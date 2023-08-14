Credit: Getty Images

The next season of Dancing With the Stars couldn’t come soon enough. In the meantime, Season 32 judge Derek Hough wants to bring the winners back for another round! Is Dancing With the Stars getting an all-winners season? Plus, see who the former professional dancer named as his dream competitors.

DWTS Season 32 is already switching things up. Tyra Banks stepped down as host and was replaced with DWTS pro alumna (and Hough’s sister) Julianne Hough. Additionally, the Disney+ show will return to ABC in 2023 – becoming the first series to simulcast across both ABC and Disney+ after a year of exclusivity on the streaming platform. Dance pro Cheryl Burke, who has appeared for 26 seasons, will not come back to the show. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Turniolo and Derek Hough are slated to return as judges following the death of retired judge Lee Goodman in April 2023.

In July 2023, the show confirmed that the first Season 32 contestant of DWTS is Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. The 38-year-old reality TV personality will be joining the cast amid her very public split from her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, who had an affair (dubbed “Scandoval”) with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

Hough helped announce the news on Good Morning America on July 7, 2023. “This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix!” Hough said. “Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!” We’ll have to wait until September to see who else will join the cast of DWTS Season 32.

But the latest internet buzz is about whether Dancing With the Stars is getting an all-winners season. See what Hough said about the possibility of bringing Mirrorball trophy winners back to compete for another go.

Is Dancing With the Stars getting an all-winners season?

Is Dancing With the Stars getting an all-winners season? We’re not sure, but Derek Hough really wants one! Hough, who’s now a judge on the ABC competition after competing as a pro dancer for 17 seasons, spoke to Variety in August 2023 and expressed his interest in an all-star version – but with just winners.

In the interview, Hough reflected on the upcoming season and reminisced about past moments on the celebrity dancing competition over the years. One of his favorite memories was Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars, Season 15’s all-star format where former contestants got to compete again for the Mirrorball trophy. The star-studded cast featured 13 returning couples. Hough returned to the stage with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson.

“When I did the all-star season with Shawn Johnson, we ended up coming in second,” Hough said, speaking about Season 15. “That was honestly one of my favorite seasons, and I was so devastated.” Hough then added that he would like to do a second all-stars season to enlist “some of the OGs” like Season 3’s Mario Lopez or his Season 18 partner Amy Purdy.

However, the current judge had another idea to really shake things up. He proposed having a version of the show that featured a full cast of Mirrorball winners (like RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars). “I think that it’d be a really, really competitive season,” Hough said.

Hough assumed that there likely had been conversations about having an all-winners season, but admitted that he isn’t sure how serious those talks were. As for his dream all-winners cast, Hough named his former partners Bindi Irwin and Nicole Scherzinger for the roster. “I think Rashad Jennings would love to come back,” he stated. “Donny Osmond, I know he’d probably love to come back too. Even Jordan Fisher, who was fantastic.”

When asked if he could see co-host (and Mirrorball champion) Ribeiro take part in the all-star competition with former winners, he responded, “No, not now… Alfonso’s a host now, so he can’t come back!” Hough also noted that he couldn’t see himself competing in a winner’s circle and giving up his judging paddles.

“I feel like I’ve done that: I really squeezed the juice out of that you, if you will… I love being a judge,” he said. “I never say never because at the end of the day, I love to entertain, I love to perform and if it is something that audiences wants to see.”

Dancing With the Stars is available to stream on Disney Plus.

For more on DWTS, check out our gallery below of the entire Dancing With The Stars Season 32 cast, including which contestants are rumored to be joining the show!