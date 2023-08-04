Credit: Courtesy of Paramount

It’s been more than a year since the Duttons will last on our screens, and, understandably, fans are wondering when Yellowstone is coming back for Season 5, Part 2. Well, television’s most dysfunctional family is returning to our TVs very soon, but not in the way you think.

Yellowstone is Paramount Network’s drama series following the Dutton family, the owners of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, also known as The Yellowstone,” the largest ranch in Montana. The series is led by Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton III, and revolves around the family’s drama at the ranch and the nearby Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park and developers.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1 aired its finale on January 1, 2023. The series was set to return just a few months later. But due to a series of events — including Costner’s drama with creator Taylor Sheridan, as well as the Writer’s and Actor’s Strikes — that date has been significantly delayed. But have no fear, Yellowstone is coming back to our TVs. Just not in the way we hoped for. Read on for how Yellowstone is coming back and when Season 5, Part 2 could arrive on our screens.

When is Yellowstone coming back?

When is Yellowstone coming back? While Paramount Network hasn’t confirmed when Yellowstone will return for Season 5, Part 2, CBS announced that it will air Yellowstone Season 1 for the first time on the network starting on September 17, 2023. The series will air on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. The decision to air Yellowstone reruns in the fall comes amid the Writer’s Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which has halted production on many of CBS’ regular primetime series, such as the NCIS franchise, the FBI franchise, Fire Country, Blue Bloods and The Equalizer.

Along with Yellowstone, CBS’ fall schedule also includes Paramount Plus original series FBI True and SEAL Team, which will also make their debut on the network. FBI True will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting on October 3, 2023, while SEAL Team will air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. starting on November 2, 2023. The BBC version of the series Ghosts, which CBS’ version is based on, will also air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. starting on November 16, 2023.

CBS’ game shows, The Price Is Right at Night and Let’s Make a Deal, will also air at primetime. The Price Is Right at Night will air on Mondays at 8 p.m. starting on October 2, 2023, while Let’s Make a Deal will air on Fridays at 8 p.m. starting on November 3, 2023.

The game show, Loteria Loca, hosted by actor Jaime Camil, will also air on Mondays at 9 p.m. starting on October 2, 2023, while the game show, Raid the Cage, which is based on an Israeli game show of the same name, will air on Fridays at 9 p.m. starting on October 13, 2023. CBS also plans to air a marathon of NCIS on Saturday, September 25, 2023, from 8 to 11 p.m.

As for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, Paramount Network originally announced that the series would return in November 2023 for its final season, however, that date has assumedly been delayed due to the Writer’s Guild of America and SAG-Aftra strikes. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, told Entertainment Tonight in July 2023 that filming hadn’t even started on the new season yet. “We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers strike,” Grimes said, adding that the new sesaon will be centerd on “love and family,” as well as “really juicy drama.”

He continued, “I think we would be if it weren’t for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They got to get that all sorted, and then we’ll be getting after it.” He also teased to People what Season 5, Part 2 will be about. “Here’s the thing with Yellowstone and my character: Hope doesn’t happen,” he said. “I just learned to take it as it comes, and that’s it.”

News of Yellowstone‘s final season also came after reports that Kevin Costner, who played John Dutton, was leaving the series due to his drama with creator Taylor Sheridan. Paramount Network is set to replace Yellowstone with a new spin-off led by Matthew McConaughey.

