022, Deadline reported that expanding The Good Doctor was a goal for ABC. The network had similar success with Grey’s Anatomy’s Station 19 and The Rookie’s The Rookie: Feds.
The legal spinoff premiered in an embedded pilot episode of The Good Doctor in March 2023. Written by co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, in the first episode, we saw Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seek legal representation to him win a case. He put his faith in Joni (McMann), a promising young lawyer who also has obsessive-compulsive disorder. Million portrays Abbie, Joni’s slightly older sister and her best friend. Meanwhile, Huffman plays Janet, a partner at the law firm where Joni works. Janet also represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years.
The Good Doctor marks Huffman’s first leading role since she was involved in the Varsity Blues College Admissions scandal. In September 2019, Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in prison and served 11 of them for paying $15,00 to have a test proctor correct her daughter Sophia’s SAT exam answers, according to Entertainment Weekly.
The ongoing Hollywood strikes are impacting the future of The Good Lawyer (which we’ll get to more below). On July 13, 2023, the national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike. The union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, actors are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets and premieres and more.
The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA began their strike on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies, increased residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence. Leaders on both sides of the strike say that they’re in it for the long haul. As of August 12, 2023, the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have resumed negotiations that may end one of the strikes.
So, what does this mean for the much-anticipated first season of The Good Lawyer? Here’s everything that we know.
When does The Good Lawyer come out?
When does The Good Lawyer come out? We’re not sure. According to Deadline, ABC planned to launch The Good Lawyer in the spring of 2024, but the fate of the pilot is in limbo amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.
Our sister site noted that the options on the cast of The Good Lawyer were up today (which means that the network would have decided whether the spinoff will move forward). According to SAG-AFTRA strike rules, any cast hold period is extended for the duration of the work stoppage. Because ABC had another month on the pilot actors’ options when the strike began on July 14, that time will be added once the strike concludes. So, if the strikes stretch into October or November, “the pilot is not likely to get a series order but it looks promising if a WGA-AMPTP deal is made before that,” Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva writes.
However, if the strike continues past Labor Day without a deal or progress between the AMPTP and WGA, Deadline reports that it could delay the new 2023-2024 series’ launch until 2024 and “put some sophomore and bubble shows — even beyond broadcast — in potential danger” – ultimately impacting the first season of The Good Lawyer.
As for the mothership show, the Good Doctor Season 7 will likely receive a mid-season slot in early 2024. ABC has not yet revealed premiere dates for The Good Doctor and its scripted primetime programs, including 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, Will Trent and more. In May 2023, sources told Variety that ABC left The Good Doctor and its other scripted programs off the fall lineup because of the writers’ strike. Typically, primetime shows start production for the upcoming season in the mid-summer to keep on pace for a fall premiere. In previous years, new seasons of The Good Doctor aired in early October. It looks like ABC predicted that production delays were imminent and delayed its scripted shows right off the bat.
Insiders told our sister site that instead, the network invested in “credible strike-proof” content for the fall, including Dancing With the Stars, Bachelor in Paradise, Shark Tank, the new unscripted series The Golden Bachelor and more. They’re also planning to air reruns of the Emmy-winning comedy, Abbot Elementary.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn any updates to The Good Lawyer.
