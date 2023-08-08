Credit: Bravo

Breaking his silence. Luke from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 shared a cryptic post the day before he was fired from the series for what will become one of the most shocking moments in Below Deck history.

Luke was the Bosun on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, Bravo’s reality TV series following the personal and professional lives of stewardesses, deckhands and other yachties aboard a 150-foot-superyacht in Australia. Along with Luke, the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 cast included Captain Jason Chambers, Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott, and Deckhand Culver Bradbury, who returned from Season 1, as well as Second Stewardess Laura Bileskaline, Third Stewardess Margot Sisson, Deckhand Harry Van Vliet, and Deckhand Adam Kodra, who were new to the series.

Luke became the first Below Deck Down Under Season 2 cast member to be fired in Episode 7 after Captain Jason terminated his employment when Luke was found in Margot’s bedroom while she was asleep. Read on for what happened to Luke on Below Deck Down Under Season 2 and where he is now.

What happened to Luke on Below Deck Down Under?

What happened to Luke on Below Deck Down Under Season 2? Luke was fired from Below Deck Down Under in Season 2, Episode 7, after he got in bed naked with Third Stewardess Margot Sisson who was asleep and drunk from a crew night out. Luke, who slammed the door twice on the cameramen, was forced out of Margot’s room by production. He then locked himself in his room as Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott, who saw Luke naked in the hallway, checked on Margot.

Aesha then woke up Captain Jason Chambers and told him what happened. Captain Jason unlocked Luke’s cabin and told him that he had to stay in a hotel for the night. The next morning, Jason fired Luke and escorted him off the boat. Later in the episode, Captain Jason also fired Second Stewardess Laura Bileskaline for her inappropriate behavior toward Deckhand Adam Kodra, as well as her insensitive comments to Third Stewardess Margot Sisson.

After the episode where Luke was fired aired, Aesha posted an Instagram Story reiterating her takeaway from the episode. “Obviously the episodes have come out now, and I know that everyone has got a lot of opinions,” she said. “And there’s a lot of feelings and emotions and all these things coming up for a lot of people. I know obviously it was a lot for myself as well.”

She continued, “I just want to take the opportunity to come on here and just remind everyone of the main message that was shown on the episode which is that women and actually everyone has the right to go out and have fun and feel safe and that is just the f—g end of it. There are no questions or ifs or buts or maybes. That is just the end of it. Please, please just keep an eye on your friends. Keep an eye on each other. We just need to share the love. Keep an eye out.”

Where is Luke from Below Deck Down Under now?

Where is Luke from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 now? Bosun Luke Jones was fired by Captain Jason Chambers on Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 7, “The Turnover Day,” after he got in bed naked with Third Stewardess Margot Sisson while she was asleep and passed out from a crew night out.

The day before the episode where he was fired aired, Luke shared a cryptic Instagram post about “opinions” and “perspectives.” “It doesn’t Matter what they think about you because you don’t Care,” he captioned the post. “Everything we Hear is an Opinion, Not a Fact. Everything we see is a Perspective. Not the Truth. Take Ownership and move forward.” The day after the episode aired, Luke also posted a photo of the Northern Sun, the superyacht he worked on during Below Deck Down Under Season 2, with the caption: “Self Improvement 1.5 Years On.”

Since the episode where he was fired aired, Luke has also limited comments on his Instagram. As of writing this, he still lists that he’s a member of the Below Deck Down Under cast in his Instagram biography. Of his Below Deck Down Under Season 2 co-stars, Luke only follows Captain Jason, Second Stewardess Laura Bileskaline, Deckhand Harry Van Vliet, and Deckhand Culver Bradbury on Instagram, as of writing this. He does not follow Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott, Third Stewardess Margot Sisson, and Deckhand Adam Kodra. Captain Jason, Laura, Harry, and Culver all follow Luke back.

Luke hinted at his drama on Below Deck Down Under Season 2 in an Instagram post in July 2023 announcing he was a member of the cast. “WATCH OUTTTTTT CARINS, IM HERE TO GET TROPICAL !!!!” he captioned the post. “Come on the Emotional roller coaster that is living and working in close quarters with work colleagues and demanding charter guests. Add in some special weather conditions and you got yourself a real recipe for Fun.”

As for where Luke from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is now, he currently lives in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to his Instagram, and is the founder of two companies: Madness X Go, a workout class business, and Wave Shark Dubai, a jetboard company.

Below Deck Down Under airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

