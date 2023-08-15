Chicago Fire Alarm: The 10 Best (and Worst) Characters, Ranked From Otis to Severide
There have been plenty of characters who have come and gone on Chicago Fire. Some stand out for all the right reasons, whether it’s for their work to unite Firehouse 51 or the way they help victims during a call. In honor of the dozens of stars that have graced our TV screens over the years, we’ve taken on the challenge of bringing you the Chicago Fire characters, ranked, from worst to best.
Chicago Fire is NBC’s drama series following the personal and professional lives of firefighters, paramedics and other rescue personnel at the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51. The series — which premiered in 2012 and is created by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the Law & Order and FBI franchises — is the first show in NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.
Chicago Fire was renewed for a 12th season, but the premiere was pushed to 2024 because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. In the meantime, let’s take a look at the best and worst characters over the drama’s 11-year run.
There’s no way we could possibly include them all – that’s why we’ve ranked the top 10 characters in the series that have made the most impact. We briefly analyze each character and break down why they are so beloved (or hated) by One Chicago fans.
