Congratulations are in order! Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins has an adorable new addition to her family. See the first photos of her newborn, plus learn the unique meaning behind Diana Jenkins’ baby name.

On August 8, 2023, Diana and her husband, musician and actor Asher Monroe, welcomed their baby girl to the world. In the celebratory Instagram post featuring multiple photos of Diana, Asher and their baby, the reality TV star revealed that her baby’s name is Elodie Mae Book.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little girl Meet Elodie Mae Book Born on 8.8.23,” she wrote in the caption. Elodie is Jenkins’ fourth child and Monroe’s second. The couple have a three-year-old daughter named Eliyanah. Meanwhile, Jenkins has a son, Innis, and a daughter, Eneya, whom she shares with her ex-husband, British financer Roger Jenkins. The couple divorced in 2009.

Several of Jenkins’ RHOBH co-stars congratulated the couple, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley. “She’s here!!!! Sending so much love!!” Jayne commented, while Kemsley beamed, “So happy for all of you!!! Welcome to the world beautiful Elodie! Can’t wait to meet you! Sending lots of ­­­­­love to everyone!” Richards added that she is “so happy for all of you.”

Jenkins joined RHOBH as a full-time Housewife in Season 12, but in January 2023, Jenk­ins announced that she would be exiting after one season to focus on her “high-risk” pregnancy. She revealed the news in an Instagram post in January 2023. “As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,’ she penned in the caption alongside a selfie of her, Asher, and Eliyanah in bed.

“To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she continued. “I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding.” At the end of the post, she vowed to “continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

The Neuro Brands CEO and Bosnian native has been open about her pregnancies – and losses – in the past. In Season 12, she revealed to her costar Kyle Richards that she found out she was pregnant again less than six months after Eliyanah’s birth. Her doctor uncovered a complication and she had to deliver a stillborn baby to avoid a possibly dangerous infection, according to Us Weekly.

What does Diana Jenkins’ baby name mean?

What does Diana Jenkins’ baby name mean? According to The Bump, “Elodie” is “a feminine name of French and Greek origin that comes from the original Greek spelling, ‘Alodia,’ which means foreign riches.” Meanwhile, her middle name “Mae” originates from ancient Rome and can represent the month of May or signify rebirth, according to Mom Loves Best.

