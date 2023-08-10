Credit: Getty Images

From the first moment he arrived at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in Season 1, The Good Doctor’s Shaunie has been making professional and personal strides. Over the past six seasons, the young doctor who once struggled to earn any respect from his colleagues has become one of St. Bonaventure’s most valued residents. He’s also forged strong friendships that have helped him overcome the pain of his tragic childhood and many hurdles in his relationship with Lea. After the heartache of their late-pregnancy loss in Season 4, the Season 6 finale saw the now-married Shaun and Lea finally welcome their first child into the world.

Although the season closer didn’t leave us with significant cliffhangers like Season 5’s wedding shootout, Grandpa Glassman’s decision to miss baby Steve’s first moments left many fans desperate for a resolution. If you can’t wait to see Glassman put on that Grandpa beanie, pull up a stack of pancakes as we dig into our favorite The Good Doctor Season 7 theories. If you’re not caught up on The Good Doctor, beware of spoilers ahead!

Parenting will strain Shaun and Lea’s relationship

Thanks in large part to the deep friendship their romance is grounded in, Shaun has come a long way in learning to cope with Lea’s little quirks and peccadilloes through the years. But babies care little for schedules, and even the most patient parents can become overwhelmed when juggling feeding schedules and work — even more so if Lea faces lactation challenges. Factor in the sounds, smells, messes and general chaos that can come with parenting a newborn, and Shaun and Lea may need a little help reconnecting after a few months of baby fog. But it’s nothing a little karaoke can’t help mend.

Morgan and Park will be stronger than ever together

Of all the St. Bonaventure power couples, the flame between Morgan and Park has always burned just a little bit hotter even when they weren’t together — or arguably, especially when they weren’t together. The pair has always had this whole extra spicy Benedick and Beatrice, Sam and Diane energy between them that makes their dialogue some of the most moreish in the series. But there’s a profound mutual respect and love underlining that banter, which made it that much more painful when Park broke things off with Morgan in the aftermath of Shaun and Lea’s wedding tragedy.

With all they’ve been through, we always knew Park and Reznick couldn’t quit each other, so seeing them matter-of-factly decide to pick things back up and raise Morgan’s baby together was completely on-brand. Since Park has already been through babyhood once and Morgan’s been power-momming the gig for a minute, our Season 7 predictions for Parknick include solid teamwork, a whole lot of smokin’ hot banter and if we’re lucky, future play dates with Baby Steve and Eden.

Shaun and Glassy will work things out

Shaun and Glassman’s relationship has brought some of the most emotional moments in The Good Doctor, with few more moving than when Shaun finally called Glassy his dad ahead of his wedding after the tragic turn of events with his own father. Their relationship has always been a touchstone for both of them, a sentiment Glassman expressed in his onion-cutter of a wedding speech. But ever since Shaun’s eagle eye got him effectively shut out of surgery due to mild cognitive impairment from a mini-stroke, the rift between them has seemed insurmountable.

Even if Glassman is having a hard time leaving all of that water under the bridge, he and Shaun always find a way to mend fences – and this time will be no different. Once Glassman gets a chance to snuggle his namesake, he’ll find a way to forgive Shaun and become everyone’s favorite doting grandpa — a spoiler hinted at by The Good Doctor producer Liz Friedman in a TVLine interview, who teased, “I’m really excited to see how they sort it out.”

Shaun Murphy will get to train some new residents

We’ve seen a handful of residents shuffle their way in and out of St. Bonaventure throughout Shaun’s residence. While Asher and Jordan have stuck around long enough to become fan favorites, this past year saw the rise and fall of the Dannies as veteran Danica Powell’s unprofessional record quickly got her pushed out and Danny Perez decided to leave town for his sobriety’s sake. Losing two residents means we’ll inevitably be seeing some noobs join the team in Season 7, something confirmed by Liz Friedman in TVLine. As Jordan and Asher will be moving into their fourth year of residency in Season 7, hopefully, we’ll get to see them moving into more of a leadership role as we saw Shaun take on in Season 6.

Glassman will become hospital president again

Possibly the saddest of our The Good Doctor Season 7 spoiler theories is the prediction that we’ll have to say goodbye to Andrews. Despite all his (well-earned) cockiness as a hotshot plastic surgeon and the trouble he had accepting Shaun at first, Dr. Marcus Andrews has grown on us over the years. After running into some trouble over his relationship with Dalisay and the nurses’ efforts to unionize, Andrews decided to step down from his role as hospital president, and who can blame him?

Unfortunately, we don’t expect to see him back since actor Hill Harper recently announced his run for Senate. With Andrews out of the picture and Glassman out of surgery, we may see Glassy move back into the president’s seat, especially since Glassman’s original reason for stepping down was his health and he’s cancer-free these days.

Jordan and Danny will maintain a long-distance relationship

Call it wishful thinking but among all of The Good Doctor Season 7 theories out there, we really want to see Jordan get her guy one way or another. After a year of missed opportunities and sad puppy-dog eyes on all sides, it finally seemed like things were going to happen for this pair and we would get the payoff we’d been waiting for right up until a car accident yeeted him back to Texas.

Despite an adorably pure hospital food date at the end of the Season 6 finale, it looks like Jordan and Danny aren’t getting their happy ending. As Deadline reported in April, actor Brandon Larracuente will be moving on to other projects, which means he won’t be back for Season 7 — at least not full-time — as he’s moving on to the Prime series On Call. Since The Good Doctor writers seem to love romantic payoffs as much as the show’s fans do, we predict that even if Larracuente isn’t back anytime soon, we’ll get to see him pop by from time to time via Zoom call to get some moral support from his favorite gal.

The Good Doctor is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch The Good Doctor $4.99+

For more on The Good Doctor cast, check out our gallery below of which characters are leaving and coming back ahead of Season 7.