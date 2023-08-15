The *Real* Reason The O.C. Killed Off A Beloved Character
The O.C.‘s creator and executive producer have regrets. The tragic death of Marissa Cooper is still haunting them today – and now they’re speaking out. Why did Marissa leave The O.C.? Learn about what happened off-camera, below.
The O.C. is the teen drama series, created by Josh Schwartz, that aired on Fox for four seasons from August 2003 to February 2007. The show took place in Orange County, Southern California (hence the “O.C.” in the title). The show starred Ben McKenzie, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Adam Brody, Melinda Clarke, Mischa Barton, Tate Donovan and more.
Mischa Barton played Marissa Cooper in The O.C. from 2003 to 2006. Cooper, a privileged California native born into a wealthy family, was one of the four original characters on The O.C. She lived next to the Cohen family house and adopted “the girl next door” persona. Unfortunately, her character was killed off in the Season 3 finale. Kevin Volchok (Cam Gigandet) drove Ryan’s car off the road while Marrisa was a passenger – and her life-threatening injuries led to her tragic death that shocked the entire fanbase.
The actress told E! Online in May 2021 that she wasn’t aware of how big of a deal her character’s death was. “They made me feel like the show is going to go on with or without you and it is what it is. So I was just, like, ‘OK, cool, then let’s go out with a bang,’” she explained. “I remember thinking it would be really funny when we were doing the scene after the car crash and, you know, taking the blood [from] the makeup artist and I was just like, ‘Squeeze it all over me!’ I wanted it to be as gory and as bloody as possible. I in no way want to glorify this accident or the ending of this, so I was just like, ‘Go out with a bang!’”
So, why did Marissa really leave The O.C.? See what the show’s creators and Mischa said about the character’s exit, below.
Why did Marissa leave The O.C.?
Why did Marissa leave The O.C.? Creator Josh Schwartz and Executive Producer Stephanie Savage recently addressed Marissa’s death in the Season 3 finale in an interview with Vanity Fair. They admitted that they were feeling “tremendous pressure” from the network to kill off a series regular to heighten the drama of the series. “If we wanted a Season 4, we’d have to do something like that,” Stephanie recalled.
“It’s something that we regret, and looking back on it, we wish we could have come up with a different solution,” Schwartz explained while promoting their new book, Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History, written with Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall.
“We didn’t see an alternative path at the time, which is why we went down that road. But obviously in hindsight, there were lots of other ways we could have written the character off the show — and given Mischa the break that she needed and wanted — that still would’ve allowed for that character to return.” Schwartz also said that the viewers’ reactions to her death let him and Savage quickly realize that they might have made the wrong decision. “It did not feel like that audience had been served or respected in the way that we always wanted and aimed to,” he said. “Immediately, we had regret at that point.”
In 2021, Barton alleged to E! Online that she was a victim of bullying on set from some of the men (but didn’t name the men by name). “It started pretty early on because it had a lot to do with them adding Rachel [Bilson] in last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and evening out everybody’s pay—and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really s—tty,” she said, also revealing that she felt “very unprotected.”
She also told E! that the show gave her two options: Leave the series to one day return in the future or get killed off in an on-screen death so that she can move on with her career. She chose the latter. “I was getting offers from big films at the time and having to turn them down. I had always been supporting in The Sixth Sense and any of those things. My dream was to be offered those lead roles, so that’s what happened. It just felt like it was the best thing for me and my health and just in terms of not really feeling protected by my cast and crew at that point,” Barton explained.
She continued: “Honestly, 15 years on, I do think it’s sad that there wasn’t a better way that it could’ve been handled. But I also do really love that she had this epic death and that it ended like that because it’s memorable and it’s not just another flash in the pan.”
For more on primetime dramas, check out our gallery below of 55+ of the best-ever nightime Soaps, ranked!