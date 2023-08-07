Credit: NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Speaking out. Law & Order alum Chris Noth has responded to allegations he sexually assaulted multiple women almost two years after the accusations first surfaced.

Noth, who starred as Mike Logan on Seasons 1 to 5 of Law & Order and Seasons 4 to 7 of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, was publicly accused of sexual assault in a report by The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021. After the accusations, Noth was fired from his role as William Bishop on CBS’ drama series The Equalizer, on which he starred from Seasons 1 to 2. He was also edited out of the Season 1 finale of the Sex and the City spin-off series, And Just Like That, on which he starred as Mr. Big. He also played the character in the original series from Seasons 1 to 6 and its two movies.

Though he released an initial statement at the time of the allegations, Noth has remained mostly silent on the accusations until now. Read on for what happened to Chris Noth and what he had to say about the sexual assault allegations two years after they were first leveraged.

What happened to Chris Noth?

What happened to Chris Noth? Noth broke his silence on allegations he sexually assaulted multiple women in an interview with USA Today in August 2023, where he confirmed that he cheated on his wife, model Tara Wilson, with consensual sexual relationships outside of his marriage but did not commit any crimes. “I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture,” he said. “What it isn’t is a crime.”

He continued, “You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it’s just a little side dance, and it’s fun. You’re not hurting anybody. No one’s going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It’s like, ‘Well, I’m not going to get this chance again.'”

While no criminal charges have been filed against Noth, as of writing this, he noted to USA Today that civil lawsuits still remain a possibility. “That’s a money train for a lot of people,” he said. He continued,”There’s nothing I can say to change anyone’s mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave. It sounds defensive. I’m not. There’s no criminal court. There’s no criminal trial. There’s nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses. And there’s even more absurd add-ons that are completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact. And I don’t like talking about it because as soon as I do, you’ll get the Daily Mail or someone grabbing a part of it and doing it, and I don’t want my kids seeing that.”

Noth, who described the allegations as “being slimed,” also explained why he broke his silence on the accusatons two years after they first surfaced in 2021. “I’m not going to lay down and just say it’s over,” he said. “It’s a salacious story, but it’s just not a true one. And I can’t just say ‘Well, OK, that’s it for me’ because of that. I’m an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively. And I have children to support. I can’t just rest on my laurels. So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don’t know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened.”

He continued, “People are afraid of all this. Fear is the overriding operative word when it comes to whether they believe it or not. … I have to just continue on. It’s rough, because people are scared, and their fear leads them. And I have to just persevere because I still have a creative life.”

Noth was first accused publicly of sexual assault in a by The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, in which two women — Zoe, 40, and Lily, 31 — claimed that the actor attacked them in 2004 and 2015 respectively.“I’m not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims,” Lily wrote in an email to The Hollywood Reporter in August 2021. “[But] seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me. For so many years, I buried it.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, Noth denied the allegations and maintained his sexual relationships with the women were “consensual.” “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” he said. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Following the allegations, Noth was fired from CBS’ The Equalizer, in which he played William Bishop in Seasons 1 and 2. “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” a joint statement by Universal Television and CBS in December 2021 read. Noth’s Equalizer co-star, Queen Latifah, responded to the accusations in January 2022.

“It’s still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” she told People at the time. “That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.” She continued, “We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we’re going to deal with that character.” Following the allegations Noth was also edited out of the Season 1 finale of And Just Like That, in which he played John James Preston, also known as Mr. Big, in the spin-off, as well as its original series, Sex and the City, from Seasons 1 to 6 and its two movies. Noth’s character died in the Season 1 premiere of And Just Like That, however, he was set to appear in a dream sequence in the finale but was removed following the allegations of sexual assault. “I wanted the show to be focused on the stories of these amazing actresses and their efforts in these last 10 episodes. And I didn’t want the entire story to be about whether someone was or wasn’t in the show,” executive producer Michael Patrick told Variety in February 2022. He continued, “Mr. Big and Chris Noth, they’re not the same person — and that would’ve made them the same person.” Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, also responded to the allegations in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts in December 2021. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the statement read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”