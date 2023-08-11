Wheel of Fortune Shocker: Meet Vanna White’s Replacement
In a rare occurrence, Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White will be temporarily gone for one week when the game show returns this fall. Who is Vanna White’s replacement on Wheel of Fortune? Keep reading to find out what happened.
Wheel of Fortune is ABC’s popular game show that’s been on the air continuously since January 1975. In the hangman-based competition created by Merv Griffin, contestants can spin the giant carnival wheel and call a consonant, buy a vowel for $250 or solve the puzzle. Each contestant is worth the cash value of what the wheel lands on. They can continue spinning the wheel until they miss a letter, spin a bankrupt or lose a turn.
The game show is currently hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, who have led the nighttime version since its debut in 1983. Wheel of Fortune has long credited White’s arrival for helping the show become the nighttime syndicated version that became so widely successful in the TV market. “I remember them saying 100 million people a week watch our show,” White told Variety in 2017. “It’s like, ‘Whoa, I’ve been in a stadium with 60,000 people, and that’s a lot of people. I guess we have something here.’”
However, the world of Wheel of Fortune was shaken up when Sajak announced that Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune will officially be his last. “Well, the time has come,” Sajak said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.” In response, there was a lot of uncertainty around White’s future on the show after Season 41, including whether she would step in to host or leave altogether. Even after American Idol host Ryan Seacrest was named as Sajak’s replacement, questions about White’s involvement moving forward remained.
In July 2023, White reportedly renegotiated her salary for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, according to our sister site Deadline. Sources said that the new deal came with a substantial salary increase, after many reports that White was making significantly less than Sajak. TMZ learned that White’s lawyers allegedly negotiated up to $100k per episode for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Unfortunately, there has not been a decision about whether White will continue on the mothership show, as her contract isn’t up until 2024 — which is when Sajak exits. Insiders told TMZ in July 2023 that salary negotiations for Wheel of Fortune are currently stalled because of the ongoing actors’ strike in Hollywood.
Now, there are also reports that White will be absent for a few episodes in Season 41. What happened to Vanna White and who is Vanna White’s temporary replacement? We have the answer below.
Who is Vanna White’s replacement on Wheel of Fortune?
Who is Vanna White’s replacement on Wheel of Fortune? According to TVLine, referencing a report from Puck News, Vanna White will be temporarily replaced on Wheel of Fortune by California-based “Teacher of the Year” recipient Bridgette Donald-Blue. Bridgette will be replacing Vanna by standing at the letter board during the weeks’ worth of episodes. (The next season premieres on Monday, September 11, 2023.)
Why will White be MIA from Wheel of Fortune in the fall? Well, the outlets report that White contracted COVID in late July while Wheel was filming its annual “Teachers Week” block, which is scheduled to air in October 2023. White’s absence will mark one in a handful of times over the last three decades that the longtime co-host won’t be present on the show. TVLine reports White has only been absent on three previous occasions.
The news comes after Puck News reported on June 23, 2023, that some executives at Sony TV suggested “eliminating” Vanna White’s role because it might no longer be necessary if the show replaces Sajak with an established name (which they ended up doing with Ryan Seacrest). While we haven’t received confirmation that she’ll stay on Wheel past Season 41, we do know that she’ll remain on the Celebrity version for now.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
For more on primetime shows, check out our photo gallery on the best nighttime soaps ranked.