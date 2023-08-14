1 / 91 <p>“Am I the only one that thought Finn was smart?” </p> <p> — Ridge, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

2 / 91 <p>“You’re my best friend, and we’re always going to have each other’s back. And I so appreciate that and I need that. And besides, I come with limitations. You know, can’t make you a lasagna or even make a simple casserole!”</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Carly to Olivia</p>

3 / 91 <p>TUCKER: I tell you, it is hard to believe that someone as smart and capable as you can make such a monumentally stupid mistake!</p> <p>AUDRA: Is this your idea of a compliment? Because that would explain why Ashley has been so slow to come around and forgive you!</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

4 / 91 <p>“I’m a parent, and I will be again soon. I know how painful it is to be separated from your child. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. Actually, I would. I just wouldn’t wish it on my own sister.”</p> <p> — E.J. has a semi-soft spot for Kristen, <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p>

5 / 91 <p>LIAM: Your timing’s not the best. My dad is out of the office today.</p> <p>RIDGE: That makes my timing perfect, because I don’t need to see your dad ever again. I’m here to see you. </p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful</em></p>

6 / 91 <p>KRISTINA: I didn’t think you would still be out this late running around. </p> <p>ALEXIS: You didn’t? What, did you think, I’d be sitting in a rocking chair, knitting an afghan?</p> <p>KRISTINA: It feels on brand. </p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

7 / 91 <p>PHYLLIS: Hey, we had some good times at <em>Restless Style</em>, remember? </p> <p>SHARON: For a time. Yeah.</p> <p>PHYLLIS: Yeah, yeah! </p> <p>ADAM: Yeah, and I remember when it went from fashion to a gossip rag and I was a regular target!</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

8 / 91 <p>“Being a woman of color in this male-dominated industry, you know, yet again I have to see a flawed white guy just march up and get the job that I’m qualified for!”</p> <p> — Jada to Rafe, <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

9 / 91 <p>LIAM: Apparently, Sheila was at the beach that day and she got to Kelly first. </p> <p>WYATT: What, was she sunbathing? I don’t understand, why was she there?</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

10 / 91 <p>PHYLLIS: I will find a way out of this. </p> <p>SUMMER: The way out isn’t by colluding with Tucker and Adam. But you don’t care, because you… you like it. You like the chaos and the destruction. You don’t know how to exist without all this drama in your life. You don’t have any ethics. You don’t have any shame. And I’m finally seeing it now. You’re never, ever gonna change.</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

11 / 91 <p>ABE: I’m sorry I got the two of you mixed up. </p> <p>KAYLA: Oh, come on, it’s no big deal. I mean, look at all you have to deal with, all these new faces and names. I mean, it’s like we’re all just characters in a soap opera doing crazy things!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p>

12 / 91 <p>RIDGE: I trusted you. With my daughter’s happiness and her safety, and you failed on both counts, so that’s a problem for me. </p> <p>FINN: Okay, well, I’ll add it to the list of problems I’m dealing with right now.</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

13 / 91 <p>XANDER: I don’t mean to push, love, but this floor is murder on my knee. </p> <p>CHLOE: Get up. Get up! What are you doing? This is a joke,, right? Did that come out of a cereal box? </p> <p>XANDER: Pretty expensive cereal, Chloe! No, this is a real ring. This is a real proposal. Can we just skip to the part where you throw your arms around me and tell me you’ve never been happier! </p> <p>CHLOE: No!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p>

14 / 91 <p>“You are so unbelievable. See, you act all righteous and honorable, but you are so toxic. You’re blatantly using my birth mother as a way to manipulate my wife against me!”</p> <p> — Finn to Liam, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

15 / 91 <p>CYRUS: Little brother, God has given me a gift and an important message. </p> <p>MARTIN: Don’t open until Christmas?</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

16 / 91 <p>ADAM: Okay, let’s hear your brilliant ideas. What should the company name be? </p> <p>NICK: Something that doesn’t hinge on destruction or revenge. I mean, Adustus literally, in Latin, means to burn. We should come up with something as a team.</p> <p>ADAM: Okay, like what? The Terriffic Trio? The Gleeful Threesome? I know… we can call ourselves The Three Stooges!</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

17 / 91 <p>ERIC: I know you don’t approve of me and Sloan, and that you think we’re doing this all for the wrong reasons, but once upon a time ago you had to welcome EJ DiMera into the family. And Kate, let’s not forget about Lucas, who friggin’ kidnapped Sami! </p> <p>KATE: Okay, that’s fair.</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

18 / 91 <p>LI: You embraced that monster? And Steffy knows this? </p> <p>FINN: Yes. </p> <p>LI: No wonder she left you! </p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

19 / 91 <p>LUCY: So, how is your mother today? </p> <p>MARTIN: She’s as vivacious as ever, thanks for asking. As a matter of fact, she was trying on a new lipstick when we spoke. Apparently, it’s Bingo night and she’s vying for the attentions of one Mr. Brewster, the most eligible bachelor there.</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

