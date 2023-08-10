Credit: Getty Images

One of the most beloved Real Housewives couples is being put to the test. After cheating first rumors emerged in 2022, Heather was recently confronted by Shannon in RHOC Season 17 about her husband’s alleged infidelity. Did Terry DuBrow cheat on Heather on RHOC? Keep reading to learn everything that we know.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (also known as RHOC) is Bravo’s reality television series that premiered in March 2006. It follows the personal and professional lives of several women living in Orange County, California. The show returned for its 17th season in June 2023. Heather Dubrow starred on RHOC from Season 7 to Season 11, before returning again for Seasons 16 and 17. Aside from being a TV personality, Heather is also an actress; she played Lydia DeLucca in CBS’s That’s Life and appeared on Raving Mad and Hawaii Five-0.

Heather has been married to her husband, Terry Dubrow, since June 1999. Terry is a plastic surgeon and TV personality known for co-hosting Botched and Botched by Nature with Paul Nassif. Heather reflected on her marriage with Terry during a 2022 Q&A session with fans, which was later posted to BravoTV.com. She explained that the couple first met “on a blind date at Ivy at the Shore in Santa Monica.”

Heather, who is from New York, added, “What’s so funny is he hated New York when I first met him. He didn’t get it. And so we’d go back there, he’s like ‘It’s dirty and it’s this and it’s that.’ And then, I don’t remember what trip it was, but it was some press trip that we went on. And, it just clicked for him. And all of a sudden he got it. And now he loves New York.”

Heather and Terry have four children together: Nicky, Max, Katerina and Ace. In June 2023, Heather shared that three of her children are in the LGBTQ+ community. “I have four children, they’re all different ages and sexualities, and genders,” she told USA Today at the time. “I’m really very careful to make sure that my kids are all telling their own stories, and identifying as they wish, as they grow and figure out who they are as humans. Being a parent of these very unique children is – I’m so exceptionally proud.”

Unfortunately, the rumors started swirling in 2022 that Terry was possibly cheating on Heather. Then, in the Season 17 episode that aired on August 9, 2023, one of her co-stars confronted the reality TV star about the claims. So, did Terry cheat on Heather on RHOC? Here’s what we know.

Did Terry DuBrow cheat on Heather on RHOC ?

Did Terry DuBrow cheat on Heather on RHOC? Heather finally addressed the rumors in October 2022 while attending BravoCon in New York City, according to People. She said that although the rumors we not true, she needed to address them to prove that she wasn’t “hiding.”

“You go through stages,” she also told People in October 2022 “It’s like, you laugh because it’s so stupid, and then your kids hear things, and people call you, and then you have to make a comment about it.” She continued, “It’s a lose-lose, if you make a comment about it, you’re deflecting. And if you don’t say anything, you’re hiding. Like, so at some point you just roll your eyes. And you realize that you’re happy, and you know your truth. You can’t fight ghosts.”

Unfortunately, her husband’s cheating rumors resurfaced in a recent episode of RHOC involving Heather and Shannon Beador. In Season 17, Episode 10, “A Doppelganger Disaster,” Shannon was upset after discovering that Heather, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson had discussed her relationship with her boyfriend at the time, John Hanssen.

Although Shannon and John ultimately announced their split in January 2023, Shannon’s co-stars had an inkling that things weren’t going well with the couple. In response, Shannon confronted the group at Tamra and Jennifer Pedranti’s “You Do Me, and I Do You” party. While she was talking to Heather, she brought up her and Terry’s relationship.

“What’s going on with your marriage?” Shannon asked Heather in the dramatic scene. “Cause I hear things are going on the Internet right now about yours.” The camera then showed an E! News headline about Terry’s cheating rumors. The celebrity gossip page Deux Moi first reported in September 2022 that Heather skipped out on filming because of the alleged cheating scandal. Heather quickly responded to the Instagram post referencing the report, writing: “This is not true, on any level.”

Additionally, an insider denied claims that Heather stopped filming RHOC to Us Weekly in October 2022. “Heather hasn’t stopped filming. Any rumor of her not filming isn’t true,” the source said to the site.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

For more on Bravo, check out our photo gallery of soap stars who need to be on The Real Housewives.