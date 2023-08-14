Credit: Getty Images

Hallmark star Jodie Sweetin is not happy. The actress is voicing her disappointment after her upcoming film was sold to Great American Family without her knowledge. Learn all about Jodie Sweetin’s Great American Family drama below.

On August 11, 2023, the 41-year-old former Full House actress told People in an exclusive statement that her upcoming film, Craft Me a Romance, was sold to the “traditional” channel without warning.

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” she explained. “So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.”

Sweetin continued: “I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.”

Sweetin’s statement comes after the Great American Family revealed its second annual “Great American Autumn” event. Seven original movies will premiere from September through mid-October on the network, including Sweetin’s Craft Me a Romance, which also stars Brent Bailey. The movie follows Nicole Borden (Sweetin), the owner of a quaint arts and crafts store, The Crafty Companion. She is faced with “an ultimatum” when the owner of Mitchell’s Art and Craft Supplies (Bailey) “tells her she must either sell her store or be forced out of business,” according to People.

After leaving Hallmark in 2021, Candance Cameron Bure – Sweetin’s former Full House co-star and on-screen sister – became the new face of Great American Family. However, the network came under fire after Cameron Bure’s controversial comments about traditional marriage. When asked about same-sex couples being portrayed on screen, Cameron Bure told The Wall Street Journal in November 2022, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Celebrities and LGBTQ activists were swift to call out the former Hallmark actress for her remarks. For example, social media star and performer JoJo Siwa fired back on Instagram: “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa wrote in the caption directed at Cameron Bure. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

“You know I love you,” Sweetin commented under Siwa’s Instagram post about Cameron Bure at the time. The actress has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and reaffirmed her support after Bure’s comments. “I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter,” Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight in December 2022. “I’ve always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone.”

Cameron Bure defended her words and accused the media of using her marriage comments to “fan flames of conflict and hate.” “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she told Page Six in a lengthy statement at the time.

Meanwhile, Sweetin has starred in six movies for the Hallmark Channel as of June 2023, including A Cozy Christmas Inn, Entertaining Christmas and The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost. In 2017, Hallmark released its first movie starring Sweetin, Finding Santa.

We’ll keep you updated as the Jodie Sweetin, Great American Family drama unfolds.

