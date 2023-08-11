Credit: Getty Images

When Calls the Heart has its fair share of on-screen romance that pulls on our heartstrings. But for two of the show’s stars, they found love together off-screen, too. Are When Calls the Heart’s Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry dating in real life? See the adorable details of their relationship below.

When Calls the Heart is Hallmark Channel’s drama series following Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher accustomed to her high-society life who receives her first classroom assignment in Coal Valley (now named Hope Valley), a small coal-mining town in western Canada where life is simple but not without its challenges. The show, which premiered in July 2014, is based on Janette Oke’s novel of the same title from her Canadian West book series. Season 10 of When Calls the Heart premiered on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

Kayla Wallace, who currently plays Fiona Miller, joined When Calls the Heart in Season 6. She arrived in the small town to help establish and train a new telephone operator to run phone calls connecting Hope Valley to the outside world. Meanwhile, Kevin McGarry also joined in Season 6 as Nathan Grant, a new Mountie of the RNWMP (Royal North-West Mounted Police). Although their characters aren’t romantically involved on the show, the pair connected more deeply off set.

In an interview with TV Fanatic in December 2022, Wallace was asked whether her character, Fiona, and Kevin’s character, Nathan, would ever get together. “We saw in Season 9 Fiona and Nathan’s dynamic of friendship, but there’s definitely support that we don’t get to see that often. We don’t get to see the two characters together that often,” she explained. “But I think people might have been imagining things because of their own imagination. Fiona and Nathan are great friends, and we’ve had some fun scenes over the years together.”

Learn more about Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry’s romantic relationship below.

Are When Calls the Heart’s Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry dating in real life?

Are When Calls the Heart’s Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry dating in real life? The answer is yes! One year after fans were introduced to their characters on When Calls the Heart, McGarry confirmed that the pair were dating.

“Photo evidence,” the actor captioned the November 2020 post that displayed polaroids of the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin McGarry (@kevin_mcgarry_w)

In March 2022, the couple costarred in their first joint Hallmark Channel movie, Feeling Butterflies. Later in the year, they also starred opposite of each other in Hallmark’s My Grown-Up Christmas List.

“Check out this @imkaylawallace’ss movie My Grown-Up Christmas List tomorrow night at 8/7c on @hallmarkchannel,” McGarry wrote on Instagram in July 2022 alongside pictures of Wallace on set. “Glad she let me be in it with her.”

Finally, in December 2022, McGarry and Wallace announced that the pair got engaged after two years of dating! The short Instagram video showed the couple kissing with Wallace’s engagement ring on full display. Simon Martin Perkins’ song, “In My Life,” played romantically in the background. Fellow Hallmark stars flooded the comments to express their congratulations. “Congratulations!!!! So thrilled for you guys,” Lacey Chabert wrote. “Congrats you two!!!” Stephanie Bennett added with two heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Wallace (@imkaylawallace)

When Calls the Heart airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.