2 / 11 <p>If it wasn’t for <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/665382/gabby-dawson-leave-chicago-fire/">Gabby Dawson</a>, we possibly wouldn’t see as many women in the firehouse. She started off as a paramedic and then later enrolled in the Fire Academy. After initially receiving hesitancy from the boys and facing struggles throughout the way, she pushed through everything and proved that women can do the job.</p> <p>However, Dawson is one of those <em>Chicago Fire </em>characters you can love or hate, though. While she is passionate about females in the firehouse and about caring for patients, she often breaks the rules to get what she wants. Sometimes, this puts others at risk – and sometimes, she doesn’t seem to care or consider that.</p>

3 / 11 <p>Another female firefighter on <em>Chicago Fire</em> who is an inspiration to women firefighters is Stella Kidd. She is a standout team player who will do whatever she can to save victims. She looks for some of the more unusual ways to make a save that looks impossible, and most importantly, she is willing to put her life at risk.</p> <p>Kidd has proven herself as a leader in Firehouse 51. She didn’t fight to get the position of lieutenant at her own house when she went MIA, realizing that someone else deserved it. But it’s the “MIA part” that made some fans turn away from her. There was <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/kelly-severide-stella-kidd-chicago-fire/">no need for ghosting Severide</a>, and it’s surprising that he was even there for her when she returned.</p>

4 / 11 <p>When it comes to the O.G. <em>Chicago Fire </em>Firehouse 51 crew, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/673000/christopher-herrmann-die-chicago-fire/">Cristopher Herrmann</a> is always someone who can pick you up when you need it. He saw a lot of potential in Darren Ritter and welcomed him to Engine 81 when the time came. However, we can all agree that Eigenberg’s character can be overly opinionated about certain situations (remember his negative comments about Dawson when she wanted to be a firefighter?).</p> <p>Herrmann doesn’t always think before he speaks. Just as you love the direction he’s going, he’s pulled into some sort of MLM or he says something ridiculous that pulls you back the other way.</p>

5 / 11 <p>When it comes to loyalty, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/679947/joe-minoso-wife/">Joe Cruz is the firefighter</a> that you want by your side. He quickly became one of the best <em>Chicago Fire</em> characters, ranked, because of how loyal and supportive he is. All he wants is to see the best in people, and he will put his own life on the line to protect those he cares about.</p> <p>He often seems like one of the low-key members of the group, but then he comes up with inventions like the Slamigan. We also love Cruz’s drive to make the whole world a better place, which includes adopting a boy he’d only met on a call.</p>

6 / 11 <p>We still <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/666176/leslie-shay-leave-chicago-fire/">mourn the loss of Leslie Shay</a>, Gabby Dawson’s paramedic partner and Severide’s best friend on <em>Chicago Fire</em>. Shay was one of those flawed characters that you just loved seeing develop on-screen. Although she had her personal struggles, she was also compassionate and not afraid to speak up if she felt like she was in the right.</p> <p>However, she could back down and rethink a situation when necessary. She’d put the rest of the firehouse first on many occasions. Sadly, her sacrifice was an ultimate one at the end of Season 2.</p>

7 / 11 <p>There are a few character deaths that we’re still not over, and <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/665331/otis-leave-chicago-fire/">Otis is one of them</a>. Otis was a breath of fresh air in the firehouse. He always brought a smile to our faces, whether it was a joke he would crack or just the loveable way he got excited about something he was passionate about.</p> <p>Otis made sure that people knew he liked them. He would go out of his way to help people. Sadly, that also led to him to run into a dangerous building and getting into a deadly fire with the rest of Firehouse 51.</p>

8 / 11 <p>When you watch the earlier episodes of Chicago Fire, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/673061/mouch-die-chicago-fire/">Mouch is more there for comedic relief</a>. But over the years, he has become the character that you want in your corner – and a lot of that has come from his relationship with Sergeant Trudy Platt (Amy Morton).</p> <p>Mouch will support members of the firehouse when he sees something that is helpful. Just look at the way he made sure Brett’s proposal went through! He is passionate about saving lives, and yes, he does still bring us the comedic relief when we need it.</p>

9 / 11 <p>There was no way we would be able to <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/664244/jesse-spencer-return-chicago-fire/">leave Matthew Casey off the list</a> of <em>Chicago Fire</em> characters, ranked. He quickly proved himself to be an effective and fair leader. This is a man who will go above and beyond for both victims and his own firefighters.</p> <p>He takes losses hard, though. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and he makes sure that the same mistakes don’t happen again by learning from them. He has also made sacrifices to ensure others are cared for and happy, especially when it comes to minors without parents.</p>

10 / 11 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/670425/what-happen-kelly-severide-chicago-fire/">Kelly Severide is one of those <em>Chicago Fire</em> characters</a> who has had some of the best growth. He’s struggled a lot with his family life, making him a bit of a playboy at first. However, he’s grown in a way that’s pushed some of those misconceptions aside, and he finally accepted that being kind isn’t a weakness.</p> <p>Severide is also willing to step in when and where he’s needed. Despite not wanting to be an arson investigator, he helps with cases. He even goes so far to prove that he knows someone isn’t a bad egg even when it could put his own career on the line.</p>