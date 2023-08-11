Credit: Getty Images

The Stud of the Sea is weighing in. Captain Lee Rosbach is responding to the Luke and Laura Below Deck Down Under scandal. See what he said about the serious incidents that led to the firing of two crew members, below.

Below Deck Down Under is Bravo’s reality TV series following the personal and professional lives of stewardesses, deckhands and other yachties aboard a 150-foot-plus superyacht in Australia. Season 2 takes place aboard the 167-foot conversion superyacht Northern Sun. Down Under is one of four spin-offs of the mothership show, Below Deck. Lee, who earned the nickname “Stud of the Sea” during his time Below Deck, joined the show as its original captain back in Season 1 in 2013.

But after a decade, the reality TV star hinted that he was leaving Below Deck in the Season 10 finale on March 20, 2023. “Going on 40 years, I’ve been a yacht captain,” he said in a confessional interview. “Deciding to become a yacht captain has been the best decision I ever made in my life.” Rosbach’s health issues likely contributed to his decision to leave. In season 10, Episode 4 of Below Deck, Lee revealed that he had nerve damage due to an injury in his left leg, which affected his ability to walk and forced him to leave the season early to undergo physical therapy. “My injury, it’s getting worse. The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything,” he said.

Now that Captain Lee is in retirement, the former star is watching the Below Deck spin-off Down Under as a viewer. Like everyone else who tuned into Season 2, Episode 7, he was deeply upset by the actions of two crew members aboard the Northern Sun. Hear his thoughts on the scandal below.

How did Captain Lee respond to the Luke and Laura Below Deck Down Under scandal?

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the former Below Deck star revealed that he was "mortified" by Luke and Laura's actions that led to their firing in last week's episode.

“Their behavior was despicable,” he exclusively told the site on August 10, 2023. “Both of them. And I’m sure they’ll be paying the price for it for a long time to come. As they should.”

The first incident involved Bosun Luke Jones, who was heavily intoxicated after drinking with the crew. When he got back, he climbed into bed naked with Third Stewardess Margot Sisson while she was asleep. Luke was forced out of Margot’s room by production as he slammed the door twice on the cameraman. Luke then locked himself in his room as Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott checked on Margot. Aesha then woke up Captain Jason Chambers and told him what happened. Jason unlocked Luke’s cabin and told him that he had to stay in a hotel for the night. The next morning, Jason fired Luke and escorted him off the boat.

In the same episode, Second Stewardess Laura Bileskaline was also fired in Below Deck Down Under after her continued sexual advances toward Deckhand Adam Kodra and her insensitive comments to Sisson following Bosun Luke Jones’ firing. For example, Laura told Margot that she thought Luke should have received a warning and not been fired for what he did. She also told Margot that she was sad that she didn’t get to say goodbye to Luke and wished that he went to her room instead because she would’ve welcomed his behavior.

Margot informed Chief Stewardess Aesha about Laura’s comments who told Captain Jason Chambers. Aesha also told Captain Jason about Laura’s inappropriateness toward Adam, whom she climbed into bed with the night prior and started massaging before she was forced out of his room by production. Captain Jason interviewed Margot and Adam separately about Laura before he decided to fire her as well.

Lee also told Us Weekly that he was “impressed” with production, as well as Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha “for not getting rattled” and praised the crew for calmly handling the incident. He also said that Jason “absolutely” made the right decision and noted that he wasn’t sure he would have kept his composure in the same situation.

“I don’t know if I would have had the wherewithal to remain as calm as Captain Jason did, but he certainly stepped up to the plate and did it right,” Lee added. “It’s a tough spot to be in… When there’s the captain you’re responsible for everything and anything that does happen. Jason handled it superbly.”

As for Margot and Adams, the crew members who experienced the unwanted sexual advances, Lee gave them his full support. “I have nothing but the best wishes for Margot and Adam. I have nothing but respect for [them] and I certainly feel sorry for both of them because neither one of them deserved to be put in that position.”

Below Deck Down Under airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

For more on Bravo, check out our photo gallery of soap stars who need to be on The Real Housewives.