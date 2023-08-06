Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2); ABC Screenshot; Peacock screenshot

As we head into a brand new week, there’s really only one thing soap fans want to know: What will happen? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve got some piping-hot tea to spill about what will unfold on all four soaps in the days ahead. So pull up a chair and let’s dive in, shall we!

Let’s kick things off with Bold & Beautiful, where Steffy’s men are on a collision course that promises to be messier than a food fight in a chocolate factory. If we’re being honest, Finn has no one to blame but himself for his current marital woes. After all, he’s the one who hugged Sheila, called her mom and even — get this — suggested that his wife should cut his biological mom “some slack.”

Hey, those were his words, not ours.

However, Finn seems to think that this is all Liam’s fault. Why? Because Liam not only caught the Finn/Sheila hug on tape, but then shared it with Steffy. Now, yes, it’s true that Liam’s never-completely-suppressed feelings for Steffy have been bubbling up of late, but Finn might want to look in the mirror before pointing fingers. This week, the two men will face-off, and it’s a moment we don’t want to miss!

Over on Days of Our Lives, one secret finally comes out and another seems darn close to following right behind. Now, Sarah probably could have known that there was only so long she could keep mom Maggie from finding out she’s pregnant. Yet try and keep that under wraps she did!

The big problem… aside from her rapidly expanding belly and the fact that sooner or later, she’d have to explain a child? Bonnie, who stumbled upon the truth weeks ago and has been doing a pretty crappy job of keeping her lip zipped. Fortunately, that will no longer be an issue, because Maggie is at last going to clue in to what’s going on with her daughter. The real question is just how much she’ll find out… especially when it comes to the fact that Xander is the father!

Elsewhere in Salem, Gwen and Dimitri exchanged vows about six seconds ago, and there’s already trouble brewing. Why? Because this week, she’ll figure out that Leo’s been keeping a very big secret from her. You know, that second secret we mentioned!

Young & Restless viewers who think Phyllis needs to be punished for all the trouble she’s caused will definitely be glad to hear that this week, the redhead is made to pay the price. Of course, what we now want to know is exactly what it will cost her. We also can’t help but wonder whether or not she’s learned her lesson. Might she finally decide that hating Diane hasn’t proven to be a great experience, given everything she’s lost?

Oh, and there’s another pretty big development that we should probably mention: It looks as if the war between the Abbotts might finally be over. At least, that will be the case if the truce Ashley and Jack call is the real deal. However, given how often they’ve pulled the rug out from under one another of late, we’re not sure that’s a safe bet.

Finally, there’s General Hospital‘s Finn and Elizabeth, who are once again circling one another and very clearly debating the possibility of reuniting. It’s a situation many of the soap’s fans have been asking themselves, with some feeling the show blew it by taking too long for Liz and Finn to connect (and then bogging them down every step of the way with a story that didn’t make much sense).

But hey, we’re all about second chances, and it looks like Finn and Liz might just be heading in that direction this week. At one point, they share a moment which brings them closer, and by week’s end, he’s asking her a question that could well determine what happens next for them.

One Port Charles pair who are definitely moving full-steam ahead? Sonny and Nina, who this week will start to solidify their wedding plans. (Of course, should Ned get his memory back before Sonny and his latest love exchange vows, Nina may wind up saying “I do… hope you’ll listen to my explanation!”

As we wait for these and other plots to unfold, why not check out some of the wildly unpopular opinions your fellow fans have expressed on Twitter… if only to find out if you agree!