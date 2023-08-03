Credit: Getty Images

Suits is currently one of the biggest shows in the world right now. Although the series wrapped up in 2019, its emergence on Netflix has propelled the law drama to new heights. Is Meghan Markle coming back for a Suits reboot? Keep reading to find out if the show’s getting another season and whether the Duchess of Sussex will be involved.

Suits is USA Network’s legal drama created and written by Aaron Korsh. The show premiered in 2011 and ran for 9 seasons until 2019. It follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who uses his photographic memory to talk his way into a job as an associate working for Manhattan corporate lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). Meghan Markle played talented paralegal Rachel Zane from Seasons 1 to 7 of Suits. Throughout the show, Zane had dreams of being an attorney and caught the eye of the show’s lead, Mike Ross. Other cast members include Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) and Alex Williams (Dulé Hill).­

Since launching on Netflix on June 17, 2023, the legal drama has been in the streamer’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. TVLine reported that for the week of June 29, “The show amassed 3.1 billion minutes viewed (on Netflix and Peacock combined) — marking a Nielsen streaming chart record for an acquired title.”

Suits’ new claim to fame has led many fans to believe that the beloved legal series could earn a revival in the near future. If the show does return, is Meghan Markle coming back for Suits reboot? Hear what the show’s executive producer said below.

Is Meghan Markle coming back for a Suits reboot?

Is Meghan Markle coming back for Suits reboot? We’re not sure, but the executive producer of Suits touched on the idea of the Duchess returning to the show one day in the future.

In an interview with TVLine on July 30, 2023, executive producer Gene Klein spoke about the possibility of a reboot after the show’s recent success on Netflix. “You know, I’ve mentioned to Aaron [showrunner Aaron Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point,” he explained. “But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of.”

When asked if it would be difficult to get the cast back, specifically the Duchess of Sussex, he responded, “I would assume that’s just not possible,” referring to Markle.

Suits announced Markle’s exit from the show in November 2017 after she got engaged to Prince Harry. Her character’s storyline wrapped up in the Season 7 finale when Rachel moved to Seattle with her husband, Mike. “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right?” the former actress said in a joint BBC interview with Harry in November 2017. “I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry noted in his January 2023 memoir, Spare, that he was not happy with his decision to watch Markle’s character have sex with another man in Suits. Harry wrote that he “witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room.” Harry then joked that “it would take electric-shock therapy to get those images out of my head.”

Harry and Meghan married in a royal ceremony in May 2018 following the actress’ departure from Suits in Season 7. Nearly two years after their nuptials, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step back from the royals in January 2020. Since then, they’ve relocated to California and welcomed their son, Archie (age 4) and daughter, Lilibet (age 2).

The pair have kept busy since leaving royal life. In 2022, Meghan launched a Spotify podcast called Archetypes, where she interviewed historians and experts to discuss the history of stereotypes that get leveled against women. The podcast has now been cancelled. Harry and Meghan also released their six-part Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, in 2022.