20 / 91 <p>SUMMER: It just pisses me off how easily he moved on! I mean, one minute we’re fighting, and the next minute, he’s in bed with Audra! </p> <p>CHANCE: If you’re looking for advice on forgiving your spouse for sleeping with someone else, I’m not the right guy for that. </p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

21 / 91 <p>EJ: So, how long do you think they’ll last? </p> <p>KRISTEN: Gabi and Stefan? Well, going by their statistics, somewhere south of six months. You wanna play the odds? </p> <p>EJ: Hmm. I’m trying to be a supportive brother. </p> <p>KRISTEN: You’re no fun!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p>

22 / 91 <p>STEFFY: He wasn’t hugging Sheila. He was hugging the woman who gave birth to him. </p> <p>LIAM: Oh, sure, the woman who gave birth to him… and also tried to kill him, and tried to kill you, and tried to kill his adoptive mother. Like, do I need to write a list? </p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

23 / 91 <p>CARLY:I realize that hatred and resentment and anger is a vicious cycle and it will only pull you down, and I’m not going to let that happen to me. </p> <p>MAXIE: Wow.</p> <p>CARLY: It’s not like I got all zen or anything, Maxie!</p> <p>MAXIE: Okay, good. I don’t know if anyone would recognize a zen Carly. </p> <p>CARLY: I don’t think I would recognize a zen Carly! </p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

24 / 91 <p>“As much as I would love to have you a part of this team, I will completely understand if you decide to stay at Jabot. Or at least, I’ll pretend to!”</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Sharon does her darndest to support whatever decision Mariah makes</p>

25 / 91 <p>BRADY: Your honor, Rachel’s grandmother, Marlena Evans, and two other women had come down with this very mysterious virus. Kristen was the only person in the world who knew where this rare orchid was that was the only source of treatment that could save their lives. </p> <p>JUDGE: An orchid could save their lives? You expect me to believe that?</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

26 / 91 <p>“I got tired of hiding out at home, though. Tired of eating cereal for dinner. You know, I’m not very good in the kitchen, and with Valentin gone, it’s highly possible that I could starve.”</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Anna ventures out for a meal</p>

27 / 91 <p>“So I tell you that Sloan and I are having a baby and that I’m happy about it, and all you can say is that at least Nicole’s not the mother? What are you supposed to say? How about congratulations!” </p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives’ </em>Eric calls Sami to tell her his happy news</p>

28 / 91 <p>LEO: Where’s Eddie? </p> <p>OLIVIA: Hopefully, he’s sleeping it off. </p> <p>LEO: Sleeping what off? What did he have on? </p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

29 / 91 <p>ASHLEY: Are you really that naive? </p> <p>ABBY: I guess I am, so please enlighten me! </p> <p>ASHLEY: Well, Jack and Diane’s decision to get married today was not some madcap romp to the courthouse so those two crazy kids could tie the knot. It was a bullet, aimed directly at me!</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

30 / 91 <p>WENDY: Well, please tell me it was at least better than the date from hell you had with Melinda Trask.</p> <p>LI: Um, nope.</p> <p>WENDY: Well, spill! Who was this person? </p> <p>LI: Connie. She was irritating and pushy and not very bright and didn’t stop talking, ever. When she started telling me about the time she dressed up as a whoopie cushion for Halloween, I had to call it.</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

31 / 91 <p>“So tell me, how did it go? Did she cry? No, that’s dumb, Sheila doesn’t know how to cry. But at least they dragged her out of their kicking and screaming, right? Tell me! Tell me!”</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful</em></p>

32 / 91 <p>FINN: You were serious about that? </p> <p>TERRY: Absolutely. The board’s been hounding me for name a deputy and I can’t think of anyone I trust more to be my No. 2 than you.</p> <p>FINN: Didn’t Portia already turn you down? </p> <p>TERRY: Okay, so you’re my second choice.</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

33 / 91 <p>BILLY: Mind if I join you? </p> <p>PHYLLIS: That depends. </p> <p>BILLY: On? </p> <p>PHYLLIS: On whether you’re interested in making me a blood sport like everyone else in this town!</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

34 / 91 <p>“You’d think Salem, of all places, would have at least one halfway decent criminal lawyer!” </p> <p> — Kristen, <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p>

35 / 91 <p>SALLY: I feel like spending time with my sister and my grandmother did me a lot of good. A change of scenery, even quick, definitely made me see things more clearly. </p> <p>NICK: See things more clearly in smoggy L.A.? Come on!</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless</em></p>

36 / 91 <p>STEFFY: I appreciate your concern and we are taking every precaution, but you don’t have to worry about me. </p> <p>LIAM: Well, I’m Liam. I worry. Worrying is my thing. So… tough!</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

