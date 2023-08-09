Credit: Getty Images/NBC

Auditions for America’s Got Talent Season 18 have come to a close – and we’ve seen some jaw-dropping performances over the summer. But for the lucky seven acts that earned Golden Buzzers, they are going straight to the live shows. Let’s take a look at the AGT Golden Buzzer 2023 contestants that wowed the judges this season.

America’s Got Talent (also known as AGT), is the American talent competition in the Got Talent franchise created by Simon Cowell. A variety of participants from across the U.S. and around the world come on the show and perform a range of talents, from singing and dancing to magic and stunts. The goal of the participants is to secure a spot in the live episodes of the season by performing in front of a panel of judges. The judges for the 2023 season are Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, and the current host is Terry Crews.

On AGT, the Golden Buzzer is a fast-track invitation to live performances. This means that the lucky few who receive the Golden Buzzer will skip the lower levels of the competition and advance to a later stage. Typically, each judge – as well as the show’s host Terry Crews – can press the button only once per season. There is also a Group Golden Buzzer (selected by the judges and Crews) and an Audience Golden Buzzer, which was introduced this season.

Since the show introduced Golden Buzzers in Season 10, six AGT winners (The Mayyas, Paul Zerdin, Grace VanderWaal, Darci Lynne, Kodi Lee and Brandon Leake) were showered with gold confetti, while only two contestants claimed the title without the Golden Buzzer (Shin Lim and Dustin Tavella). As a result, Golden Buzzer recipients have a greater chance of winning the entire competition.

So, who are the America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer contestants that have the best chance of winning Season 18? Keep reading to find out.

Who got Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18?

Who got Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18? In Season 18, Simon Cowell gave his golden buzzer to blind singer Putri Ariani from Indonesia. Before her audition, Ariani explained that her biggest challenge is that “people look at me as a blind person, not as a musician,” she said. “But when I’m singing, I feel like a superstar.” The 17-year-old singer sat down at the piano and performed an original song that she wrote. Then, Cowell asked her to choose a second song, prompting her to perform Elton John’s “Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word.”

Cowell was so mesmerized by Ariani’s performance that he hit his Golden Buzzer, sending the inspiring blind singer straight to the live shows. “You are, I think one of the best singers we’ve ever had on our show,” Cowell beamed.

Watch Putri Ariani’s Golden Buzzer moment below:

Who got Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18?

Who got Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18? Howie Mandel awarded his golden buzzer to Murmuration, a dance group that auditioned on Episode 4 of America’s Got Talent Season 18. The group, which is known for its coordinated hand-based choreography, is from France and includes 64 members.

Mandel called the group one of the most “original” acts he’s seen on America’s Got Talent. “I was mesmerized, I find what you do hypnotic. I think it’s very original, I find it almost more magnificent when you get a large group of people and the movements are smaller but perfect … it blew me away!” he said before pressing his Golden Buzzer button. “Even sitting here, you wanna do something, you just want to do something.”

Watch Murmuration’s Golden Buzzer moment below:

Who got Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18?

Who got Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18? Klum gave her Season 18 Golden Buzzer to Lavender Darcangelo, a blind and autistic singer, who auditioned in episode 6. Darcangelo performed the Oscar-nominated track “Out Here On My Own.”

“I feel like I just fell in love,” Klum said after the performance. “And you know this AGT journey is an amazing journey. And I would love to be your cheerleader and hold your hand all the way to the finish line. What do you say?”

Watch Lavender Darcangelo’s Golden Buzzer moment below:

Who got Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18?

Who got Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18? Vergara used her Golden Buzzer on Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique. Before his audition, the 27-year-old told the judges that he was visiting the U.S. from Brazil for the first time and that he didn’t speak English very well. Henrique performed a powerhouse rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Run to You.”

“I don’t have words. That was so perfect, spectacular,” the judge told Gabriel before hitting her buzzer. “Your voice is beautiful, your energy, who you are, it was perfect.”

Watch Gabriel Henrique’s Golden Buzzer moment below:

Who got Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18?

Who got Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18? Crew awarded his Golden Buzzer to Chioma and The Atlanta Drum Academy. In the audition, the eight-year-old came out to the AGT stage solo with a drum in hand. He was later joined by a dozen other kids holding drums. Their performance left everyone impressed – and Crews felt particularly moved by the performance.

“Chioma, you told me backstage that you dreamed about being on AGT and getting a Golden Buzzer,” Crews said. “Chioma and The Atlanta Drum Academy, I am honored to make that dream come true!”

Watch The Atlanta Drum Academy’s Golden Buzzer moment below:

Who got the Group Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18?

Who got the Group Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18? On August 7, all four judges and Crews hit their Group Golden Buzzer for Japanese dance group, Chibi Unity. Before their audition, the group said that they were inspired to come on the show after seeing the dance group The Mayyas (which was Vergara’s Season 17 Golden Buzzer who ultimately won the whole season).

“We all loved you so much that we, collectively, would like to give you something special,” Simon told them before the group hit the buzzer. “You are gonna make this season very, very special!”

Watch the Chibi Unity’s Golden Buzzer moment below:

Who got the Audience Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18?

Who got the Audience Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Season 18? In 2023, AGT gave out its first “Audience Golden Buzzer” to Mzansi Youth Choir, a group of singers from South Africa who performed Nightbirde (Jane Marczewski)’s original song “It’s OK,” a year after the former contestant’s death from cancer.

“This brought back so many memories for me,” Cowell said as Vergara rubbed his shoulder in support. “I know how much this would have meant to her.” Cowell paused before he broke into tears. “Right until the end, she was so passionate about sharing her music. This has gone all over the world, and you’ve come back here with the most amazing tribute. It was just breathtaking, honestly.”

Watch the Mzansi Youth Choir’s Golden Buzzer moment below:

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

