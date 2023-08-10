Chicago Med’s Colin Donnell ‘Beyond Thrilled’ to Announce Return
He’s on to his next adventure! Former Chicago Med star Colin Donnell has kept busy since exiting the procedural in 2019. Keep reading to find out what Colin Donnell is doing next after Chicago Med – including his latest project that you can go see in person.
Chicago Med is NBC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series — which premiered in 2015 and is created by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the Law & Order and FBI franchises — is the third spin-off in NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.
On Chicago Med, Colin Donnell portrayed Dr. Connor Rhodes, a double-certified Attending Physician specializing in trauma surgery and cardiothoracic surgery at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. He was first seen in the pilot episode in 2015, but the last time we saw him was in the Season 5 premiere. After Dr. Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling) killed his father, she took her own life in front of Connor, prompting him to exit in the fifth season premiere.
Co-Executive Producer Diane Frolov told Us Weekly after the episode aired that having Bekker die in front of Connor “was part of the closure.” In the same interview, Donnell also weighed in on his character’s ending and Season 5’s dark turn. “I was happy for the conclusion, to get some clarity to how season 4 had ended,” Donnell tole the site. “I think it’s always emotional when a character dies. It’s always tough on a set because we’re saying goodbye to this person in a very real way. I loved working with Norma. She’s amazing. She did a wonderful job navigating what was a very layered and troubled character.”
A few years later, Donnell was asked by TV Insider in December 2022 whether he’ll return to Chicago Med one day. “I have no idea, to be honest,” Donnell admitted. “I have not ever heard any news about Connor’s return, but I know that they said the door was always open and he’s somewhere at another hospital doing something.”
He continued, “It was a great time over there and it’s been fun to keep up with the news and the comings and goings of the cast and Chicago itself and that show in particular will always hold a special place.”
So, what is Colin Donnell up to now after leaving Chicago Med? We have all the details about his exciting new acting project below.
What Colin Donnell is doing next after Chicago Med
Wondering what Colin Donnell is doing next after Chicago Med? The actor is returning to Broadway! He is starring in the show The Shark Is Broken alongside Alex Brightman and Ian Shaw.
The Shark Is Broken tells the behind-the-scenes story of the drama that impacted the production for the 1975 movie Jaws. Ian Shaw, who co-wrote the play and stars in it as well, is the son of the movie’s star Robert Shaw. (Robert famously had squabbles with fellow actor Richard Dreyfuss, also portrayed in the production by Brightman.) The show officially opened on August 10, 2023, and will run for a limited engagement throughout November 19, 2023.
Donnell first shared the news with his followers that he’ll be starring in The Shark is Broken in June 2023. “Beyond thrilled to announce (on the 48th Anniversary of the release of #Jaws no less) that I’ll be returning to Broadway in @sharkonbroadway alongside @brightmansomesay and @ianxshaw directed by @guymasterson. I cannot wait to get going on this, come check us out!” he wrote in an Instagram post.
In July 2023, the actor shared behind-the-scenes photos from The Shark is Broken before its opening. “Little look at what’s going on at @sharkonbroadway at the Golden Theater on Broadway. Thank you to geniuses @marcjfranklin (1st photo) and @murphymade (2nd photo) for capturing us so brilliantly,” he wrote.
This isn’t Donnell’s first Broadway production. He also appeared in Jersey Boys, Anything Goes and Violet, according to his Playbill page. Since leaving Chicago Med, he starred as Mack in the crime drama Irreverent, Tommy Merlyn in The CW’s Arrow and appeared in the Hallmark films To Catch a Spy and Love on Iceland.
Chicago Med is available to stream on Peacock.