37 / 91 <p>AVA: That was the night that Ryan and Heather showed up, and all hell broke loose. Austin was hooked, and I shot Ryan, Esme gave birth to Nikolas’ baby and Heather was… </p> <p>SONNY:: I get it, I get it, I get it. It was a complicated night. </p> <p>AVA: Yes, it certainly was!</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

38 / 91 <p>EJ: Thank you again for coming back to Salem on such short notice. </p> <p>DR. SORENSON: I had to put up with having a gourmet lunch served to me on your private jet. Poor me!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p>

39 / 91 <p>“You’re looking damn good for a dead woman. You know, I may have been thought of having died two or three times, but I never deliberately tortured my family with that notion!”</p> <p> — <em>Young & Restless’ </em>Victor to Phyllis</p>

40 / 91 <p>HOPE: Well, of course I have feelings for Thomas. We share a son together. .We’re a great team, you know, with Hope For the Future. And I think we are on a path that is just getting started. </p> <p>RIDGE: Okay, I don’t know what any of that means!</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful</em></p>

41 / 91 <p>WILLOW: It was one of the things I thought about when I was waiting for the bone-marrow transplant.</p> <p>MICHAEL: You thought about folding laundry?</p> <p>WILLOW: I know it’s silly because of all the big, important things, but the little things like this, that I may never get to do, it’s one of the things that kept me up at night. I took comfort thinking about being with you and our kids, doing the little things, somehow gave me hope. And I didn’t want to close my eyes because I thought I may never open them again. But I couldn’t sleep tonight because I know now that I’m going to live, and I never want to miss a single moment like this.</p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p>

42 / 91 <p>ALEX: Hey. Is this a bad time? </p> <p>STEPHANIE: Yeah. It is. And don’t you ever wear clothes? </p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

43 / 91 <p>JOSS: Dex, I haven’t heard from you in 32 hours.</p> <p>DEX: You counted the hours?</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

44 / 91 <p>CONNIE: Sorry I was late. The circus was in town. </p> <p>MELINDA: Oh, were you looking for work? </p> <p>CONNIE: No! The parade screwed up traffic. </p> <p>MELINDA: Hard to speed up those elephants. </p> <p>CONNIE: Ain’t it the truth! </p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p> <p> </p>

45 / 91 <p>“You know, in a town where there is serial demonic possession, multitudinal dead people coming back to life, and every wedding — both literally and figuratively — ends with an explosion, you would think it would be easy to write a gossip column. The problem is that the bar is set <em>so </em>high that simple adultery seems boring!” </p> <p> — Leo (aka Lady Whistleblower), <em>Days of Our Lives</em></p>

46 / 91 <p>“I’m guessing he found the codicil about your inheritance and before he could blow the whistle, well, you let him… you know, blow the whistle.”</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives</em> Kristen suspects what’s going on between Dimitri and Leo</p>

47 / 91 <p>“Honey, I promise you. The people in Port Charles don’t forget. And they don’t forgive.” </p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Heather to daughter Esme</p>

48 / 91 <p>BROOKE: He loves you! He is committed to you! </p> <p>HOPE: Oh, in the same way that Ridge is committed to you?</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

49 / 91 <p>“It’s just that when someone is trying to assassinate you, you usually don’t run to the bullets, you run — you know — away from them!”</p> <p> — Dante suggests <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Anna not make herself a target</p>

50 / 91 <p>LI: Gabi, put the gun down. You’re not going to shoot me, okay? You don’t have it in you.</p> <p>GABI: Is that what you think? Oh, you don’t remember! You’re not the first ex-husband that I will shoot and kill. Maybe you and Nick Fallon can compare notes while you’re burning in hell! </p> <p>LI: Hey, hey! You don’t have to do this, okay? You’re going to wind up in prison. Orange jumpsuit, solitary confinement. </p> <p>GABI: Been there, done that!</p> <p> — <em>Days of Our Lives </em></p>

51 / 91 <p>“Sweet mystery of life! Alright, ladies, let’s lay some ground rules. Biting, scratching, hair-pulling… those are all legal”</p> <p> — Tucker to <em>Young & Restless </em>rivals Phyllis and Diane</p>

52 / 91 <p>LIAM: I don’t know what I was thinking. I had just seen my wife in Thomas’ arms, I was shellshocked… </p> <p>WYATT: So you thought the best thing that you could do is to go kiss Steffy?</p> <p> — <em>Bold & Beautiful </em></p>

53 / 91 <p>GREGORY: You certainly did all you could. </p> <p>TRACY: And what, I should just give up? Oh, gee, my son doesn’t remember his family. Maybe he will someday. What’s for dinner? </p> <p>GREGORY: You know, you really make conversations difficult, don’t you? </p> <p> — <em>General Hospital</em></p> <p> </p>