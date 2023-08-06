Credit: Laurent Basset/Bravo via Getty Images

Fans of reality television know Captain Sandy Yawn as the occasionally stern boss trying to keep her randy yacht crew in line on Below Deck Mediterranean. But as it turns out, she’s an incredibly respected member of the maritime community. So much so, in fact, that she — along with her sister, Michelle Dunham — has been asked to take on a rather important role: They will be co-Godmothers of the Celebrity Ascent, a cruise ship which is set to debut at the end of the year.

For those who may not know, it’s something of an honor to be named Godmother of a cruise ship. Although largely a ceremonial position, it represents something extremely important. They are considered the spiritual embodiment of a vessel, and the woman who inspires, protects and positively impacts the lives of those who sail on the ship.

If a reality-TV star and her sis seem like odd choices for this particular position, you may not know Captain Sandy’s story. As detailed in her autobiography (and occasionally mentioned on the show), Yawn struggled with addiction issues for years before getting her life on track and becoming a member of the yachting community. In fact, following an incident involving a fire and pirates (which she discusses in the below clip from The Ellen Show), she received the prestigious Distinguished Crew Award from the International Superyacht Society.

Yawn’s sister, meanwhile, founded the Jacksonville School for Autism based on a model she created in order to help her son, Nicholas, get the best possible education.

Other recent Godmothers have included Olympian Simone Biles (Celebrity Beyond), Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani (Celebrity Apex) and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai (Celebrity Edge)

When the currently-under-construction Celebrity Ascent is christened on December 1, the sisters will preside over the ceremony. As for the ship itself, it will play host to 3,260 passengers when sailing at double capacity.

Although Yawn gained popularity during her stint on Below Deck Mediterranean, she most recently stepped in to helm the franchise’s literal mothership, Below Deck, when that show’s Captain Lee “Stud of the Seas” Rosbach was sidelined by health issues early in the season. While he did eventually return to reclaim the helm, by that point Yawn had had to discipline and/or fire several of his original crew members.

While Yawn is often portrayed as someone stern on the series, she recently told the Manchester Evening News that “I actually have a playful side. I am a big child at heart, and fans don’t really get to see that on the show. Yes, I’m a captain, and I’m responsible for lives. I have to ‘show up’ in a certain way. I can’t be a goofball. It is all about doing the right thing as a captain!”

