It’s been a while since we saw all the stars of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation together again. Thankfully, members of the original crew recently came together for an epic CSI reunion photo. Check out snaps from the unofficial reunion with your CSI favorites below!

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (also known as CSI: Las Vegas) is CBS’ crime procedural that ran for 15 seasons from October 2000 to September 2015. The inaugural CSI show followed a team of crime scene investigators for the Las Vegas Police Department who used their forensic skills to solve cases. The mothership show starred William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, Gary Dourdan, George Eads, Jorja Fox, Ted Danson, Laurence Fishburne, Elisabeth Shue, Paul Guilfoyle and more.

CSI launched multiple spinoffs, including CSI: Miami, CSI: Cyber and most recently, CSI: Vegas, a follow-up to CSI where some of the original stars reprised their roles. CSI: Vegas premiered in 2021 and successfully released two seasons. The third season is slated to premiere sometime in 2024 (pending the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes).

Helgenberger (Catherine Willows) shared a trio of photos at the casual CSI reunion. In the trio of photos, Helgenberger was photographed alongside Eric Szmanda (Greg Sanders), David Berman (David Phillips), Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and Robert David Hall (Al Robbins).

“We got the band back together,” Helgenberger wrote in the post with the hashtag #friendsforever.” Check out the photos (including a group selfie!) below.

In the comment section, Szmanda replied: “A truly delightful evening. Love you guys!” The official CBS Instagram page chimed with “This Crew!” with a clapping and heart eyes emoji. Longtime CSI fans also flooded the actress’ post with excitement. “You know a job was special when you are still friends years later! So lovely to see,” one person said. “This made my day, week. Month and year. Best team ever,” another user replied.

The former castmates (except for Hall and Berman) recently returned to the CSI stage in the CBS follow-up series, CSI: Vegas. Unlike the original format of CSI, which featured a new case each week, CSI: Vegas has a season-long arc with a serial killer. Petersen and Fox reprised their respective roles during the first season of the sequel before exiting, while Helgenberger joined the spinoff in Season 2.

In an interview with Parade in September 2022, Helgenberger spoke about what it was like reprising her role as Catherine in CSI: Vegas Season 2. “I think she’s remained the same in her conviction and her relentless pursuit of the truth,” Helgenberger told the site. “That has not changed. I think that’s something the character missed. I think she realized that it’s something that’s in her blood that she does it better than anybody—in her mind—and she thought it would be a great opportunity to see if she’s still got it.”

She continued, “To work with a bunch of new actors, it’s been a joy. They’ve just been so gracious towards me and respectful and the feeling is mutual, so I love it. I love working with people that are younger than my son’s age. What I learn from them, what they learn from me, it’s such an amazing give and take.”

Szmanda, who reprised his role in a guest capacity in CSI: Vegas Season 2, told TVInsider in May 2023 that it was a “dream come true to be back as Greg.” “I have missed playing this character, and I’ve missed the world of CSI,” he said. “I watched the first season and I was just sitting on the sidelines hoping that they would call me to play.”

As for whether his character Greg would ever return to Vegas one day, he responded he’ll likely be coming back. “This was left open-ended intentionally. In my conversations with the showrunner, Jason Tracy, they’ve always been very positive. We’ve been in talks about doing this for a while, and for creative reasons and for timing purposes, it could only fit in when it did at the end of this season,” he explained. “But as Jason told me, they love my character and intentionally left it open-ended, and nothing’s off the table. So that combined with the fans’ very overwhelmingly positive reaction to Greg coming back, I think it’s likely that Greg will be back.”

CSI: Vegas is available to stream on Paramount+.

