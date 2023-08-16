Credit: Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel has had it. The Real Housewives of New York star is accusing Bravo of orchestrating an alleged cover-up in the infamous boating incident in Season 10. What really happened with RHONY’s boat ride from hell? Keep reading to learn what she said.

Real Housewives of New York is Bravo’s reality TV series and the second installment in The Real Housewives franchise. The show, which has aired for 14 seasons since March 2007, follows the personal and professional lives of several women living in New York City. Frankel was one of the original New York City housewives, along with Luann de Lesseps, Alex McCord, Ramona Singer and Jill Zarin.

Frankel initially appeared on RHONY‘s first three seasons as part of the main cast. She returned for Season 7 but left permanently after Season 11 to work on other projects. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” Frankel told People in August 2019. “With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride.”

Frankel, an entrepreneur and author, is the founder of the lifestyle brand, Skinnygirl. She also starred in the spinoffs Bethenny Ever After (2010-2012) and Bethenny & Fredrik (2018), the Fox daytime show Bethenny (2013-2014) and the HBO Max reality TV competition The Big Shot with Bethenny (2021).

Now, the former RHONY star is speaking out about a scary incident that involved her and her fellow New York Housewives in which they feared for their lives. Watch a video of the tumultuous boat ride – and see what Frankel recently said about it and Bravo’s involvement – below.

What happened with RHONY’s boat ride from hell?

What happened RHONY’s boat ride from hell? We’re not sure, but on Frankel’s Just B Podcast episode on August 15, 2023, she alleged that Bravo engaged in “a big cover-up” after the traumatizing incident took place.

The infamous scene occurred in Season 10, Episode 16, “Ship Happens.” In it, we see Frankel and Housewives Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer stuck on the “cruise from hell” in route to Cartegena, Colombia. Before the episode even aired, media outlets, including People, reported that the RHONY cast was “‘crying out for their lives’ when the ship’s anchor caught mid-trip and the vessel started taking on water.”

The New York Housewives expected to go on a luxury cruise, a source close to the production told People. Instead, they endured a horrific boat ride. “The boat was old, beaten up and falling apart,” the insider told the site. “There were no amenities, no food, and a crew that didn’t know what they were doing. I mean, the anchor had to be sawed off before they made it home because it was so rusty and tangled. That’s how bad this was!”

People’s sources claimed that the stars didn’t want to board the ship to go home initially and complained. However, production pushed them to continue because they knew “it would make good TV.” According to The Daily Beast, the episode even featured a disclaimer that “due to rough waters, all production crew had to stop filming for the safety of everyone on board.”

“It was a disaster,” the insider added. “The vessel was so shaky and the waters so rocky that the women got really sick. Things began flying off the boat. The engine caught on fire. None of the crew spoke English. None of the women felt safe. Carole got sick and was throwing up overboard. The others were all screaming for help. They were all scared out of the minds. They thought they were going to die out there.”

In her podcast (which you can listen to above), Frankel opened up about the traumatic incident and accused Bravo of covering it up afterward. “There was a big cover-up by [Bravo] on this boat incident that we were on where it was very dangerous and there were only two life vests, and it was definitely a liability,” she said in the episode, “Mention it All: Reality Reckoning.” “The production company and the network had meetings and investigations trying to cover their own [bleep],” she continued. “OK, no one died. Like, that was fine. We didn’t press charges and nobody would press charges because they all were still part of the machine, still working as part of the machine.”

“The Bravo PR machine is on full tilt now because there’s a massive, massive literary piece coming out in a credible publication in a few months. This is a credible publication and there are major, major pieces coming out,” Frankel also claimed.

Recently, Frankel has been advocating to get reality TV performers unionized. She also suggested that they stop working amid the writers and actors strike to protest their own treatment and lack of residuals.

“I’m well aware that unscripted talent aka ‘reality stars’ should have a union or simply be treated fairly and valued. And the mentality that we were nobodies and that these streamers and networks have given us platforms and that we can capitalize on them is also moronic,” Frankel said in an Instagram post in July 2023. “From @snooki to @laurenconrad to @kaitlynbristowe to myself, reality tv has generated millions of dollars and entertained people GLOBALLY and my name and likeness and content are used for years to come for free on episodes where I was paid peanuts for my work.”

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about Bravo’s response Frankel’s allegations.

