9-1-1: Lone Star frontrunner Rob Lowe is getting real. The actor recently reflected on his decision to exit The West Wing all those years ago – and he’s finally revealing why. Why did Rob Lowe leave The West Wing? Keep reading to find out.

The West Wing was a TV political drama, created by Aaron Sorkin, that aired on NBC from September 1999 to May 2006. The series took place primarily in the West Wing of the White House – where the Oval Office and the offices of the president’s senior personnel are located – during the Democratic administration of fictional President Josiah Barlet. Lowe played deputy White House Communications Director Sam Seaborn from 1999 to 2003.

In Season 4, Lowe revealed that he was exiting the Emmy-winning political drama. “As much as it hurts to admit it, it has been increasingly clear, for quite a while, that there was no longer a place for Sam Seaborn on The West Wing,” the actor said in a statement, according to Deadline. “Warners had allowed me an opportunity to leave the show as I arrived – grateful for it, happy to have been on it and proud of it. We were a part of television history and I will never forget it.”

However, insiders at the time said that Lowe’s exit was partly “fueled by money,” according to Entertainment Weekly. He reportedly was one of the show’s highest-paid actors earning $70,000 per episode. A source close to the actor at the time alleged that “Rob never even got to the point where he could discuss a raise. They said, ‘We’re not negotiating.”‘ Lowe later reprised his role for two episodes in the seventh and final season.

So, what is Rob Lowe saying two decades later about why he left The West Wing? Hear his most recent comments that everyone’s talking about, below.

Why did Rob Lowe leave The West Wing ?

Why did Rob Lowe leave West Wing? The actor told the Podcrushed podcast in August 2023 (in an interview conducted before the actors’ strike) that he felt “very undervalued” during his time on set. “Whenever I talk to actors who complain about, you know, their relationships on their shows, it happens — it happens in any workplace,” the current Lone Star actor said. “You could be in an environment where people sandbag you, want to see you fail, don’t appreciate you, whatever it is.”

Looking back, Lowe admitted that he did not have a good experience. “Whenever I share my stories, people are like, ‘I will never share my own stories again,’” the actor told hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari. “They would make your hair stand up, and there’s some of them I wrote. I shared some of them in my book, but I purposely didn’t share half of the other ones because it would make the people involved look so bad that I didn’t want to do it to them.”

The 59-year-old actor said that he “tried to make it work,” but in the end, he decided to leave the series altogether. He compared his time on The West Wing to the abusive romantic relationships his children experienced when they were older.

“My kids were getting to a certain age where I could see them having first girlfriends and being in a relationship that was abusive and taking it,” he explained. “‘She’s the popular girl, everybody likes her, she’s beautiful, it must be great’ — all the things that people would say about making The West Wing to me. ‘It’s so popular, it’s so amazing, it must be amazing.’ But I know what it’s like, and if I couldn’t walk away from it, then how could I empower my kids to walk away from it?”

“I walked away from the most popular girl at school, but I also knew that it was a super-unhealthy relationship, and it was the best thing I ever did.”

Now, Lowe is playing the lead in FOX’s procedural drama 9-1-1: Lone Star. A spin-off of 9-1-1, it follows the personal and professional lives of firefighters, paramedics, police officers and other first responders at the fictional Station 126 in Austin, Texas. Lowe portrays Captain Owen Strand, the captain of Station 126 and a former firefighter from New York City. The show was renewed for a fourth season in May 2023.

9-1-1: Lone Star is available to stream on Hulu.

