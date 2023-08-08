Credit: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It’s a fact that One Chicago fans are far from happy about how Upstead ended things in Season 10. But thankfully, we were able to get a glimpse of the former Chicago P.D. couple and it’s got us in the feels. See the photo of the Chicago P.D. Upstead reunion that’s got everyone talking below.

Chicago P.D. is NBC’s successful drama series, produced by Dick Wolf, that focuses on the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. The show is a spinoff of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice, which all exist in the same universe. Chicago P.D. wrapped up its 10th season and is slated to return for an eleventh season sometime in 2024.

Jesse Lee Soffer played Senior Detective Jay Halstead, a former Army Ranger who works as a detective in the Intelligence Unit. Halstead is the older brother of Dr. Will Halstead, an attending physician at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, on Chicago Med. After 10 seasons, Soffer left the series in 2022. Meanwhile, Tracy Spiridakos currently plays Hailey Upton, Halstead’s ex-wife and detective with the CPD Intelligence Unit.

Although Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 storyline saw Upton and Halstead’s wedding, it wasn’t enough for the Soffer to stay for another full season. “I really wanted to grow and expand, and we’ve only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time to take a risk,’” Soffer told Variety after his exit.

In Season 10, Episode 3, Halstead officially resigned from the Intelligence unit to accept an Army assignment in Bolivia – leaving Upton behind. Soffer told Variety that he was conflicted by how his character left the show, specifically with Hailey. “I feel so bad for the fans that are like, ‘Is he going to come back?’ ‘What’s he going to do?’ ‘What’s going on with him and Hailey?’” he stated to our sister site. “I like to think — and I hope the fans think this too — that he’s just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place. In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else.”

The last time we saw Halstead together was on a bitter note, which is why this recent reunion between Soffer and Spiridakos is so special. Soffer shared the photo on his Instagram on August 7, 2023. It featured a selfie of the actor with Spiridakos and One Chicago executive producer Derek Haas on the picket lines of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Team, assemble!!” he captioned the photo.

Upstead stans flooded the comments when they saw the pair together. “UPSTEAD STRIKES AGAIN!! Pun intended!!” one fan replied. “I CAN’T BREATHE. FINALLY A PHOTO WHERE THEY ARE TOGETHER,” another responded.

On July 13, 2023, the national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike. The union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, actors are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets, premieres and more. The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) started its strike on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies, increased residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence.

NBC announced that the next season of Chicago P.D. will air in 2024, instead of fall 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. You’ll be able to watch reruns of all the One Chicago shows in the fall. Since the strike was announced, Chicago P.D. actors have posted photos on social media supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike. Marina Squerciati changed her Instagram profile photo to the “SAG-AFTRA STRONG” logo. Soffer also pledged his full support to the cause. “Proud member since 1991. This union has supported me for 32 years! I stand strong with SAG-AFTRA #sagaftrastrong,” Soffer penned on Instagram.

Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins opened up about the SAG-AFTRA strike in a recent lecture at LSU, according to The Advocate. Hawkins revealed that filming for the new season typically begins after the Fourth of July (this is to keep on pace for a September season premiere, which is approximately two months before the first episode of the season airs.) “Naturally, after the writers’ strike, it’s going to take the writers a while to start warming up their rooms again and starting to conceptualize stories again, so we might need like a three-week buffer,” the actor added.

