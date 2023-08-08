Credit: Bravo

Speaking out. Laura from Below Deck Down Under claims she has a “different reality” of what happened that led to her firing in one of the Bravo show’s most controversial moments.

Laura was the Second Stewardess on on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, Bravo’s reality TV series following the personal and professional lives of stewardesses, deckhands and other yachties aboard a 150-foot-superyacht in Australia. Along with Laura, the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 cast included Captain Jason Chambers, Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott, and Deckhand Culver Bradbury, who returned from Season 1, as well as Bosun Luke Jones, Third Stewardess Margot Sisson, Deckhand Harry Van Vliet, and Deckhand Adam Kodra, who were new to the series.

Laura became the second Below Deck Down Under Season 2 cast member to be fired in Episode 7 after Captain Jason terminated her employment when he learned of her inappropriate behavior toward Adam and her insensitive comments to Margot following her incident with Luke. Luke, who was the first Below Deck Down Under Season 2 cast member to be fired, was terminated earlier in the episode after he got into bed with Margot naked as she was drunk and asleep. Read on for what happened to Laura on Below Deck Down Under Season 2 and where she is now.

What happened to Laura on Below Deck Down Under?

What happened to Laura on Below Deck Down Under Season 2? Laura was fired in Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 7, due to her insensitive comments to Third Stewardess Margot Sisson following her incident with Bosun Luke Jones, as well as her inappropriate behavior toward Deckhand Adam Kofra. During the episode, Laura told Margot that she thought Luke should have received a warning and not been fired for what he did. She also told Margot that she was sad that she didn’t get to say goodbye to Luke and wished that he went to her room instead because she would have welcomed his behavior.

Margot told Chief Stewardess Aesha about Laura’s comments. Aesha then relayed the information to Captain Jason Chambers, as well as told him about Laura’s inappropriateness toward Adam, whom she climbed into bed with the night prior and started massaging before she was forced out of his room by production. Captain Jason interviewed Margot and Adam separately about Laura before he decided to fire her.

After the episode aired, Margot posted a series of Instagram stories thanking Captain Jason and Aesha for how they handled the Luke and Laura situation. “I want to give a HUGE thank you to Jason too, for his immediate response to the situation, leaving no room for any BS,” Margot wrote. “There are unfortunately a lot of captains who would choose to sweep something like this under the rug. I am grateful that Jason is not one of them. Thank you for repeatedly making me feel safe and supported. I wish every captain were just like you. Sending you so much love right now.”

Margot also shared a post about Adam and confirmed that she didn’t know what was happening between him and Laura until the episodes aired. “Last but certainly not least thank you to @adamvk__. So far BD haven’t aired a single interaction between us but he was such an important part of my life on the boat,” she wrote. “After L*ke got fired, Adam immediately came up to me and said if he had known what was happening he would done anything and everything to protect me. He said I was like a sister to him and it was so sweet and I truly adore him so much.”

She continued, “It is so disappointing that his soft side is not being shown nearly enough on the show and you are not seeing the Adam that we all know and love. I was completely oblivious to what was going on between him and aura, and I wish I could back and be there for him more. Neither of us deserved this. I love you Adam!”

Where is Laura from Below Deck Down Under now?

Where is Laura from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 now? Laura was fired from Below Deck Down Under in Season 2, Episode 7 “The Turnover Day” due to her inappropriate behavior toward Deckhand Adam Koddra and her insensitive comments toward Third Stewardess Margot Sisson following her incident with Bosun Luke Jones.

The day before the episode where she was fired aired, Margot posted an Instagram photo of the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 poster, which she captioned with: “That did happened. Not the way you see it, it was real there, though now it’s a reality TV. As long as you are entertained 🥂#realityshow #entertainment #belowdeck #belowdeckbravo #differentreality.” She also only tagged four of her Below Deck Down Under cast members: Captain Jason Chambers; Third Stewardess Margot sisson; Bosun Luke Jones; and Deckhand Harry Van Vliet. She didn’t tag Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott; Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph; Deckhand Adam Kodra or Deckhand Culver Bradbury, despite them appearing in the poster.

Of the cast members she tagged, only Captain Jason, Luke, and Harry follow Laura back. Margot does not follow Laura. Since the episode where she was fired on Below Deck Down Under aired, Margot has made her Instagram private. She does however still list that she was a cast member on Below Deck Down Under Season 2 in her Instagram biography. Her food review Instagram account as well as the Instagram account for her restaurant, Table Rooftop Restaurant, are still active, where Laura has received negative comments from fans about her behavior on Below Deck Down Under Season 2. “You are ducking disgusting. No wonder your ‘restaurant’ failed,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Too bad you have no moral compass. You are an awful example for every woman in the planet.”

Laura also apologized to Adam in another Instagram post after the episode where she was fired aired. “My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position. And to Margot not to been able to empathize. I was 19 when the show was filmed. 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show,” she captioned a photo of her and Luke.

Below Deck Down Under airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

