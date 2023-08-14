The Five Episodes That Will Change Everything, From a Devastating Reveal to a Heartbreaking Death — Plus, the Comeback We’ve Been Waiting For
The week ahead promises to be a biggie on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful. There’s bad news, a big celebration, a long-awaited return and, on top of it all, a sign of things to come that looks an awful lot like a picture from the past. Get all the details below…
Days of Our Lives
The week ahead marks the end of an era as word spreads through Salem that the late, great John Aniston’s Victor Kiriakis has passed away. Expect flashbacks galore as the Peacock soap pays tribute to the veteran actor and his iconic character. (Here’s a Who’s Who of who should return for the occasion.) No doubt, Maggie’s husband will be foremost in her mind on Friday, Aug. 18, when she takes a walk down Memory Lane to commemorate portrayer Suzanne Rogers’ 50th anniversary in the role.
General Hospital
Whenever there’s trouble afoot, you can predict that Sam will be stepping in its direction. On Thursday, Aug. 17, Port Charles’ kickass Nancy Drew is ready to dive headfirst into a new investigation. Only a day later, she’s concerned — and no doubt rightly. Since in that same episode Anna has her world rocked, could the detective have stumbled upon the identity of the individual who’s been targeting her? Wonder if Sam will reach the same devastating conclusion that we did.
Bold & Beautiful
What’s the definition of insanity? Ah, yes — doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Mayhaps the word applies to Brooke and Ridge this week as they ponder their future (and, unless we’re reading the spoilers incorrectly, a Forrester-living-room remarriage ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 17). At least by Tuesday, Aug. 15, Taylor will be back on the scene to scoff along with us at the prospect of this “Bridge” reunion lasting even the rest of the year. Fingers crossed her comeback finally sets this set of dominoes falling.
Young & Restless
It may at last be dawning on Victoria that by inviting Nate into her bed, she was throwing open the door at Newman to a shark. But the chip off the old block still has a few tricks up her sleeve. The week starts with her offering loverboy a hot seat and, off that interrogation, she tears a page from Daddy Dearest’s playbook and rewrites the rules. But what impact does Nate’s plotting really have on Victoria? We may find out on Thursday, Aug. 17, when she shares a close moment with her ex, Billy.
