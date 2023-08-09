Credit: Getty Images

Kate Walsh’s household is growing! The longtime Grey’s Anatomy actress revealed that she adopted three new kittens in honor of International Cat Day. See the cute new photos of Kate Wash’s cats below.

Grey’s Anatomy is ABC’s hit medical drama, based in Seattle, Washington, that focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (previously known as Seattle Grace Hospital and Seattle Grace Mercy West). Actress Kate Walsh plays the role of Dr. Addison Montgomery, a talented neonatal surgeon and OB/GYN specializing in maternal-fetal medicine and fetal surgery.

In Season 19, fans were excited to see Walsh reprise her role as Dr. Montgomery on a recurring basis. She first appeared in Season 1 of Grey’s as Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)’s estranged wife. From 2007 to 2013, she led her very own spin-off, Private Practice, alongside Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) on ABC. Walsh returned to the medical drama in Season 18, Episode 3 for a multi-episode stint before returning more frequently in Season 19.

The next season of Grey’s Anatomy was originally slated to return in the fall of 2023, but the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike pushed the next season to sometime in 2024. In previous years, production would have resumed at this point in the summer, but it looks like the actress now has some extra time on her hands – which could have contributed to her decision to adopt three fur babies!

Meet Kate Wash’s cats!

The actress shared on August 8, 2023, that she welcomed three new additions to her family: Kittens! Wash noted in the post that she adopted the cats as part of International Cat Day, which takes place every year on August 8.

“A little kitty told me it was #InternationalCatDay Why adopt 1 when there’s a litter of 3? Can’t wait for you to meet these lil’ ones Thanks @CatHavenAU! #catup #adoptdontshop,” Walsh captioned the post, which featured a video and photo of tiny kittens.

Fans flooded the comments to say congratulations to the actress. “Could they be any cuter? So happy for you and these 3 babies to gain a new family full of love,” one fan replied. “Can’t wait for names!!” another person added. Walsh has not yet revealed the names of her three adopted cats.

Walsh hinted that she might be adopting cat a few days before her announcement. She shared a close-up photo of a kitten with the caption, “Coming soon…,” and tagged Cat Haven, Western Australia’s largest cat shelter charity.

Walsh, who also stars in Netflix’s hit Emily in Paris, is engaged to Andrew Nixon. (She accidentally revealed her engagement ring during an Instagram Live with her Private Practice costar Amy Brenneman in October 2022, according to People.) She met her future husband during an expedition to Antarctica with National Geographic, Walsh revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January 2023. “It was an incredible trip,” Walsh told Clarkson, adding, “and bonus, you know, I found the love of my life.”

She and her fiancé both reside in Australia. “I’m really lucky to have a great rounded life right now,” Walsh told The Spruce in December 2022, also sharing photos of her renovated Australian abode. “I feel like that’s one of the things living in Australia has given me is a great life, I met the love of my life, and I’ve got my little old cat and little old dog down there. It’s been great to be there and have that be a place of rest and comfort, and then also just have that this just massive abundance of work and so I feel very, really lucky.”

Prior to her relationship with Nixon, Walsh was briefly married to Alex Young from 2007 to 2007. They finalized their divorce in 2010. “I don’t think anyone gets married thinking that they will get divorced,” she explained to Redbook in February 2009. “We certainly did not. Alex and I still care for each other, and I wish him nothing but the best. The silver lining to this, however, is that I have a wonderful family and a great group of friends who really showed their support and encouragement, and for that I am truly grateful.”

